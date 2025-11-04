Delhi School Holidays in November 2025: Check List of Holidays, Academic Schedule, and Winter Vacation Details

Delhi School Holidays November 2025: The month of November 2025 will not offer as many school holidays for Delhi students as October did. Instead, it is expected to be a busy academic month, with schools focusing on completing the syllabus before the upcoming Periodic Test 2 in November and the Pre-Board Examinations scheduled for December and January. While the number of holidays is fewer, students can still enjoy a few extra breaks apart from the regular weekly days off on Sundays (and Saturdays in certain schools). They can also look forward to the winter vacation, which will be observed from January 1, 2026 (Thursday), to January 15, 2026 (Thursday). Check this article for the complete list of Delhi school holidays in November 2025, along with exam updates and winter break details. List of Delhi School Holidays in November 2025

Here’s a look at the holidays that will be observed by most government and private schools in Delhi during November 2025. 1. Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. It is a public holiday across Delhi, and all schools will remain closed on this day. The occasion is celebrated with great devotion through prayers, langars, and processions in gurdwaras across the city. 2. Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day – November 24, 2025 (Monday) The Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji may be observed as a restricted holiday in some schools in Delhi. The day commemorates the supreme sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru, who laid down his life defending religious freedom. Some Sikh-affiliated institutions may declare a holiday on this day.

November: A Month Focused on Academics Unlike the festive-packed October, November 2025 will be a month dedicated to academics. Schools across Delhi will use this time to wrap up the remaining syllabus and conduct internal assessments. Teachers will hold revision sessions to prepare students for the Common Pre-Board School Examinations (CPSE) and final board exams that follow in the next few months. Students of Classes X and XII, in particular, are expected to stay engaged with practice tests, mock papers, and syllabus completion during this crucial academic phase. Upcoming Examinations in Delhi Schools Most Delhi schools will conduct the Periodic Test 2 in the second half of November 2025, marking the final round of internal assessments before the pre-board exams. These tests help teachers gauge students’ understanding of the syllabus and identify areas needing improvement. Following this, the Common Pre-Board School Examination (CPSE) 2025 will be held in December.

Common Pre-Board School Examination (CPSE) 2025 Dates: 15 December 2025 to 31 December 2025

15 December 2025 to 31 December 2025 Classes: X and XII The CPSE 2025 will be conducted across Delhi schools to help board-exam students evaluate their preparation. The results of these exams play an important role in assessing readiness for the final CBSE board examinations in 2026. Delhi School Winter Vacation 2026 Winter Vacation Dates: 1 January 2026 (Thursday) to 15 January 2026 (Thursday) After the pre-board examinations conclude, schools in Delhi will close for the Winter Break 2026. The 15-day vacation will give students time to recharge before the next academic term begins. Thus, November 2025 in Delhi schools will have limited holidays—Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5 and Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day on November 24 (observed in some schools). With Periodic Test 2, CPSE exams, and Winter Vacation on the horizon, this month will be key for academic preparation and revisions. However, students and parents should stay updated through official school circulars and the Delhi government education portal for any additional closures or changes in the academic schedule.