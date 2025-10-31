School Holidays in November 2025: Check Complete List of State-Wise Holidays and Special Days

November 2025 Holidays: While in October, students enjoyed several holidays and long festive breaks for Dussehra and Diwali, November 2025 also brings some additional holidays apart from the weekly offs to break the academic routine. This month features a variety of national and state-wise holidays, celebrating important historical events, birth anniversaries of great leaders, and cultural observances across India. Check this article for the complete list of national and state-wise school holidays in November 2025 along with their significance. List of School Holidays in November 2025 (National and State-Wise) November 2025 includes a mix of national observances and regional foundation days that bring short breaks for students across different states. Here’s a complete list of school holidays in November 2025 along with their significance and the regions where they are observed.

1 November 2025 – Haryana Day Holiday applicable in: Haryana

Significance: Haryana Day is celebrated every year on November 1 to mark the formation of the state in 1966. On this day, cultural programs and official ceremonies are organized across Haryana to commemorate its rich heritage and achievements. Schools and government offices in the state remain closed. 5 November 2025 – Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birth Anniversary (Guru Nanak Jayanti) Holiday applicable in: Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Chandigarh, and several other states

Significance: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025, also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab, celebrates the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The day is marked with prayers, kirtans, langars, and processions in Gurudwaras across the country. Schools in Sikh-majority areas remain closed to honor this sacred occasion.

9 November 2025 – Uttarakhand Foundation Day Holiday applicable in: Uttarakhand

Significance: Uttarakhand Foundation Day marks the creation of the state on November 9, 2000. Popularly known as “Dev Bhumi” (Land of Gods), Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh. The day celebrates the state’s unique cultural and natural heritage through events and public functions. 14 November 2025 – Children’s Day (Bal Diwas) Not a Holiday: Celebrated in schools nationwide

Significance: Children’s Day (November 14) is not a public holiday in India, but it is celebrated in schools across the country with great enthusiasm through special events, fun activities, and cultural programs. The day honors Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who was fondly called Chacha Nehru by children. Although it’s not an official holiday, no regular classes are held, giving students a short break from their usual school routine and an opportunity to participate in fun and engaging activities.

15 November 2025 – Jharkhand Foundation Day Holiday applicable in: Jharkhand

Significance: Formed on November 15, 2000, Jharkhand became India’s 28th state under the Bihar Reorganization Act. The day coincides with the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter, and is celebrated with pride and enthusiasm across the state. Schools and government offices in Jharkhand remain closed. 24 November 2025 – Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Holiday applicable in: Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, and other northern states

Significance: Shaheedi Diwas on November 24 pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to uphold the right to religious freedom. The day is observed with prayers, kirtan sessions, and remembrance ceremonies across Gurudwaras. List of Major School Holidays in November 2025

Date Day Holiday Applicable States 1 November 2025 Saturday Haryana Day Haryana 5 November 2025 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, etc. 9 November 2025 Sunday Uttarakhand Foundation Day Uttarakhand 14 November 2025 Friday Children’s Day All India (school celebrations) 15 November 2025 Saturday Jharkhand Foundation Day Jharkhand 24 November 2025 Monday Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, etc. While October brought festive excitement with back-to-back holidays, November 2025 also offers several special days and state-wise school holidays to break the monotony of the academic calendar. Students can make the most of these days to relax, take part in cultural events, or use the time to complete pending projects and assignments.