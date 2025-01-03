Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2025: The Bihar Education Department has released the official Bihar School Holiday Calendar for 2025, providing students and parents with the complete schedule of holidays for schools and colleges across the state. This calendar includes all major festivals, national holidays, and seasonal vacations, helping students plan their academic and personal activities effectively. Key holidays such as Dussehra holiday on 2 October 2025 and Diwali holiday from 20–21 October 2025 are included. Check this article for detailed Bihar School Holiday List 2025.

Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2025

Students can check the complete table below to learn about the list of Holidays within the state.