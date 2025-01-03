UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Bihar School Holiday List 2025: Check The Official List Of Holidays Here, Download FREE PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 30, 2025, 15:09 IST

Bihar School Holidays 2025: This article will provide insights on the list of holidays to be observed in 2025 for the government and private schools in Bihar.

Bihar School Holidays List 2025
Key Points

  • The Bihar Education Department released the 2025 holiday calendar for schools and colleges.
  • The calendar includes summer and winter vacation dates and other holidays.
  • A detailed list of holidays is available, totaling 72 days, including festivals and important events.

Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2025: The Bihar Education Department has released the official Bihar School Holiday Calendar for 2025, providing students and parents with the complete schedule of holidays for schools and colleges across the state. This calendar includes all major festivals, national holidays, and seasonal vacations, helping students plan their academic and personal activities effectively. Key holidays such as Dussehra holiday on 2 October 2025 and Diwali holiday from 20–21 October 2025 are included. Check this article for detailed Bihar School Holiday List 2025.

Students can check the complete table below to learn about the list of Holidays within the state. 

Sr. No.

Holiday Name

Date

Number of Days

1

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

6 January, 2025

1

2

Makar Sankranti

14 January, 2025

1

3

Republic Day

26 January, 2025

1

4

Vasant Panchami

3 February, 2025

1

5

Sant Ravidas Jayanti

12 February, 2025

1

6

Shab-e-Barat

14 February, 2025

1

7

Maha Shivratri

26 February, 2025

1

8

Holi

14-15 March, 2025

2

9

Bihar Diwas

22 March, 2025

1

10

Ramadan Ka Antim Jumma

28 March, 2025

1

11

Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid)

31 March, 2025

1

12

Ram Navami

8 April, 2025

1

13

Mahavir Jayanti

10 April, 2025

1

14

Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti

14 April, 2025

1

15

Good Friday

18 April, 2025

1

16

Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti

23 April, 2025

1

17

May Day

1 May, 2025

1

18

Janaki Navami

6 May, 2025

1

19

Buddha Purnima

12 May, 2025

1

20

Summer Vacation/Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)/Kabir Jayanti

2-21 June, 2025

20

21

Muharram

6 July, 2025

1

22

Last Shravani Somvar

4 August, 2025

1

23

Raksha Bandhan

9 August, 2025

1

24

Chehlum/Independence Day

15 August, 2025

1

25

Shri Krishna Janmashtami

16 August, 2025

1

26

Hariyali Teej (Teej Vrat)

26 August, 2025

1

27

Hazrat Mohammad Sahab Janam Din

5 September, 2025

1

28

Anant Chaturdashi

6 September, 2025

1

29

Jeevit Putrika Vrat (Jitiya)

15 September, 2025

1

30

Durga Puja (Kulachana Saptami)

22 September, 2025

1

31

Mahanavmi

1 October, 2025

1

32

Gandhi Jayanti/ Dusshera

2 October, 2025

1

33

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

7 October, 2025

1

34

Dhanteras

 18 October, 2025 1

35

Diwali

20 - 21 October, 2025

2

36

Bhai Dooj

23 October, 2025

1

37

Chath Puja

 27 - 28 October, 2025 2

38

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima

5 November, 2025

1

39

Winter Break (Christmas Day & Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti)

25 to 31 December 2025

7

DOWNLOAD: Bihar Board School Holidays 2025

Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2025 provides students and parents with a clear schedule of all important holidays, festivals, and vacations across the state. By following this calendar, students can plan their academic and personal activities effectively. Downloading the PDF ensures they stay updated and never miss any key holiday or break.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

FAQs

