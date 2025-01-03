Key Points
- The Bihar Education Department released the 2025 holiday calendar for schools and colleges.
- The calendar includes summer and winter vacation dates and other holidays.
- A detailed list of holidays is available, totaling 72 days, including festivals and important events.
Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2025: The Bihar Education Department has released the official Bihar School Holiday Calendar for 2025, providing students and parents with the complete schedule of holidays for schools and colleges across the state. This calendar includes all major festivals, national holidays, and seasonal vacations, helping students plan their academic and personal activities effectively. Key holidays such as Dussehra holiday on 2 October 2025 and Diwali holiday from 20–21 October 2025 are included. Check this article for detailed Bihar School Holiday List 2025.
Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2025
Students can check the complete table below to learn about the list of Holidays within the state.
|
Sr. No.
|
Holiday Name
|
Date
|
Number of Days
|
1
|
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
|
6 January, 2025
|
1
|
2
|
Makar Sankranti
|
14 January, 2025
|
1
|
3
|
Republic Day
|
26 January, 2025
|
1
|
4
|
Vasant Panchami
|
3 February, 2025
|
1
|
5
|
Sant Ravidas Jayanti
|
12 February, 2025
|
1
|
6
|
Shab-e-Barat
|
14 February, 2025
|
1
|
7
|
Maha Shivratri
|
26 February, 2025
|
1
|
8
|
Holi
|
14-15 March, 2025
|
2
|
9
|
Bihar Diwas
|
22 March, 2025
|
1
|
10
|
Ramadan Ka Antim Jumma
|
28 March, 2025
|
1
|
11
|
Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid)
|
31 March, 2025
|
1
|
12
|
Ram Navami
|
8 April, 2025
|
1
|
13
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
10 April, 2025
|
1
|
14
|
Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti
|
14 April, 2025
|
1
|
15
|
Good Friday
|
18 April, 2025
|
1
|
16
|
Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti
|
23 April, 2025
|
1
|
17
|
May Day
|
1 May, 2025
|
1
|
18
|
Janaki Navami
|
6 May, 2025
|
1
|
19
|
Buddha Purnima
|
12 May, 2025
|
1
|
20
|
Summer Vacation/Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)/Kabir Jayanti
|
2-21 June, 2025
|
20
|
21
|
Muharram
|
6 July, 2025
|
1
|
22
|
Last Shravani Somvar
|
4 August, 2025
|
1
|
23
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
9 August, 2025
|
1
|
24
|
Chehlum/Independence Day
|
15 August, 2025
|
1
|
25
|
Shri Krishna Janmashtami
|
16 August, 2025
|
1
|
26
|
Hariyali Teej (Teej Vrat)
|
26 August, 2025
|
1
|
27
|
Hazrat Mohammad Sahab Janam Din
|
5 September, 2025
|
1
|
28
|
Anant Chaturdashi
|
6 September, 2025
|
1
|
29
|
Jeevit Putrika Vrat (Jitiya)
|
15 September, 2025
|
1
|
30
|
Durga Puja (Kulachana Saptami)
|
22 September, 2025
|
1
|
31
|
Mahanavmi
|
1 October, 2025
|
1
|
32
|
Gandhi Jayanti/ Dusshera
|
2 October, 2025
|
1
|
33
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
7 October, 2025
|
1
|
34
|
Dhanteras
|18 October, 2025
|1
|
35
|
Diwali
|
20 - 21 October, 2025
|
2
|
36
|
Bhai Dooj
|
23 October, 2025
|
1
|
37
|
Chath Puja
|27 - 28 October, 2025
|2
|
38
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima
|
5 November, 2025
|
1
|
39
|
Winter Break (Christmas Day & Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti)
|
25 to 31 December 2025
|
7
|
DOWNLOAD: Bihar Board School Holidays 2025
Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2025 provides students and parents with a clear schedule of all important holidays, festivals, and vacations across the state. By following this calendar, students can plan their academic and personal activities effectively. Downloading the PDF ensures they stay updated and never miss any key holiday or break.
