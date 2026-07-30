CAT 2026 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Tips and Tricks: Smart Strategies to Boost Your Score

CAT 2026 Tips: The CAT 2026 notification has been released, with the registration process set to begin on August 3 and continue until September 15. The Common Admission Test (CAT), conducted for admission to MBA and management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several other leading B-schools, is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Among the three sections in CAT, Quantitative Aptitude (QA) is often considered one of the most challenging. It tests a candidate’s mathematical concepts, logical thinking, problem-solving skills and ability to solve questions accurately within a limited time. While many aspirants find the section difficult, a consistent preparation strategy can help improve both speed and accuracy. CAT 2026 Tips: Strengthen Your Basics First

Before attempting difficult problems, aspirants must make sure their fundamentals are clear. They can start by revising basic concepts and formulas from Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, Number System and Modern Mathematics. Arithmetic usually forms a major part of the section, so topics such as percentages, ratio and proportion, averages, profit and loss, simple and compound interest and time-speed-distance should receive extra attention. Students must focus on understanding the login behind them, rather than memorizing formulas. CAT Exam Tips: Follow a Practical Study Schedule Students must have a well-planned study routine rather than study for long hours without direction. They should focus more on areas where they struggle more. For example, you can dedicate separate days to Arithmetic, Algebra and Geometry while keeping one day every week for revision and mock test analysis.

ALSO READ | CAT 2026: Exam Date (OUT), Application Form, Preparation, Syllabus, Exam Pattern Solve Questions Every Day Quantitative Aptitude improves with regular practice. Solving questions daily helps build confidence and exposes you to different types of problems. Students should start with basic and moderate-level questions before moving to higher-difficulty problems. Once you become comfortable with the concepts, solve previous years’ CAT questions and sectional tests to understand the exam pattern and improve your problem-solving approach. CAT 2026 Exam Tips: Speed Along With Accuracy In CAT, selecting the right questions is just as important as solving them. Candidates must avoid spending too much time on one difficult question, as it may reduce the time available for easier ones. Practising mental calculations, approximation techniques and simple shortcuts can help save valuable time during the examination. Timed practice sessions are also useful for improving speed.

ALSO READ | CAT Registrations to Begin on August 3, Things to Keep Ready Before Applications Commence Attempt Mock Tests Regularly Mock tests play a crucial role in CAT preparation. They help candidates experience the actual exam environment while identifying strengths and weak areas. After every mock test, spend time analysing your performance and scores. Identify the questions you answered incorrectly, understand why mistakes happened and revise those concepts before taking the next test. Keep Revising Important Formulas As the exam approaches, revision becomes increasingly important. It is advised to maintain a notebook that contains important formulas, shortcuts and commonly used concepts. Revisiting these notes regularly helps improve retention and boosts confidence before the examination.