CAT 2026 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Tips and Tricks: Smart Strategies to Boost Your Score
Four months are left in the CAT 2026 examination. Candidates must ensure to prepare smartly via mock tests, while focusing on their improvement areas. Here are some tips and tricks aspirants can use to score well in this year’s CAT exam.
CAT 2026 Tips: The CAT 2026 notification has been released, with the registration process set to begin on August 3 and continue until September 15. The Common Admission Test (CAT), conducted for admission to MBA and management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several other leading B-schools, is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026.
Among the three sections in CAT, Quantitative Aptitude (QA) is often considered one of the most challenging. It tests a candidate’s mathematical concepts, logical thinking, problem-solving skills and ability to solve questions accurately within a limited time. While many aspirants find the section difficult, a consistent preparation strategy can help improve both speed and accuracy.
CAT 2026 Tips: Strengthen Your Basics First
Before attempting difficult problems, aspirants must make sure their fundamentals are clear. They can start by revising basic concepts and formulas from Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, Number System and Modern Mathematics. Arithmetic usually forms a major part of the section, so topics such as percentages, ratio and proportion, averages, profit and loss, simple and compound interest and time-speed-distance should receive extra attention. Students must focus on understanding the login behind them, rather than memorizing formulas.
CAT Exam Tips: Follow a Practical Study Schedule
Students must have a well-planned study routine rather than study for long hours without direction. They should focus more on areas where they struggle more. For example, you can dedicate separate days to Arithmetic, Algebra and Geometry while keeping one day every week for revision and mock test analysis.
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Solve Questions Every Day
Quantitative Aptitude improves with regular practice. Solving questions daily helps build confidence and exposes you to different types of problems.
Students should start with basic and moderate-level questions before moving to higher-difficulty problems. Once you become comfortable with the concepts, solve previous years’ CAT questions and sectional tests to understand the exam pattern and improve your problem-solving approach.
CAT 2026 Exam Tips: Speed Along With Accuracy
In CAT, selecting the right questions is just as important as solving them. Candidates must avoid spending too much time on one difficult question, as it may reduce the time available for easier ones.
Practising mental calculations, approximation techniques and simple shortcuts can help save valuable time during the examination. Timed practice sessions are also useful for improving speed.
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Attempt Mock Tests Regularly
Mock tests play a crucial role in CAT preparation. They help candidates experience the actual exam environment while identifying strengths and weak areas. After every mock test, spend time analysing your performance and scores. Identify the questions you answered incorrectly, understand why mistakes happened and revise those concepts before taking the next test.
Keep Revising Important Formulas
As the exam approaches, revision becomes increasingly important. It is advised to maintain a notebook that contains important formulas, shortcuts and commonly used concepts. Revisiting these notes regularly helps improve retention and boosts confidence before the examination.
Stay Consistent
Students, especially those without a strong Mathematics background feel worried about the Quantitative Aptitude section. However, with a steady preparation over several months, candidates can make a significant difference. Instead of trying to master every topic at once, you should focus on gradual improvement through regular practice, revision and mock tests.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.