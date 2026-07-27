CAT Registrations to Begin on August 3, Things to Keep Ready Before Applications Commence

CAT 2026: IIM Indore is scheduled to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 examination. The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Students preparing to appear for the management entrance exam must visit the official website to register and apply.

With the registration and application process just a week away, candidates preparing for the CAT Exams must make sure they have all the necessary documents with them for the registration and application process. The link for students to register for CAT 2026 will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can complete the CAT 2026 registration from 10 AM onwards.

CAT 2026 Exam Schedule: Important Dates

CAT 2026 examinations will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The registrations are scheduled to begin at 10 AM on August 3, 2026. Check the complete details here