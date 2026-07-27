CAT Registrations to Begin on August 3, Things to Keep Ready Before Applications Commence
CAT 2026 online registration commenced at 10 AM on August 3, 2026. Candidates applying must have the following documents ready with them to register.
CAT 2026: IIM Indore is scheduled to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 examination. The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Students preparing to appear for the management entrance exam must visit the official website to register and apply.
With the registration and application process just a week away, candidates preparing for the CAT Exams must make sure they have all the necessary documents with them for the registration and application process. The link for students to register for CAT 2026 will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can complete the CAT 2026 registration from 10 AM onwards.
CAT 2026 Exam Schedule: Important Dates
CAT 2026 examinations will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The registrations are scheduled to begin at 10 AM on August 3, 2026. Check the complete details here
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CAT 2026 Registration Starts at 10:00 AM
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August 3, 2026
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CAT 2026 Registration Ends at 5:00 PM
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September 15, 2026
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CAT 2026 Admit Card Download Begins
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November 5, 2026
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CAT 2026 Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
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CATE 2026 Result
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December 2026-January 2027
CAT 2026 Registration: Important Documents to be Kept Ready
CAT 2026 registration has to be completed online. Students applying for CAT 2026 must have a valid email ID and mobile number for the initial registration purpose. Along with the email id and mobile number, students are also required to upload scanned copies of all the academic and personal documents. The list of documents required is provided below
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Class 10 and 12 marksheets and passing certificates.
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Graduation marksheets for all completed semesters or years.
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Degree certificate (if graduated) or a principal's bona fide certificate (for final-year students).
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Government photo ID such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or passport.
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Passport-size photo (recent, colored, with a white background; JPG/JPEG format, under 80KB).
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Signature (drawn with a black pen on white paper; JPG/JPEG format, under 80KB)
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SC, ST, or NC-OBC caste certificate in the government-approved format.
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EWS certificate valid for the 2026-27 financial year.
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PwD/DA medical certificate and related scribe affidavits.
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Work experience certificates or employer letters, if claiming work history
CAT 2026 Registration Fee Payment
The fee payment link for CAT 2026 will be available online. Candidates must keep their fee payment details ready with them/ The CAT 2026 registration fee can be submitted by Credit/ Debit cards or via Net Banking, UPI facilities. Students from the SC/ST and PwBD categories must pay a fee of Rs. 1350/- and candidates from other categories must pay a fee opf Rs. 2700/-.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.