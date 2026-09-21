Nineteen US states have passed the Sunshine Protection Act to institute permanent daylight saving time. The act aims to eliminate the biannual clock change across the United States.

But legislation in individual states cannot change the time zones. As per the Uniform Time Act of 1966, US states are allowed to maintain their time as standard time all year long like Arizona and Hawaii but not as daylight saving time throughout the year without federal consent.

US House voted 308-117 on the Sunshine Protection Act (H.R. 139) to remove this hurdle of changing the clock twice, but the bill is still awaiting Senate action.

To know more about the states that agreed to pass legislation regarding permanent daylight saving time and states that are continuing with biannual clocks, read hereon.