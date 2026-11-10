Bihar Board Free NEET, JEE Coaching Registration Closes on November 19, Check How to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the online registration process for its free coaching programme for students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2027. Interested and eligible students can submit their applications through the official coaching portal at coaching.biharboardonline.com.

The last date to apply is November 19, 2026. The board has tentatively scheduled the selection examination for December 6, 2026. The coaching programme will be conducted for the 2027–29 session and will offer both residential and non-residential facilities.

Who Can Apply for Free Coaching?

Students appearing for the Class 10 annual examination in 2027 through BSEB, CBSE, ICSE or any other recognised board can apply. However, applicants must be willing to pursue Class 11 in a school affiliated with the Bihar School Examination Board.