Bihar Board Free NEET, JEE Coaching Registration Closes on November 19, Check How to Apply
The Bihar Board has invited applications for its free JEE and NEET coaching programme for the 2027–29 session. Eligible Class 10 students can apply online by November 19, 2026. The selection examination is tentatively scheduled for December 6.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the online registration process for its free coaching programme for students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2027. Interested and eligible students can submit their applications through the official coaching portal at coaching.biharboardonline.com.
The last date to apply is November 19, 2026. The board has tentatively scheduled the selection examination for December 6, 2026. The coaching programme will be conducted for the 2027–29 session and will offer both residential and non-residential facilities.
Who Can Apply for Free Coaching?
Students appearing for the Class 10 annual examination in 2027 through BSEB, CBSE, ICSE or any other recognised board can apply. However, applicants must be willing to pursue Class 11 in a school affiliated with the Bihar School Examination Board.
Residential and Non-Residential Coaching Facilities
According to the official BSEB coaching portal, selected students will receive classroom coaching from experienced faculty members, along with study materials, regular mock tests and doubt-clearing sessions.
The board will provide two types of coaching facilities:
Residential coaching: Students selected for the residential programme in Patna will receive free hostel accommodation and meals along with coaching.
Non-residential coaching: Students will be able to attend coaching at centres across nine divisions of Bihar without residential facilities.
The initiative aims to provide students with access to preparation for national-level engineering and medical entrance examinations.
How to Apply for Bihar Board Free NEET, JEE Coaching?
Eligible students can follow these steps to complete the registration process:
- Visit the official website, coaching.biharboardonline.com.
- Open the JEE and NEET Coaching Programme registration section.
- Select the relevant application option.
- Complete the online registration and enter the required details.
- Submit the application form.
- Keep the application confirmation for future reference.
Bihar Free JEE, NEET Coaching: Important Dates
|
Event
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Date
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Last date to apply
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November 19, 2026
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Tentative selection examination
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December 6, 2026
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Coaching session
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2027-29
Students should refer to the official BSEB coaching portal and programme advertisement for detailed eligibility conditions, application instructions and further updates.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.