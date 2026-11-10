JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Application Window Closing Soon, Check Last Date, Application Fee and Exam Date

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the application window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. Candidates planning to appear for the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main should complete their registration before the deadline. The application process is being conducted online through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process started on October 24, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied should check the last date, application fee and examination schedule before submitting their forms. NTA has also provided an additional registration window for candidates who miss the regular deadline, subject to payment of a late fee. JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: Last Date to Apply The last date to submit the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form without a late fee is November 22, 2026. Candidates can complete the online registration and pay the prescribed examination fee by 11:50 PM on the same day.

Those who miss the regular deadline can still submit their applications between November 23 and November 26, 2026, by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500. The last date for fee payment under this facility is also November 26. Candidates should complete the process early to avoid last-minute technical difficulties. JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Important Dates Candidates can refer to the following table for the important dates announced for the January session. Events Dates Registration begins October 24, 2026 Last date to apply without late fee November 22, 2026 Last date for fee payment without late fee November 22, 2026 Application with late fee November 23–26, 2026 Application correction window November 27–29, 2026 Exam city intimation December 30, 2026 Admit card release January 13, 2027 JEE Main Session 1 examination January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027

JEE Main 2027 Application Fee The application fee for JEE Main 2027 varies according to the candidate’s category, gender, examination paper and examination centre. For candidates selecting one paper and an examination centre in India, the fee is as follows: Category Male Candidates Female Candidates General Rs 1,000 Rs 800 General-EWS/OBC-NCL Rs 900 Rs 800 SC/ST/PwD/PwBD Rs 500 Rs 500 Third-gender candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for one paper at an examination centre in India. Candidates selecting multiple papers will have to pay the applicable combined examination fee. An additional late fee of Rs 500 will be charged during the extended registration period. Processing charges and GST may also apply. JEE Main 2027: Eligibility Criteria Candidates who have passed their Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing for the examination in 2027, are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2027.

NTA has not prescribed any age limit for appearing in the examination. However, candidates must fulfil the admission requirements of the institutes they wish to join. Applicants should check the official information bulletin for detailed qualification requirements. JEE Main 2027: How to Apply Online? Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete their JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration: 1. Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in⁠. 2. Open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link. 3. Complete the registration process and generate an application number. 4. Log in using the application number and password. 5. Fill in the required personal, academic and examination-related details. 6. Upload the live photograph, scanned photograph, signature and other required documents. 7. Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

8. Review the application form and submit it. 9. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference. Candidates should remember that their application will be considered successfully submitted only after the prescribed fee has been paid and the confirmation page has been generated. JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Date and Pattern NTA will conduct JEE Main 2027 Session 1 on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination consists of three papers: Paper 1 (BE/BTech): For admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

Paper 2A (BArch): For admission to Bachelor of Architecture programmes.

Paper 2B (BPlanning): For admission to Bachelor of Planning programmes. Each paper will have a duration of three hours. Candidates appearing for both BArch and BPlanning papers will get three hours and 30 minutes.