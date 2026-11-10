JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Application Window Closing Soon, Check Last Date, Application Fee and Exam Date
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the JEE Main 2027 session 1 registration window soon. Candidates are advised to apply now on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check latest updates, exam details and application form.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the application window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. Candidates planning to appear for the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main should complete their registration before the deadline. The application process is being conducted online through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The registration process started on October 24, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied should check the last date, application fee and examination schedule before submitting their forms. NTA has also provided an additional registration window for candidates who miss the regular deadline, subject to payment of a late fee.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: Last Date to Apply
The last date to submit the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form without a late fee is November 22, 2026. Candidates can complete the online registration and pay the prescribed examination fee by 11:50 PM on the same day.
Those who miss the regular deadline can still submit their applications between November 23 and November 26, 2026, by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500. The last date for fee payment under this facility is also November 26.
Candidates should complete the process early to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Important Dates
Candidates can refer to the following table for the important dates announced for the January session.
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Events
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Dates
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Registration begins
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October 24, 2026
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Last date to apply without late fee
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November 22, 2026
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Last date for fee payment without late fee
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November 22, 2026
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Application with late fee
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November 23–26, 2026
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Application correction window
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November 27–29, 2026
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Exam city intimation
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December 30, 2026
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Admit card release
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January 13, 2027
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JEE Main Session 1 examination
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January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027
JEE Main 2027 Application Fee
The application fee for JEE Main 2027 varies according to the candidate’s category, gender, examination paper and examination centre. For candidates selecting one paper and an examination centre in India, the fee is as follows:
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Category
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Male Candidates
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Female Candidates
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General
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Rs 1,000
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Rs 800
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General-EWS/OBC-NCL
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Rs 900
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Rs 800
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SC/ST/PwD/PwBD
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Rs 500
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Rs 500
Third-gender candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for one paper at an examination centre in India. Candidates selecting multiple papers will have to pay the applicable combined examination fee. An additional late fee of Rs 500 will be charged during the extended registration period. Processing charges and GST may also apply.
JEE Main 2027: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have passed their Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing for the examination in 2027, are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2027.
NTA has not prescribed any age limit for appearing in the examination. However, candidates must fulfil the admission requirements of the institutes they wish to join. Applicants should check the official information bulletin for detailed qualification requirements.
JEE Main 2027: How to Apply Online?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete their JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration:
1. Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link.
3. Complete the registration process and generate an application number.
4. Log in using the application number and password.
5. Fill in the required personal, academic and examination-related details.
6. Upload the live photograph, scanned photograph, signature and other required documents.
7. Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
8. Review the application form and submit it.
9. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates should remember that their application will be considered successfully submitted only after the prescribed fee has been paid and the confirmation page has been generated.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Date and Pattern
NTA will conduct JEE Main 2027 Session 1 on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The examination consists of three papers:
- Paper 1 (BE/BTech): For admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.
- Paper 2A (BArch): For admission to Bachelor of Architecture programmes.
- Paper 2B (BPlanning): For admission to Bachelor of Planning programmes.
Each paper will have a duration of three hours. Candidates appearing for both BArch and BPlanning papers will get three hours and 30 minutes.
Paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts, from 9 AM to 12 noon and 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates should check their admit cards for their allotted examination date, shift and centre details.
JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes at institutions such as National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions. It is also the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.
Candidates are advised to complete their registration before November 22 to avoid paying the additional late fee. They should also read the official information bulletin carefully and keep a copy of the confirmation page after successful submission.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.