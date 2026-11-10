Fireworks light up skies across India during Diwali for decades. But over 900 farming households in Erode district of Tamil Nadu choose not to and have been consistent about celebrating crackers free Diwali for more than 21 years now.

For the 21st consecutive year more than ten rural settlements around the Vellode Bird Sanctuary celebrated their Diwali without burning loud fire crackers to protect birds.

There is an official report from the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission and Forest Department which confirms that the 77.185 hectare Periyakulam wetland shelters over 20000 migratory birds each season along the Central Asian Flyway. And to protect these breeding flocks local families celebrate with traditional oil lamps, new garments, and silent sparklers instead.