What is a Group of Birds Called? The Unusual Stories Behind a ‘Murder’ of Crows, ‘Parliament’ of Owls, and More
While flock is the standard term, groups of birds carry very unique and historical names like a murder of crows or a parliament of owls. These terms of venery date back to medieval times and reflect bird behaviours and folklore. Read more in the list of bird group names for GK preparation.
Whenever we look up and spot a group of birds our mind immediately goes to the word flock. It is in fact a correct terminology in terms of modern biology but the English language has many more creative, poetic and historically rich collections of group names for bird gatherings.
These weird and funny collective nouns are known as terms of venery and come from the 15th century book of Saint Albans. It is a famous medieval handbook on hunting and heraldry.
These group names were rarely random. They were self explanatory words that captured the specific personality, sounds, or mythical reputations of the birds.
In case you are a competitive exam aspirant this list of group names for birds will help you master the General Knowledge syllabi which is a regular scoring point in English and verbal ability sections.
Story Behind World's Strangest Bird Group Names
There are many collective nouns for birds that are strange to some but normal to many. But the one mentioned below is unanimously voted as the weirdest group of birds you can come across:
1. A Murder of Crows
This is easily the most famous and misunderstood collective noun in the wild. The term murder for a group of crows comes from old European folk superstitions.
Crows are highly intelligent scavengers and are often seen near battlefields. This led ancient people to view crows as dark omens.
Crows are intensely social, but if one dies under suspicious circumstances the group will gather to loudly inspect the area. Old onlookers misinterpreted this behaviour as a courtroom trial ending in an execution.
2. A Parliament of Owls
We call a group of owls a parliament and this name perfectly aligns with our cultural view of them as wise and thoughtful creatures.
Owls possess large, fixed, forward facing eyes and maintain a remarkably quiet and steady posture.
This makes a group of owls look exactly like a solemn which is a dignified council of lawmakers debating state policy.
3. A Flamboyance of Flamingos
No other group name captures its subject quite as beautifully as the collective noun for this bird. A group of flamingos is called a flamboyance.
The word mirrors the grand visual spectacle of thousands of bright pink birds gathered along a tropical shoreline and performing synchronised social dances.
List of 10 Most Interesting Group Names of Birds
Here are some more funny terminologies for a group of birds you can use as a quick reference during exam revisions or collective noun quiz sessions.
|
S. No.
|
Bird Name
|
Collective Noun
(or Group Name)
|
Behaviour / Historical Context
|
1
|
Crow
|
Murder
|
Associated with ancient folklore and omens
|
2
|
Owl
|
Parliament
|
Reflects their serious, wise, and judicial appearance
|
3
|
Flamingo
|
Flamboyance
|
Celebrates their vibrant and striking pink colouration
|
4
|
Parrot
|
Pandemonium
|
Captures the loud and chaotic noise of the flock
|
5
|
Starling
|
Murmuration
|
Named after the low rustling sound of thousands of wings
|
6
|
Raven
|
Unkindness or Conspiracy
|
Based on their smart, secretive, and collaborative traits
|
7
|
Peacock
|
Ostentation or Muster
|
Refers to their proud and showy display of colours
|
8
|
Eagle
|
Convocation
|
A stately is a dignified term for a royal gathering of raptors
|
9
|
Geese
|
Gaggle (on land) and Skein (in flight)
|
Gaggle mimics the noisy cackling they make on the ground
|
10
|
Swan
|
Ballet (flying) and Wedge (V-formation)
|
Describes their grace in the air and their sharp flight lines
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.