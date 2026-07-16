Whenever we look up and spot a group of birds our mind immediately goes to the word flock. It is in fact a correct terminology in terms of modern biology but the English language has many more creative, poetic and historically rich collections of group names for bird gatherings. These weird and funny collective nouns are known as terms of venery and come from the 15th century book of Saint Albans. It is a famous medieval handbook on hunting and heraldry. These group names were rarely random. They were self explanatory words that captured the specific personality, sounds, or mythical reputations of the birds. In case you are a competitive exam aspirant this list of group names for birds will help you master the General Knowledge syllabi which is a regular scoring point in English and verbal ability sections.

Story Behind World's Strangest Bird Group Names There are many collective nouns for birds that are strange to some but normal to many. But the one mentioned below is unanimously voted as the weirdest group of birds you can come across: 1. A Murder of Crows This is easily the most famous and misunderstood collective noun in the wild. The term murder for a group of crows comes from old European folk superstitions. Crows are highly intelligent scavengers and are often seen near battlefields. This led ancient people to view crows as dark omens. Crows are intensely social, but if one dies under suspicious circumstances the group will gather to loudly inspect the area. Old onlookers misinterpreted this behaviour as a courtroom trial ending in an execution. 2. A Parliament of Owls We call a group of owls a parliament and this name perfectly aligns with our cultural view of them as wise and thoughtful creatures.