Children's Day 2026: Check Complete Stage Script and Anchoring Speech for School Students

Children's Day is one of the most enjoyable occasions for school students, as the day celebrates childhood, happiness, creativity and the importance of education. In India, Children's Day is observed on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. Children lovingly called him Chacha Nehru because of his affection for them. Schools celebrate this occasion through special morning assemblies, dance performances, songs, skits, speeches, poetry recitations and fun activities. Students who are selected to host the event often need a stage script to welcome the audience, introduce different performances and smoothly move from one activity to another. However, there is an important point to understand: there is no single officially prescribed Children's Day stage script issued by the Government of India or CBSE. The script given below is an original, ready-to-use example. It is based on the purpose and values of Children's Day reflected in official messages from the President of India. Students can modify it according to their school's programme.

The President of India has highlighted the importance of protecting children's future, guiding their talent, encouraging reading and helping them develop good values. These ideas can also be included in school celebrations. Children's Day School Programme: Suggested Order of Events Before preparing the anchoring script, students should understand the sequence of activities. A well-organised programme helps anchors introduce every performance without confusion. Programme What happens Welcome and introduction Anchors greet the principal, teachers and students Opening prayer Students present a prayer or welcome song Introduction to Children's Day Anchors explain the importance of the occasion Welcome speech A student or teacher addresses the gathering Dance and music Students perform songs and dances Speech and poetry Students share their thoughts about childhood and Nehru Skit or drama Students present a short play with a meaningful message Teachers' performance Teachers organise a special performance for students Vote of thanks The anchors thank everyone who participated

Complete Children's Day Stage Script in English The following script can be used by two student anchors. Names, classes and performance details can be changed according to the school programme. 1. Opening and Welcome Speech Anchor 1: A very good morning to our respected Principal, teachers and all my dear friends! Anchor 2: Today is a special day filled with happiness, laughter and beautiful memories. We are here to celebrate the most wonderful phase of life – childhood. Happy Children's Day to everyone! Anchor 1: Children's Day reminds us that every child is special and deserves love, care, education and opportunities to achieve their dreams. 2. Introduction to Children's Day Anchor 2: Before moving ahead, let us remember Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, whose birth anniversary we celebrate as Children's Day on November 14.

Anchor 1: He believed in the importance of children and their role in building the future of the nation. That is why children lovingly called him Chacha Nehru. 3. Prayer and Welcome Song Anchor 2: Every good beginning starts with positive thoughts and blessings. So, let us begin today's celebration with a beautiful prayer. Anchor 1: I would like to invite the school choir to come on stage and present the prayer song. Please welcome them with a big round of applause! 4. Speech on Children's Day Anchor 2: Words have the power to inspire us and make us think. Now, let us listen to a few thoughts about the importance of Children's Day. Anchor 1: I invite Student Name from Class to deliver a short speech on this special occasion. 5. Dance and Cultural Performances Anchor 2: Celebrations are incomplete without music, dance and entertainment!

Anchor 1: So, get ready to enjoy a wonderful dance performance by the students of Class. Let's welcome them with loud applause! Anchor 2: What a wonderful performance! A big round of applause for all the participants. 6. Skit or Drama Performance Anchor 1: Sometimes, a short story can teach us lessons that stay with us forever. Anchor 2: Our next performance is a small skit that will entertain us and share an important message. Let us welcome the talented students of Class 7. Teachers' Special Performance Anchor 1: Today is all about making children feel special. And what could be better than watching our beloved teachers surprise us with their talent? Anchor 2: So, let's welcome our respected teachers for their special performance! 8. Vote of Thanks and Closing Anchor 1: Every beautiful celebration comes to an end, but the memories remain with us.