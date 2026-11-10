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CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 13:47 IST

Check CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the 80-mark theory paper, 20-mark internal assessment, revised syllabus, assessment components and preparation tips.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a revised curriculum for Class 9 for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the annual examination in 2027 should understand the updated syllabus, assessment structure, internal evaluation and question-paper requirements to prepare effectively.

Social Science remains an important subject in the CBSE Class 9 curriculum and covers four interconnected disciplines: History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. However, the 2026-27 curriculum introduces an integrated, theme-based approach instead of treating these disciplines only as separate sections. The revised syllabus focuses on conceptual understanding, interdisciplinary learning, inquiry, critical thinking and the application of knowledge to real-life situations.

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights

Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 9 Social Science examination below.

Particulars

Details

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

9

Subject

Social Science

Subject Code

087

Academic Session

2026-27

Examination Year

2027

Examination Type

Annual Examination

Curriculum

Revised, integrated Social Science curriculum

Disciplines Covered

History, Geography, Political Science and Economics

Theory Assessment

80 marks under the standard assessment framework

Internal Assessment

20 marks

Total Marks

100

Official Website

cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Marking Scheme 2026-27

The standard CBSE Class 9 assessment framework follows an 80-mark annual examination and 20-mark internal assessment structure. Students are evaluated through their written examination as well as school-based activities and assessments.

Assessment Component

Marks

Annual Theory Examination

80

Internal Assessment

20

Total

100

Also Check: 

CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern 2027
CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2027

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Internal Assessment 2026-27

The internal assessment framework includes periodic tests, multiple assessment activities, subject enrichment and portfolio work. The following is the component-wise distribution reflected in the CBSE Class IX assessment framework.

Internal Assessment Component

Description

Marks

Periodic Assessment

Pen-and-paper test

5

Multiple Assessment

Quizzes, debates, role plays, discussions and other activities

5

Subject Enrichment Activity

Interdisciplinary project work

5

Portfolio

Classwork, assignments, reflections and achievements

5

Total

  

20

Note: The published 2026-27 Social Science PDF carries an internal assessment table labelled for 2025-26. Students should confirm the final implementation and any updated school instructions for the 2026-27 session.

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 English Exam Pattern 2027

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Question Paper Structure 2027

The CBSE Class 9 Social Science examination assesses students across History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. The revised curriculum encourages students to connect concepts across these disciplines instead of studying them only as isolated topics.

The official 2026-27 syllabus PDF does not yet specify the final number of questions, section-wise marks, question types or detailed distribution of the 80 theory marks. Therefore, a fixed question-wise breakup should not be assumed until CBSE or the school issues the updated examination guidelines.

Students should prepare for different forms of assessment, including:

  • Objective-type questions: Questions testing factual understanding, concepts and basic knowledge.
  • Short-answer questions: Questions requiring concise explanations of important concepts and events.
  • Long-answer questions: Questions assessing detailed understanding, reasoning and the ability to explain processes.
  • Case-based questions: Questions requiring students to interpret information, evidence, situations or data.
  • Map and visual-based questions: Questions testing geographical understanding, map reading and interpretation of visual information, wherever prescribed by the school.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Curriculum 2026-27: Four Disciplines

The revised Class 9 Social Science curriculum integrates four major disciplines. The syllabus is organised into two parts and covers themes connecting historical developments, geographical processes, democratic institutions and economic concepts.

Discipline

Areas Covered

History

Early humans, beginning of civilisation, state and society, resistance, cultural developments and India's connections with the world

Geography

Earth's surface, atmosphere and climate, oceans, ecosystems, natural resources and environmental concerns

Political Science

Democracy, elections, authority, governance and political institutions

Economics

Scarcity, opportunity cost, markets, demand and supply, entrepreneurship and personal financial management

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2026-27: Important Themes

The updated curriculum is divided into two parts. Students should refer to both parts while planning their annual examination preparation.

Part 1: Important Themes

The first part of the Class 9 Social Science syllabus includes nine themes.

Theme

Major Areas of Study

Understanding Social Science

Meaning, scope and relevance of Social Science

Shaping of the Earth's Surface

Plate tectonics, interior of the Earth, weathering, erosion and landforms

Atmosphere and Climate

Weather, climate, Indian monsoon, climate change and floods

Early Humans and Beginning of Civilisation

Human evolution, archaeological ages, early settlements and ancient civilisations

State and Society (up to 1000 CE)

Vedic Age, early empires, knowledge traditions, trade and society

Democracy

Features and types of democracy, early democratic traditions and challenges

Elections

Electoral systems, Election Commission, constituencies and political parties

Building Blocks in Economics

Scarcity, opportunity cost and economic systems

The Price Puzzle: What Drives the Market

Demand, supply, equilibrium price and market failures

Part 2: Important Themes

The second part covers seven additional themes.

Theme

Major Areas of Study

Oceans and Life

Ocean relief, waves, tides, currents, marine resources and natural disasters

Life on Earth

Biomes, forests, biodiversity, conservation and ecotourism

Resistance and Resilience (1000 CE–1700 CE)

Regional kingdoms, sovereignty, art, architecture and cultural developments

India and the World-I (1900 BCE–1200 CE)

Trade, cultural connections and Indian Knowledge Systems

Authority

Roots of authority, justice, security and the role of citizens

From Ideas to Startups

Entrepreneurship, business planning, MSMEs and India's startup ecosystem

Smart Ways to Manage Your Finances

Budgeting, inflation, interest, savings, investments and taxation

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam 2027

Students should prepare for the revised Social Science curriculum by focusing on conceptual understanding and regular revision. The following strategies can help candidates organise their preparation:

  • Understand the integrated syllabus: Study the connections between History, Geography, Political Science and Economics rather than treating every topic as unrelated.
  • Prepare both syllabus parts: Cover Part 1 and Part 2 according to the schedule followed by your school.
  • Make concise notes: Prepare topic-wise notes containing important concepts, dates, definitions, examples and explanations.
  • Practise map and visual work: Revise geographical locations, map-reading skills, diagrams, graphs and other visual representations included in the syllabus.
  • Focus on application-based learning: Practise questions that require interpretation, reasoning, comparison and the use of concepts in real-life situations.
  • Complete internal assessment work: Give importance to periodic tests, interdisciplinary projects, assignments and portfolio activities.
  • Revise regularly: Set aside time for each theme and practise writing structured answers.
  • Follow school instructions: Check the final examination guidelines and question-paper format shared by your school.
Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 11:29 IST
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