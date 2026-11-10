IBPS RRB Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download CRP RRBs 15th Officers Scale-I Prelims Call Letter PDF at ibps.in
IBPS RRB CRP 15th Admit Card 2026: IBPS has released the CRP RRBs 15th Officers Scale-I Prelims admit cards 2026 on its official website- ibps.in. The prelims online exam is scheduled for November 22, 2026. Candidates can check the direct link and steps to download the IBPS RRB admit card 2026 here
Key Points
- IBPS RRB Admit Card released on November 09, 2026, for Officer Scale-I CBT.
- The preliminary Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for November 22, 2026.
- This recruitment drive aims to fill 4256 Officer Scale-I posts in Regional Rural Banks.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Admit Card for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) preliminary exam. The IBPS will conduct the online exam for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XV) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers Scale-I on November 22, 2026. For which the IBPS has released the call letter online on the official website of the bank: ibps.in. Through this recruitment drive the IBPS will fill 4256 posts of Officer Scale-I in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). All the candidates who are going to appear in the CBT can check and download their IBPS RRB admit cards using the direct link provided below by November 22. To download the IBPS RRB admit card PDF, students need to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin.
IBPS RRB Admit Card 2026 Download Link
IBPS has released the IBPS RRB admit card on November 09, 2026. So, candidates are advised to go to the official website to download the IBPS RRB Admit Card. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the admit card PDF. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.
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IBPS RRB Admit Card 2026 Download Link
How to Download IBPS RRB 2026 Admit Card PDF?
The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to download the IBPS RRB admit card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘CRP RRBs 15 Admit Card Download Link’
Step 3: A new page will open; click on the call letter link
Step 4: Fill in all the details like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB and security captcha and click on ‘Login’.
Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.
Details Mentioned on IBPS RRB Hall Ticket 2026
The IBPS RRB admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
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Name of the Candidate
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Examination Name
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature of Candidate
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Roll Number
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Father Name
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Examination Centre
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Examination Date and Time
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Gender
What if a candidate forgot his login credentials?
If a candidate forgets his login details, he needs to follow the below-mentioned steps to reset the password:
Step 1: Click on “FORGOT CREDENTIALS”.
Step 2: Enter the enrollment Id/email address and registered mobile number.
Step 3: Click on “SEND OTP”
Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered email address/mobile number of the candidate.
Step 5: Enter the OTP and reset the password.
Problems in downloading the IBPS RRB 2026 admit card
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the IBPS RRB admit card 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc