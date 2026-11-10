IBPS RRB Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download CRP RRBs 15th Officers Scale-I Prelims Call Letter PDF at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Admit Card for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) preliminary exam. The IBPS will conduct the online exam for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XV) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers Scale-I on November 22, 2026. For which the IBPS has released the call letter online on the official website of the bank: ibps.in. Through this recruitment drive the IBPS will fill 4256 posts of Officer Scale-I in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). All the candidates who are going to appear in the CBT can check and download their IBPS RRB admit cards using the direct link provided below by November 22. To download the IBPS RRB admit card PDF, students need to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin.

IBPS has released the IBPS RRB admit card on November 09, 2026. So, candidates are advised to go to the official website to download the IBPS RRB Admit Card. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the admit card PDF. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2026 Download Link Click here

How to Download IBPS RRB 2026 Admit Card PDF?

The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to download the IBPS RRB admit card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘CRP RRBs 15 Admit Card Download Link’

Step 3: A new page will open; click on the call letter link

Step 4: Fill in all the details like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB and security captcha and click on ‘Login’.