ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus 2026-27: Download Business Studies PDF

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has introduced an updated syllabus for ISC Class 11 Business Studies for the 2026-27 academic session. The subject, previously known as Commerce (857), is now listed as Business Studies (857). Students can download the official ISC Class 11 Commerce syllabus PDF, which is published for ISC Examination Year 2028, from the CISCE website. The revised syllabus includes five units covering business fundamentals, business organisations, modern business practices, domestic trade, and business risks and insurance. The subject carries 100 marks, including 80 marks for the theory examination and 20 marks for project work. ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus 2026-27: Overview Students can check the important details of the ISC Class 11 Business Studies syllabus in the table below.

Particulars Details Board CISCE Examination Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 11 Academic Session 2026-27 Subject Name Business Studies (Previously Commerce) Subject Code 857 Examination Year in Official PDF 2028 Theory Marks 80 Project Work 20 Total Marks 100 Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours Official Website cisce.org Download ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Students can download the latest ISC Class 11 Commerce syllabus PDF from the official CISCE website. The subject is now listed as Business Studies (857) in the updated syllabus.Students should download and save the document to check all the prescribed topics, unit-wise marks distribution and project requirements before starting their examination preparation.

Download Link: ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 PDF ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Topics The ISC Class 11 Business Studies syllabus contains five major units. These units introduce students to business concepts, different forms of business organisations, modern business practices, domestic trade and insurance.Check the unit-wise topics and marks distribution below. Unit Topics Marks 1 Business: Purpose and Classification 10 2 Forms and Types of Business Organisation 30 3 Contemporary and Evolving Modes of Business 15 4 Domestic Trade 10 5 Business Risks and Insurance 15 Total 80 1. Business: Purpose and Classification This unit introduces students to the meaning, features and objectives of business. It also explains different types of business activities and their role in the economy.The main topics include:

Meaning and features of business

Economic and social objectives of business

Role of profit in business

Classification of business activities

Types of industries based on activities and size

Commerce, trade and aids to trade

Business ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) 2. Forms and Types of Business Organisation This unit explains different types of business organisations and their features. Students learn how businesses are formed, managed and registered.The topics covered include: Private sector, public sector and joint sector organisations

Public Private Partnerships (PPPs)

Sole proprietorship

Partnership firms and their features

Types of partners and partnership firms

Partnership deed and registration

Joint stock companies

Public and private companies

Stages of company formation

Promotion and incorporation of a company

Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA)

Global enterprises

Cooperative organisations

3. Contemporary and Evolving Modes of Business This unit focuses on modern business methods and the use of technology in business activities. It helps students understand how businesses use digital platforms to reach customers and manage transactions.The main topics include: E-business and its benefits

Online business transactions and payment methods

Blockchain and its use in supply chain management

E-commerce

Quick Commerce (Q-Commerce)

Artificial intelligence and chatbots in business

E-banking and mobile banking

Digital banking, UPI and e-wallets

RTGS, NEFT and IMPS

Debit cards and credit cards

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

Digital Rupee 4. Domestic Trade This unit explains how goods are bought and sold within the country. It covers wholesale and retail trade and different ways of selling products to customers.The topics include:

Meaning and features of wholesale trade

Services provided by wholesalers

Meaning and features of retail trade

Difference between wholesale and retail trade

Types of retail trade

Departmental stores and chain stores

Dark stores

Digital retailing

Omnichannel retailing 5. Business Risks and Insurance This unit introduces students to business risks and the role of insurance in protecting businesses against financial losses.The main topics include: Meaning and features of business risks

Insurable and non-insurable risks

Meaning and features of insurance

Principles of insurance

Reinsurance and double insurance

Assurance and insurance

Types of insurance, including life, health, fire, marine, motor, social and fidelity insurance ISC Class 11 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27 The ISC Class 11 Business Studies examination carries 100 marks. It is divided into two parts: a theory examination and project work.

Paper Assessment Marks Duration Paper I Theory 80 3 Hours Paper II Project Work 20 As prescribed Total 100 The theory paper covers all five syllabus units. Students must also complete two projects based on topics from the prescribed syllabus. ISC Class 11 Business Studies Project Work Project work carries 20 marks in total. Students have to complete two projects, with each project carrying 10 marks.The marks for each project are distributed as follows: Assessment Criteria Marks Overall Format 1 Content 4 Findings 2 Viva-Voce 3 Total per Project 10 Students are preferably required to prepare handwritten projects and submit hard copies. The projects are assessed by the subject teacher and a locally appointed visiting examiner approved by CISCE.Some suggested project topics include:

Tracing the journey of a daily-use product from production to the consumer.

Preparing a business plan for a partnership firm.

Studying the use of blockchain in tracking food products.

Analysing two Public Private Partnership projects.

Studying consumer and housing cooperative organisations.

Comparing the CSR activities of two companies. How to Download ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus PDF? Students can follow these steps to access the official syllabus: Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org. Open the Examinations or Regulations and Syllabuses section. Select the ISC syllabus for Examination Year 2028. Find Business Studies (857) in the subject list. Open the syllabus PDF. Download and save the document for future reference. What Has Changed in the ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus for 2026-27?