ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus 2026-27: Download Business Studies PDF
Check the ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus for 2026-27, now called Business Studies. Download the official PDF to see all the units, topics and marks distribution for the exam.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has introduced an updated syllabus for ISC Class 11 Business Studies for the 2026-27 academic session. The subject, previously known as Commerce (857), is now listed as Business Studies (857). Students can download the official ISC Class 11 Commerce syllabus PDF, which is published for ISC Examination Year 2028, from the CISCE website.
The revised syllabus includes five units covering business fundamentals, business organisations, modern business practices, domestic trade, and business risks and insurance. The subject carries 100 marks, including 80 marks for the theory examination and 20 marks for project work.
ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the important details of the ISC Class 11 Business Studies syllabus in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
CISCE
|
Examination
|
Indian School Certificate (ISC)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Subject Name
|
Business Studies (Previously Commerce)
|
Subject Code
|
857
|
Examination Year in Official PDF
|
2028
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Project Work
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
Download ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
Students can download the latest ISC Class 11 Commerce syllabus PDF from the official CISCE website. The subject is now listed as Business Studies (857) in the updated syllabus.Students should download and save the document to check all the prescribed topics, unit-wise marks distribution and project requirements before starting their examination preparation.
Download Link: ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Topics
The ISC Class 11 Business Studies syllabus contains five major units. These units introduce students to business concepts, different forms of business organisations, modern business practices, domestic trade and insurance.Check the unit-wise topics and marks distribution below.
|
Unit
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
1
|
Business: Purpose and Classification
|
10
|
2
|
Forms and Types of Business Organisation
|
30
|
3
|
Contemporary and Evolving Modes of Business
|
15
|
4
|
Domestic Trade
|
10
|
5
|
Business Risks and Insurance
|
15
|
Total
|
80
1. Business: Purpose and Classification
This unit introduces students to the meaning, features and objectives of business. It also explains different types of business activities and their role in the economy.The main topics include:
- Meaning and features of business
- Economic and social objectives of business
- Role of profit in business
- Classification of business activities
- Types of industries based on activities and size
- Commerce, trade and aids to trade
- Business ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
2. Forms and Types of Business Organisation
This unit explains different types of business organisations and their features. Students learn how businesses are formed, managed and registered.The topics covered include:
- Private sector, public sector and joint sector organisations
- Public Private Partnerships (PPPs)
- Sole proprietorship
- Partnership firms and their features
- Types of partners and partnership firms
- Partnership deed and registration
- Joint stock companies
- Public and private companies
- Stages of company formation
- Promotion and incorporation of a company
- Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA)
- Global enterprises
- Cooperative organisations
3. Contemporary and Evolving Modes of Business
This unit focuses on modern business methods and the use of technology in business activities. It helps students understand how businesses use digital platforms to reach customers and manage transactions.The main topics include:
- E-business and its benefits
- Online business transactions and payment methods
- Blockchain and its use in supply chain management
- E-commerce
- Quick Commerce (Q-Commerce)
- Artificial intelligence and chatbots in business
- E-banking and mobile banking
- Digital banking, UPI and e-wallets
- RTGS, NEFT and IMPS
- Debit cards and credit cards
- Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)
- Digital Rupee
4. Domestic Trade
This unit explains how goods are bought and sold within the country. It covers wholesale and retail trade and different ways of selling products to customers.The topics include:
- Meaning and features of wholesale trade
- Services provided by wholesalers
- Meaning and features of retail trade
- Difference between wholesale and retail trade
- Types of retail trade
- Departmental stores and chain stores
- Dark stores
- Digital retailing
- Omnichannel retailing
5. Business Risks and Insurance
This unit introduces students to business risks and the role of insurance in protecting businesses against financial losses.The main topics include:
- Meaning and features of business risks
- Insurable and non-insurable risks
- Meaning and features of insurance
- Principles of insurance
- Reinsurance and double insurance
- Assurance and insurance
- Types of insurance, including life, health, fire, marine, motor, social and fidelity insurance
ISC Class 11 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27
The ISC Class 11 Business Studies examination carries 100 marks. It is divided into two parts: a theory examination and project work.
|
Paper
|
Assessment
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper I
|
Theory
|
80
|
3 Hours
|
Paper II
|
Project Work
|
20
|
As prescribed
|
Total
|
100
The theory paper covers all five syllabus units. Students must also complete two projects based on topics from the prescribed syllabus.
ISC Class 11 Business Studies Project Work
Project work carries 20 marks in total. Students have to complete two projects, with each project carrying 10 marks.The marks for each project are distributed as follows:
|
Assessment Criteria
|
Marks
|
Overall Format
|
1
|
Content
|
4
|
Findings
|
2
|
Viva-Voce
|
3
|
Total per Project
|
10
Students are preferably required to prepare handwritten projects and submit hard copies. The projects are assessed by the subject teacher and a locally appointed visiting examiner approved by CISCE.Some suggested project topics include:
- Tracing the journey of a daily-use product from production to the consumer.
- Preparing a business plan for a partnership firm.
- Studying the use of blockchain in tracking food products.
- Analysing two Public Private Partnership projects.
- Studying consumer and housing cooperative organisations.
- Comparing the CSR activities of two companies.
How to Download ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus PDF?
Students can follow these steps to access the official syllabus:
- Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
- Open the Examinations or Regulations and Syllabuses section.
- Select the ISC syllabus for Examination Year 2028.
- Find Business Studies (857) in the subject list.
- Open the syllabus PDF.
- Download and save the document for future reference.
What Has Changed in the ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus for 2026-27?
One major change is the renaming of Commerce (857) to Business Studies (857). CISCE has also introduced an updated syllabus structure for the subject for Examination Year 2028.The revised syllabus contains five units, with topics covering contemporary business practices, digital transactions, artificial intelligence, quick commerce and modern retailing.Students should avoid relying only on older Commerce syllabus PDFs, as they may contain a different unit structure and topics. They should refer to the updated Business Studies (857) document while preparing for their Class 11 examinations.
Also Check:
ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus
ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27
ISC Class 11 English Syllabus 2026-27
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