ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination for Class 12 students. Candidates appearing for the ISC Board Examination 2027 should understand the subject-wise marking scheme, theory paper structure, practical assessment and internal evaluation before beginning their final preparation. The ISC Class 12 examination follows a subject-specific assessment system. The total marks for most subjects are 100, but the distribution between the external written examination and internal assessment varies. Science subjects generally include practical examinations, while several Commerce and Humanities subjects have project work or other internal assessment components. Students should therefore check the syllabus and assessment details of every subject they have selected.

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview Students can check the key details of the ISC Class 12 examination in the table below. Particulars Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Mode of Examination Offline (pen-and-paper) Total Marks Generally 100 per subject Theory Examination Subject-dependent Practical/Project/ Internal Assessment Subject-dependent Duration Generally 3 hours for written papers Official Website cisce.org ISC Class 12 Subject-Wise Marking Scheme 2026-27 The ISC Class 12 marking scheme differs according to the subject and its assessment requirements. Science subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology include a theory paper and practical-based evaluation. Several subjects in Commerce and Humanities have a greater weightage for the written examination, along with project work or internal assessment.

The following table provides a broad overview of the commonly followed assessment structure. Students should refer to the individual 2027 syllabus for the exact marks and assessment components of each subject. Stream Subject Theory/Written Examination Practical/Project/Internal Assessment Total Science Physics 70 30 100 Science Chemistry 70 30 100 Science Biology 70 30 100 Science Mathematics 80 20 100 Science Computer Science Check subject syllabus Check subject syllabus 100 Commerce Accountancy 80 20 100 Commerce Economics 80 20 100 Commerce Commerce 80 20 100 Commerce Business Studies 80 20 100 Humanities History 80 20 100 Humanities Political Science 80 20 100 Humanities Sociology 80 20 100 Humanities Psychology 80 20 100 Humanities Geography Check subject syllabus Check subject syllabus 100

Note: This is a broad subject-wise reference, not a replacement for the official CISCE assessment tables. The exact division and nature of internal assessment may differ by subject. Students should verify the relevant subject PDF before relying on a marks split. ISC Class 12 Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 Science students generally have theory and practical components in their major subjects. The practical assessment may include laboratory work, project work and maintenance of a practical file, depending on the subject. ISC 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2027 According to the ISC Examination Year 2027 Physics syllabus, the subject carries 100 marks. The assessment is divided into a 70-mark theory paper and 30 marks for practical and associated assessment components. Assessment Component Marks Paper I - Theory 70 Paper II - Practical 15 Project Work 10 Practical File 5 Total 100

The Physics theory paper is of three hours long. Its syllabus includes topics such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices. ISC 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027 The ISC Class 12 Chemistry examination also follows a 100-mark assessment structure, with theory, practical and project-based evaluation. Assessment Component Marks Paper I - Theory 70 Paper II - Practical 15 Project Work 10 Practical File 5 Total 100 ISC 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2027 Biology students should prepare for both the written examination and practical assessment. The subject includes theoretical concepts as well as laboratory-based evaluation. Students should check the official Biology syllabus for the precise division of marks across the theory paper, practical examination, project work and practical file.

ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026-27 Commerce students generally appear for written examinations in subjects such as Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Commerce. These subjects also include project or internal assessment components, as prescribed in their respective syllabuses. Subject Written Examination Project/Internal Assessment Total Accountancy 80 20 100 Business Studies 80 20 100 Economics 80 20 100 Commerce 80 20 100 Students should focus on conceptual understanding, numerical problem-solving, case-based applications and the prescribed project requirements. In Accountancy, regular practice of financial statements and numerical questions can help students improve accuracy. Economics and Business Studies preparation should include important concepts, definitions, diagrams where applicable and application-based questions.

ISC Class 12 Humanities Exam Pattern 2026-27 Humanities students can choose from subjects such as History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology and Psychology, depending on the options offered by their schools. Several Humanities subjects follow an 80-mark written examination and 20-mark internal assessment structure. However, subjects with practical or field-based components may follow a different division. Subject Written Examination Internal Assessment/Project Total History 80 20 100 Political Science 80 20 100 Sociology 80 20 100 Psychology 80 20 100 Geography Refer to official syllabus Refer to official syllabus 100 ISC Class 12 Question Paper Structure 2026-27 The structure of the ISC Class 12 question paper is not identical across all subjects. Each subject has its own syllabus, prescribed assessment components and paper format. Depending on the subject, students may encounter:

Objective-type questions: Questions testing factual knowledge, concepts and basic understanding.

Short-answer questions: Questions requiring brief explanations, definitions or calculations.

Structured questions: Questions divided into sub-parts to assess understanding of related concepts.

Long-answer questions: Questions requiring detailed explanations, arguments, derivations or analysis.

Numerical problems: Calculation-based questions, particularly in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Accountancy.

Practical-based questions: Assessment of laboratory skills, observations and application of concepts in relevant subjects. The number of questions, section-wise marks and internal choices may vary. Students should practise using the latest specimen papers and subject-specific syllabus documents rather than relying on a single question-paper format for every subject.