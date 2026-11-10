ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check the ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27, including subject-wise marking scheme, theory and practical marks, paper structure and internal assessment for the 2027 board exams.
ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination for Class 12 students. Candidates appearing for the ISC Board Examination 2027 should understand the subject-wise marking scheme, theory paper structure, practical assessment and internal evaluation before beginning their final preparation.
The ISC Class 12 examination follows a subject-specific assessment system. The total marks for most subjects are 100, but the distribution between the external written examination and internal assessment varies. Science subjects generally include practical examinations, while several Commerce and Humanities subjects have project work or other internal assessment components. Students should therefore check the syllabus and assessment details of every subject they have selected.
ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the key details of the ISC Class 12 examination in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Examination
|
Indian School Certificate (ISC)
|
Class
|
12
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Examination Year
|
2027
|
Mode of Examination
|
Offline (pen-and-paper)
|
Total Marks
|
Generally 100 per subject
|
Theory Examination
|
Subject-dependent
|
Practical/Project/ Internal Assessment
|
Subject-dependent
|
Duration
|
Generally 3 hours for written papers
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
ISC Class 12 Subject-Wise Marking Scheme 2026-27
The ISC Class 12 marking scheme differs according to the subject and its assessment requirements. Science subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology include a theory paper and practical-based evaluation. Several subjects in Commerce and Humanities have a greater weightage for the written examination, along with project work or internal assessment.
The following table provides a broad overview of the commonly followed assessment structure. Students should refer to the individual 2027 syllabus for the exact marks and assessment components of each subject.
|
Stream
|
Subject
|
Theory/Written Examination
|
Practical/Project/Internal Assessment
|
Total
|
Science
|
Physics
|
70
|
30
|
100
|
Science
|
Chemistry
|
70
|
30
|
100
|
Science
|
Biology
|
70
|
30
|
100
|
Science
|
Mathematics
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Science
|
Computer Science
|
Check subject syllabus
|
Check subject syllabus
|
100
|
Commerce
|
Accountancy
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Commerce
|
Economics
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Commerce
|
Commerce
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Commerce
|
Business Studies
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Humanities
|
History
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Humanities
|
Political Science
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Humanities
|
Sociology
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Humanities
|
Psychology
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Humanities
|
Geography
|
Check subject syllabus
|
Check subject syllabus
|
100
Note: This is a broad subject-wise reference, not a replacement for the official CISCE assessment tables. The exact division and nature of internal assessment may differ by subject. Students should verify the relevant subject PDF before relying on a marks split.
ISC Class 12 Science Exam Pattern 2026-27
Science students generally have theory and practical components in their major subjects. The practical assessment may include laboratory work, project work and maintenance of a practical file, depending on the subject.
ISC 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2027
According to the ISC Examination Year 2027 Physics syllabus, the subject carries 100 marks. The assessment is divided into a 70-mark theory paper and 30 marks for practical and associated assessment components.
|
Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Paper I - Theory
|
70
|
Paper II - Practical
|
15
|
Project Work
|
10
|
Practical File
|
5
|
Total
|
100
The Physics theory paper is of three hours long. Its syllabus includes topics such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices.
ISC 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027
The ISC Class 12 Chemistry examination also follows a 100-mark assessment structure, with theory, practical and project-based evaluation.
|
Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Paper I - Theory
|
70
|
Paper II - Practical
|
15
|
Project Work
|
10
|
Practical File
|
5
|
Total
|
100
ISC 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2027
Biology students should prepare for both the written examination and practical assessment. The subject includes theoretical concepts as well as laboratory-based evaluation. Students should check the official Biology syllabus for the precise division of marks across the theory paper, practical examination, project work and practical file.
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026-27
Commerce students generally appear for written examinations in subjects such as Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Commerce. These subjects also include project or internal assessment components, as prescribed in their respective syllabuses.
|
Subject
|
Written Examination
|
Project/Internal Assessment
|
Total
|
Accountancy
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Business Studies
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Economics
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Commerce
|
80
|
20
|
100
Students should focus on conceptual understanding, numerical problem-solving, case-based applications and the prescribed project requirements. In Accountancy, regular practice of financial statements and numerical questions can help students improve accuracy. Economics and Business Studies preparation should include important concepts, definitions, diagrams where applicable and application-based questions.
ISC Class 12 Humanities Exam Pattern 2026-27
Humanities students can choose from subjects such as History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology and Psychology, depending on the options offered by their schools.
Several Humanities subjects follow an 80-mark written examination and 20-mark internal assessment structure. However, subjects with practical or field-based components may follow a different division.
|
Subject
|
Written Examination
|
Internal Assessment/Project
|
Total
|
History
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Political Science
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Sociology
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Psychology
|
80
|
20
|
100
|
Geography
|
Refer to official syllabus
|
Refer to official syllabus
|
100
ISC Class 12 Question Paper Structure 2026-27
The structure of the ISC Class 12 question paper is not identical across all subjects. Each subject has its own syllabus, prescribed assessment components and paper format. Depending on the subject, students may encounter:
- Objective-type questions: Questions testing factual knowledge, concepts and basic understanding.
- Short-answer questions: Questions requiring brief explanations, definitions or calculations.
- Structured questions: Questions divided into sub-parts to assess understanding of related concepts.
- Long-answer questions: Questions requiring detailed explanations, arguments, derivations or analysis.
- Numerical problems: Calculation-based questions, particularly in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Accountancy.
- Practical-based questions: Assessment of laboratory skills, observations and application of concepts in relevant subjects.
The number of questions, section-wise marks and internal choices may vary. Students should practise using the latest specimen papers and subject-specific syllabus documents rather than relying on a single question-paper format for every subject.
Preparation Tips for ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2027
Understanding the exam pattern is only the first step. Students should follow a structured preparation strategy to cover the syllabus and practise different types of questions.
- Understand the subject-wise marking scheme: Identify the marks allotted to theory, practicals, projects and internal assessments.
- Complete the prescribed syllabus: Use the official ISC 2026-27 syllabus as the primary study reference.
- Practise specimen papers: Solve the latest subject-wise specimen papers to understand the question format and answer expectations.
- Work on time management: Practise completing three-hour papers within the allotted duration wherever applicable.
- Prepare practical files and projects: Complete practical records, project work and other internal assessment tasks on time.
- Revise regularly: Make short notes of important concepts, formulas, definitions and key points for quick revision.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.