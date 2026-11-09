New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI 10th November 2026: Match Date, Time, Squad & Where To Watch
New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI on November 10, 2026. Check match time, venue, India and New Zealand squads, SonyLIV live streaming and TV telecast details.
New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI: In the India tour of New Zealand, the 3rd ODI between India & New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, 10 November 2026 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.
The third ODI of New Zealand vs India is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss, and the match will begins.
Fans can watch this match live on the Sony Sports Network, and this match will also stream on SonyLIV app.
So, let’s explore the complete details about the NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI, including the date, time, venue, team squad, and live-streaming.
NZ vs IND 3rd ODI 2026: Match Details
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Aspects
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Details
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Match
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New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI
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Series
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India Tour of New Zealand 2026
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Date
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Tuesday, 10 November 2026
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Day
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Tuesday
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Match Time (IST)
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7:30 AM
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Match Time (Local)
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3:00 PM
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GMT
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2:00 AM
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Venue
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Seddon Park
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City
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Hamilton, New Zealand
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Indian TV Channel
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Sony Sports Network
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Live Streaming
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SonyLIV
According to the BCCI, the match is scheduled for 10 November at Seddon Park, Hamilton, with the first ball at 2:00 AM UTC, equivalent to 7:30 AM IST. New Zealand Cricket has also listed the fixture in its official 2026–27 summer schedule.
New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI 2026: Team Squads
Both teams have announced their squads for the Hamilton ODI. India will be captained by Shubman Gill, while Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand.
The squads below reflect the latest available updates ahead of the third ODI.
New Zealand Squad for 3rd ODI
Captain: Mitchell Santner
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No.
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Player Name
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Role
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1
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Mitchell Santner (C)
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All-rounder
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2
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Tom Latham (WK)
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Wicketkeeper-batter
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3
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Will Young
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Batter
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4
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Tim Seifert
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Wicketkeeper-batter
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5
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Henry Nicholls
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Batter
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6
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Daryl Mitchell
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All-rounder
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7
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Glenn Phillips
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All-rounder
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8
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Nathan Smith
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All-rounder
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9
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Kyle Jamieson
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Fast bowler
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10
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Jacob Duffy
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Fast bowler
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11
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Matthew Fisher
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Fast bowler
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12
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Kristian Clarke
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Fast bowler
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13
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Michael Bracewell
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All-rounder
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14
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Nick Kelly
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Batter
Important update: New Zealand added Kristian Clarke to its squad on 9 November as bowling cover for Blair Tickner. Tickner is subject to the mandatory seven-day stand-down period after being struck by a ball during the second ODI.
India Squad for 3rd ODI
Captain: Shubman Gill
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No.
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Player Name
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Role
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1
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Shubman Gill (C)
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Batter
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2
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KL Rahul (WK)
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Wicketkeeper-batter
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3
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Rohit Sharma
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Batter
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4
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Virat Kohli
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Batter
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5
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Shreyas Iyer (VC)
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Batter
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6
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Axar Patel
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All-rounder
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7
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Naman Dhir
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All-rounder
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8
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Anshul Kamboj
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Fast bowler
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9
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Auqib Nabi
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Fast bowler
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10
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Gurnoor Brar
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Fast bowler
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11
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Arshdeep Singh
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Fast bowler
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12
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Ruturaj Gaikwad
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Batter
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13
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Mohammed Siraj
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Fast bowler
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14
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Ishan Kishan (WK)
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Wicketkeeper-batter
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15
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Kuldeep Yadav
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Spin bowler
BCCI confirmed the updated Indian squad for the first three ODIs after adding Auqib Nabi. Nitish Kumar Reddy was included only for the first ODI and is not part of the updated squad for the third match.
Where to Watch New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Live?
Indian cricket fans can watch the third ODI between New Zealand and India through television and online streaming platforms.
- Live TV Telecast: Sony Sports Network
- Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website
Match coverage in India
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Match: New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI
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Date: 10 November 2026
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Start time: 7:30 AM IST
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Toss: 7:00 AM IST
Viewers can use the SonyLIV app or visit SonyLIV's official website to access online coverage. Television viewers can follow the match on Sony Sports Network.
Seddon Park, Hamilton: Venue Guide
The third ODI will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. It is an international cricket ground and the home venue of Northern Districts.
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Venue Information
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Details
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Stadium
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Seddon Park
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City
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Hamilton
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Country
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New Zealand
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Capacity
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Around 10,000
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Ends
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Members End and City End
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Home Team
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Northern Districts
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Other Sports
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Hockey, Rugby and Rugby League
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule
The five-match ODI series is scheduled across November 2026. Here is the complete schedule:
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Match
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Date
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Venue
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Time (IST)
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Result
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1st ODI
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4 November
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Auckland
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7:30 AM
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India Won by 5 Wickets (56 Balls Left) (DLS method)
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2nd ODI
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7 November
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Wellington
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7:30 AM
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India Won by 4 Runs (DLS method)
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3rd ODI
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10 November
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Hamilton
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7:30 AM
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After the Match
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4th ODI
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13 November
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Mount Maunganui
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7:30 AM
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After the Match
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5th ODI
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15 November
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Mount Maunganui
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7:30 AM
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After the Match
India vs New Zealand: Series Situation Before 3rd ODI
India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series ahead of the Hamilton encounter. The visitors won the first two matches and are now in a position to secure the series with another victory.
New Zealand, meanwhile, will be under pressure to make a comeback and keep the series alive.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.