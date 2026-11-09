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New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI 10th November 2026: Match Date, Time, Squad & Where To Watch

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Nov 9, 2026, 21:31 IST

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI on November 10, 2026. Check match time, venue, India and New Zealand squads, SonyLIV live streaming and TV telecast details.

New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI 10th November 2026: Match Date, Time, Squad & Where To Watch
New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI 10th November 2026: Match Date, Time, Squad & Where To Watch

New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI: In the India tour of New Zealand, the 3rd ODI between India & New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, 10 November 2026 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The third ODI of New Zealand vs India is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss, and the match will begins.

Fans can watch this match live on the Sony Sports Network, and this match will also stream on SonyLIV app.

So, let’s explore the complete details about the NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI, including the date, time, venue, team squad, and live-streaming.

NZ vs IND 3rd ODI 2026: Match Details

Aspects

Details

Match

New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI

Series

India Tour of New Zealand 2026

Date

Tuesday, 10 November 2026

Day

Tuesday

Match Time (IST)

7:30 AM

Match Time (Local)

3:00 PM

GMT

2:00 AM

Venue

Seddon Park

City

Hamilton, New Zealand

Indian TV Channel

Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming

SonyLIV

According to the BCCI, the match is scheduled for 10 November at Seddon Park, Hamilton, with the first ball at 2:00 AM UTC, equivalent to 7:30 AM IST. New Zealand Cricket has also listed the fixture in its official 2026–27 summer schedule.

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI 2026: Team Squads

Both teams have announced their squads for the Hamilton ODI. India will be captained by Shubman Gill, while Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand.

The squads below reflect the latest available updates ahead of the third ODI.

New Zealand Squad for 3rd ODI

Captain: Mitchell Santner

No.

Player Name

Role

1

Mitchell Santner (C)

All-rounder

2

Tom Latham (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

3

Will Young

Batter

4

Tim Seifert

Wicketkeeper-batter

5

Henry Nicholls

Batter

6

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

7

Glenn Phillips

All-rounder

8

Nathan Smith

All-rounder

9

Kyle Jamieson

Fast bowler

10

Jacob Duffy

Fast bowler

11

Matthew Fisher

Fast bowler

12

Kristian Clarke

Fast bowler

13

Michael Bracewell

All-rounder

14

Nick Kelly

Batter

Important update: New Zealand added Kristian Clarke to its squad on 9 November as bowling cover for Blair Tickner. Tickner is subject to the mandatory seven-day stand-down period after being struck by a ball during the second ODI.

India Squad for 3rd ODI

Captain: Shubman Gill

No.

Player Name

Role

1

Shubman Gill (C)

Batter

2

KL Rahul (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

3

Rohit Sharma

Batter

4

Virat Kohli

Batter

5

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

Batter

6

Axar Patel

All-rounder

7

Naman Dhir

All-rounder

8

Anshul Kamboj

Fast bowler

9

Auqib Nabi

Fast bowler

10

Gurnoor Brar

Fast bowler

11

Arshdeep Singh

Fast bowler

12

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Batter

13

Mohammed Siraj

Fast bowler

14

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

15

Kuldeep Yadav

Spin bowler

BCCI confirmed the updated Indian squad for the first three ODIs after adding Auqib Nabi. Nitish Kumar Reddy was included only for the first ODI and is not part of the updated squad for the third match.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Live?

Indian cricket fans can watch the third ODI between New Zealand and India through television and online streaming platforms.

  • Live TV Telecast: Sony Sports Network
  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

Match coverage in India

  • Match: New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI

  • Date: 10 November 2026

  • Start time: 7:30 AM IST

  • Toss: 7:00 AM IST

Viewers can use the SonyLIV app or visit SonyLIV's official website to access online coverage. Television viewers can follow the match on Sony Sports Network.

Seddon Park, Hamilton: Venue Guide

The third ODI will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. It is an international cricket ground and the home venue of Northern Districts.

Venue Information

Details

Stadium

Seddon Park

City

Hamilton

Country

New Zealand

Capacity

Around 10,000

Ends

Members End and City End

Home Team

Northern Districts

Other Sports

Hockey, Rugby and Rugby League

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule

The five-match ODI series is scheduled across November 2026. Here is the complete schedule:

Match

Date

Venue

Time (IST)

Result

1st ODI

4 November

Auckland

7:30 AM

India Won by 5 Wickets (56 Balls Left) (DLS method)

2nd ODI

7 November

Wellington

7:30 AM

India Won by 4 Runs (DLS method)

3rd ODI

10 November

Hamilton

7:30 AM

After the Match

4th ODI

13 November

Mount Maunganui

7:30 AM

After the Match

5th ODI

15 November

Mount Maunganui

7:30 AM

After the Match

India vs New Zealand: Series Situation Before 3rd ODI

India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series ahead of the Hamilton encounter. The visitors won the first two matches and are now in a position to secure the series with another victory.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be under pressure to make a comeback and keep the series alive.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Nov 9, 2026, 21:31 IST
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