New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI 10th November 2026: Match Date, Time, Squad & Where To Watch

New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI: In the India tour of New Zealand, the 3rd ODI between India & New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, 10 November 2026 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. The third ODI of New Zealand vs India is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss, and the match will begins. Fans can watch this match live on the Sony Sports Network, and this match will also stream on SonyLIV app. So, let’s explore the complete details about the NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI, including the date, time, venue, team squad, and live-streaming. NZ vs IND 3rd ODI 2026: Match Details Aspects Details Match New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI Series India Tour of New Zealand 2026 Date Tuesday, 10 November 2026 Day Tuesday Match Time (IST) 7:30 AM Match Time (Local) 3:00 PM GMT 2:00 AM Venue Seddon Park City Hamilton, New Zealand Indian TV Channel Sony Sports Network Live Streaming SonyLIV

According to the BCCI, the match is scheduled for 10 November at Seddon Park, Hamilton, with the first ball at 2:00 AM UTC, equivalent to 7:30 AM IST. New Zealand Cricket has also listed the fixture in its official 2026–27 summer schedule. New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI 2026: Team Squads Both teams have announced their squads for the Hamilton ODI. India will be captained by Shubman Gill, while Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand. The squads below reflect the latest available updates ahead of the third ODI. New Zealand Squad for 3rd ODI Captain: Mitchell Santner No. Player Name Role 1 Mitchell Santner (C) All-rounder 2 Tom Latham (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter 3 Will Young Batter 4 Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper-batter 5 Henry Nicholls Batter 6 Daryl Mitchell All-rounder 7 Glenn Phillips All-rounder 8 Nathan Smith All-rounder 9 Kyle Jamieson Fast bowler 10 Jacob Duffy Fast bowler 11 Matthew Fisher Fast bowler 12 Kristian Clarke Fast bowler 13 Michael Bracewell All-rounder 14 Nick Kelly Batter

Important update: New Zealand added Kristian Clarke to its squad on 9 November as bowling cover for Blair Tickner. Tickner is subject to the mandatory seven-day stand-down period after being struck by a ball during the second ODI. India Squad for 3rd ODI Captain: Shubman Gill No. Player Name Role 1 Shubman Gill (C) Batter 2 KL Rahul (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter 3 Rohit Sharma Batter 4 Virat Kohli Batter 5 Shreyas Iyer (VC) Batter 6 Axar Patel All-rounder 7 Naman Dhir All-rounder 8 Anshul Kamboj Fast bowler 9 Auqib Nabi Fast bowler 10 Gurnoor Brar Fast bowler 11 Arshdeep Singh Fast bowler 12 Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter 13 Mohammed Siraj Fast bowler 14 Ishan Kishan (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter 15 Kuldeep Yadav Spin bowler

BCCI confirmed the updated Indian squad for the first three ODIs after adding Auqib Nabi. Nitish Kumar Reddy was included only for the first ODI and is not part of the updated squad for the third match. Where to Watch New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Live? Indian cricket fans can watch the third ODI between New Zealand and India through television and online streaming platforms. Live TV Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Sony Sports Network Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website Match coverage in India Match: New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI

Date: 10 November 2026

Start time: 7:30 AM IST

Toss: 7:00 AM IST Viewers can use the SonyLIV app or visit SonyLIV's official website to access online coverage. Television viewers can follow the match on Sony Sports Network. Seddon Park, Hamilton: Venue Guide The third ODI will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. It is an international cricket ground and the home venue of Northern Districts.

Venue Information Details Stadium Seddon Park City Hamilton Country New Zealand Capacity Around 10,000 Ends Members End and City End Home Team Northern Districts Other Sports Hockey, Rugby and Rugby League India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule The five-match ODI series is scheduled across November 2026. Here is the complete schedule: Match Date Venue Time (IST) Result 1st ODI 4 November Auckland 7:30 AM India Won by 5 Wickets (56 Balls Left) (DLS method) 2nd ODI 7 November Wellington 7:30 AM India Won by 4 Runs (DLS method) 3rd ODI 10 November Hamilton 7:30 AM After the Match 4th ODI 13 November Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM After the Match 5th ODI 15 November Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM After the Match