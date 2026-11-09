School Assembly News Headlines (November 10, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines for November 10, 2026: Staying updated with the latest news helps students understand what is happening around them and develop awareness of important national and international events. From major developments in education and business to political updates and world affairs, today’s headlines cover the key events making news. Here are the top national, international, education and business news headlines for the morning assembly. Top National News India and EU review full spectrum of Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda INS Surat arrives at Muscat for bilateral maritime exercise Railways make elaborate arrangements for passengers travelling for Chhat Puja PM Modi asks youth to draw inspiration from great scientist Dr Kapany India and Lebanon review entire gamut of bilateral relations

HM Amit Shah inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Gujarat President Murmu to confer Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 on November 11 National Legal Services Day observed across country on November 9 Delhi wakes up to thick smog, AQI remains in Very Poor category 50 crore Indians escape extreme poverty in 12 years, say PM Modi IMD issues rainfall and thunderstorm forecast for several regions Top World News Trump to meet Iran war mediator Qatar, no imminent deal seen to end the war Huge crowds gather in Buenos Aires for Pope Leo's outdoor Mass Canada announces fresh Russia-related sanctions Iran defends two-day proposal for peace talks after US rejects conditions IMF launches Ukraine loan review that could unlock $1.67 billion Nvidia probes whether CEO Huang was target of foreign spying as he admits affair

Top Education News Kerala Waives Prior Approval Requirement For New Courses In Autonomous Colleges NTA Revises Rashtriya Military School CET 2026 Class 9 Social Science Syllabus, Check New Topics Nagaland University develops assessment tool to evaluate teachers' inclusive education skills IIT Kharagpur Director receives global recognition, elected Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences Keralam allows autonomous colleges to introduce new courses without prior govt approval Top Business News Stock markets end marginally lower in special Muhurat trading, snapping seven-day rally Rupee rises 24 paise to 93.74 against U.S. dollar in early trade Amid price rise, Centre mandates rice, paddy stock declaration ONGC expects to acquire operatorship rights in Venezuelan oil projects in 3-6 months’ time Thought of the Day