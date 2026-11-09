School Assembly News Headlines (November 10, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines for November 10, 2026: Today’s news highlights major developments across India and the world, including important government decisions, international relations, education updates and business developments. Here are the top headlines for the school assembly.
School Assembly News Headlines for November 10, 2026: Staying updated with the latest news helps students understand what is happening around them and develop awareness of important national and international events. From major developments in education and business to political updates and world affairs, today’s headlines cover the key events making news. Here are the top national, international, education and business news headlines for the morning assembly.
Top National News
India and EU review full spectrum of Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda
INS Surat arrives at Muscat for bilateral maritime exercise
Railways make elaborate arrangements for passengers travelling for Chhat Puja
PM Modi asks youth to draw inspiration from great scientist Dr Kapany
India and Lebanon review entire gamut of bilateral relations
HM Amit Shah inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Gujarat
President Murmu to confer Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 on November 11
National Legal Services Day observed across country on November 9
Delhi wakes up to thick smog, AQI remains in Very Poor category
50 crore Indians escape extreme poverty in 12 years, say PM Modi
IMD issues rainfall and thunderstorm forecast for several regions
Top World News
Trump to meet Iran war mediator Qatar, no imminent deal seen to end the war
Huge crowds gather in Buenos Aires for Pope Leo's outdoor Mass
Canada announces fresh Russia-related sanctions
Iran defends two-day proposal for peace talks after US rejects conditions
IMF launches Ukraine loan review that could unlock $1.67 billion
Nvidia probes whether CEO Huang was target of foreign spying as he admits affair
Top Education News
Kerala Waives Prior Approval Requirement For New Courses In Autonomous Colleges
NTA Revises Rashtriya Military School CET 2026 Class 9 Social Science Syllabus, Check New Topics
Nagaland University develops assessment tool to evaluate teachers' inclusive education skills
IIT Kharagpur Director receives global recognition, elected Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences
Keralam allows autonomous colleges to introduce new courses without prior govt approval
Top Business News
Stock markets end marginally lower in special Muhurat trading, snapping seven-day rally
Rupee rises 24 paise to 93.74 against U.S. dollar in early trade
Amid price rise, Centre mandates rice, paddy stock declaration
ONGC expects to acquire operatorship rights in Venezuelan oil projects in 3-6 months’ time
Thought of the Day
“Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”
Meaning: Every small effort matters. Consistency, patience and dedication help us achieve bigger goals over time.
Questions and Answers
Q1. Which two regions reviewed their Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda?
Answer: India and the European Union.
Q2. Where did INS Surat arrive for a bilateral maritime exercise?
Answer: Muscat, Oman.
Q3. When will President Droupadi Murmu confer the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26?
Answer: November 11, 2026.
Q4. Which city recorded an AQI in the Very Poor category amid thick smog?
Answer: Delhi
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.