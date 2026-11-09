JKBOSE Result 2026: Class 10, 11, 12 Results Targeted For January 10, Details Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is aiming to declare the annual regular examination results for Classes 10, 11 and 12 by January 10, 2027. JKBOSE Chairman Ghulam Hassan Sheikh shared the update while speaking to reporters on November 9.

According to the chairman, the ongoing examinations are progressing smoothly, and the board expects to complete the examination process in the coming two weeks.

“Our exams are going very smoothly and in the coming two weeks we are going to culminate the exams. We hope that by January 10, we will try to declare the results of all the classes,” Sheikh said, as reported by Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

JKBOSE Free Textbook Distribution Update

During the interaction, the JKBOSE chairman also shared an update on the distribution of free textbooks to students. He said the process of distributing books to educational zones would be completed within the next 8 to 10 days.