JKBOSE Result 2026: Class 10, 11, 12 Results Targeted For January 10, Details Here
JKBOSE is targeting January 10, 2027, for the declaration of annual regular examination results for Classes 10, 11 and 12. Chairman Ghulam Hassan Sheikh said the ongoing examinations are progressing smoothly and are expected to conclude in the coming two weeks. He also shared an update on free textbook distribution, stating that around 8.20 lakh students from Classes 1 to 8 are eligible for the books. The distribution process to educational zones is expected to be completed within 8 to 10 days.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is aiming to declare the annual regular examination results for Classes 10, 11 and 12 by January 10, 2027. JKBOSE Chairman Ghulam Hassan Sheikh shared the update while speaking to reporters on November 9.
According to the chairman, the ongoing examinations are progressing smoothly, and the board expects to complete the examination process in the coming two weeks.
“Our exams are going very smoothly and in the coming two weeks we are going to culminate the exams. We hope that by January 10, we will try to declare the results of all the classes,” Sheikh said, as reported by Kashmir News Observer (KNO).
JKBOSE Free Textbook Distribution Update
During the interaction, the JKBOSE chairman also shared an update on the distribution of free textbooks to students. He said the process of distributing books to educational zones would be completed within the next 8 to 10 days.
According to Sheikh, the board distributes free textbooks to Zonal Education Offices (ZEOs), after which the Directorate of School Education is responsible for providing them to eligible students.
The chairman said that around 8.20 lakh students from Classes 1 to 8 are eligible to receive free textbooks. This includes approximately 3.31 lakh students from the Kashmir division.
He further said that the board had started the textbook distribution process alongside the academic session for the first time in years.
“We have issued a distribution schedule to the zonal officers and have directed them to keep an eye on the schedule,” Sheikh said.
The board chairman’s remarks covered both the ongoing examination process and the distribution of textbooks for school students.
Students appearing for the annual regular examinations of Classes 10, 11 and 12 are now awaiting their results. The board has indicated January 10, 2027, as its target for announcing the results of all three classes.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.