UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for Free Here
UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2027 PDF: Check the official 917 English sample paper for the 2026-27 session, exam pattern, marking scheme, question types and preparation tips in detail.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 English Model Paper for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the UP Board High School Examination 2027 can use this sample paper to understand the examination pattern, types of questions, marks distribution and instructions.
The English model paper is particularly useful because it gives students an idea of how questions are divided into Reading, Writing, Grammar and Literature sections. It also helps them understand how much time they should spend on different questions and what kind of answers they are expected to write.
UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
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Class
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Class 10 (High School)
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Academic Year
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2026–27
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Official Website
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Subject
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English
UP Board Class 10 English Model Papers 2026
General Instruction:
1. The first 15 minutes are allotted to the candidates for reading the question paper.
2. All questions are compulsory.
3. This question paper is divided in two parts- Part A and Part B.
4. Part A consists of 20 multiple choice questions of one mark each that have to be answered on OMR Answer Sheet by darkening completely the correct circle with blue or black ballpoint pen.
5. For Part A read the question wise instructions and mark your answer on the given OMR Answer Sheet only. Do not erase, cut or use whitener on the OMR Answer Sheet after answering.
6. Part B consists of descriptive type questions of 50 marks.
7. Marks of the questions are mentioned against them.
|Part A
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Q 1-3: Read the following passage carefully and choose the correct option to answer the questions that follow-
Half an hour later Swaminathan sat in his father’s room in a chair, with aslate in his hand and pencil ready. Father held the arithmetic book open anddictated: “Rama has ten mangoes with which he wants to earn fifteen annas.Krishna wants only four mangoes. How much will Krishna have topay?”Swaminathan gazed and gazed at this sum, and every time he read it, itseemed to acquire a new meaning. He had the feeling of having stepped into afearful maze. His mouth began to water at the thought of mangoes. He wonderedwhat made Rama fix fifteen annas for ten mangoes. What kind of a man wasRama? Probably he was like Sankar. Somehow one couldn’t help feeling thathe must have been like Sankar with his ten mangoes and his irondetermination to get fifteen annas.Here Swaminathan felt an unaccountablesympathy for Krishna.
“Have you done the sum?” father asked, looking over the newspaper hewas reading. “Father, will you tell me if the mangoes were ripe?”
(1)What kind of a child Swaminathan seems to be? 1
A-Lazy
B-Imaginative
C-Creative
D-Disciplined
(2)Which of the following can be determined on the basis of thepassage? 1
(i) Swaminathan and Sankar are best friends.
(ii) Swaminathan likes mangoes.
(iii) Swaminathan is poor in Mathematics.
(iv) Krishna needs six annas to buy four mangoes.
A-Only (i) and (iii)
B-Only (i), (ii) and (iii)
C-Only (ii) and (iv)
D-Only (ii), (iii) and (iv)
(3) Which word in the passage means ‘to obtain’? 1
A-want
B-wonder
C-regard
D-acquire
Q 4-8: Choose the correct option to answer the following:
(4) Tell me --------------- help me. 1
i. if you had
ii. if you will
iii. if you can
iv. if you want
A-Only i and ii
B- Only ii and iii
C- Only iii and iv
D- Only i and iv
(5) What is the time------------ your watch? 1
A-in
B-at
C-by
D-on
(6) Rearrange the following words cluster to make a meaningful sentence: last/raining/it/been/has/night/since 1
A-It been since night last has raining.
B-It has been raining since last night.
C-Night has been last raining its since.
D-Been raining last night since it has.
(7) Which of the following word is misspelt? 1
A-acceptance
B-accept
C-acceptible
D-accepted
(8) He spent a lot of money on purchasing costly clothes. (Identify theword ‘spent’) 1
A-noun
B-verb
C-pronoun
D-adverb
Q 9-10: Read the following passage carefully and choose the correctoption to answer the questions that follow:
The bus was now going along the bank of a canal. The road was very narrow.On one side there was the canal and, beyond it, palm trees, grass land, distant mountains, and the blue, blue sky. On the other side was a deep ditch and then acresand acres of green fields – green, green, green, as far as the eye could see. Oh it wasall so wonderful ! Suddenly she was startled by a voice. “Listen, child,” said the voice, “You shouldn’t stand like that. Sit down.”
(9). Why is ‘she’ startled by the voice? 1
A. She was lost in the forest.
B. She was lost in gazing at the natural beauty.
C. She was not expecting a human voice there.
D. The voice was very frightening.
(10). Why have the words ‘blue’ and ‘green’ been repeated? 1
A. The narrator likes the two colours.
B. The scenes outside had only these two colours.
C. To show the fine weather and the lush greenery outside.
D. The little girl could identify only blue and green colours.
Q 11-13: Choose the correct option to the answer the following questions:
(11) Lencho’s house was situated… 1
A- in the middle of field.
B- in the corner of the garden.
C- on the top of a low hill in a valley.
D- on the top of a high hill
(12) What was the name of the narrator’s plane in the story ‘The BlackAeroplane’? 1
A- Dakota DG 088
B- Dakota DG 089
C- Dakota DS 088
D- Dakota DS 089
(13)The baker’s musical instrument is specially made of ………….1
A- plastic
B- iron
C- bamboo stuff
D- steel
Q 14-15: Read the given extract and choose the correct option toanswer the following questions:
(I am an orphan, roaming the street. I pattern soft dust with my hushed, bare feet.
The silence is golden the freedom is sweet.)
14- Who does ‘I’ refer to in the above extract? 1
A- father
B- poet
C- mother
D- Amanda
15- Which word is opposite of ‘restriction’ in the extract’? 1
A- Orphan
B- Pattern
C- Freedom
D- Hushed
Q 16-20: Choose the correct option to answer the following questions:
(16) Which of the following is/are true with reference to the story ‘A Triumph of Surgery’ ? 1
i- Mrs. Pumphrey was a poor lady
ii- Tricki suffered because of overeating.
iii- Tricki was a very active dog.
iv- James Herriot was a veterinary surgeon.
A- Only (ii)
B- Only (ii) and (iv)
C- Only (i), (ii) and (iv)
D- All of the above
17- What did Hari Singh actually want from Anil? 1
A- Money
B- Work
C- Home
D- Eatables
18- What does Horace Danby mean by ‘honour among thieves’? 1
A- Thieves should not steal amongst themselves.
B- Thieves must respect one another.
C- Thieves must not deceive one another.
D- All of the above.
19- What was the age of Bholi when Mangla was married? 1
A- Five years old
B- Seven years old
C- Ten years old
D- Twenty years old
20- Why did Think Tank say ‘no invasion today’? 1
A- He misinterpreted the rhyme.
B- He wanted to sleep.
C- He did not want to fight.
D- All of the above.
|PART B
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Reading
Q1. Read the following passage and answer the questions that follow:
The first place where a meal was provided everyday at a fixed hour was a tavern in England. They often became dining clubs and these existed in thefifteenth century. By the middle of the sixteenth century, many towns people ofall classes had got into the habit of dining out in the taverns. Most of the taverns offered a good meal for a shilling or less with wine and ale as extras.Many taverns became meeting places of the leading people of the day. Shakespeare used to be a regular customer of the Mermaid Tavern in London.About 1650 coffee houses also sprang up in England. They served coffee, teaand sometimes meals too. In 1765 a man named Boulanger opened a place in Paris which servedmeals and light refreshments and he called his place a ‘restaurant’. This was thefirst time this word was used. It was a great success and many other places likeit soon opened. In a short time all over France, there were similar eating placescalled restaurants but the word ‘restaurant’ was not used in England until theend of the 19th century. In the United States the first restaurant of which thereare records was opened in 1683.
a. Why did taverns become popular in the 16th century? 2
b. How did the word ‘restaurant’ come into existence? 2
c. Arrange the main events mentioned in the passage in a chronological order. 2
d. Find out a word from the passage that means ‘light food and drink’. 1
Writing
Q2. You are Ankita/Ankit from Kanpur. Your friend has invited you to spend your holidays with her/ him. Write to her/him about your inability to do so.
OR You are Rohit/Renu from Prayagraj. Write an application to the librarian of yourschool to purchase some new English dictionaries. 4
Q3. Look at the picture given below and taking clues from it write a paragraphon ‘The Big Decision of My Life’ in about 100 words. 6
Write an article on ‘A Farewell Party’ in about 80-100 words, keeping in mind thefollowing points.
i) Whose Farewell party it was
ii) Time and place
iii) Description
iv) Celebration
v) Your experience
Grammar
Q4. a) Change the following into indirect speech. 2
He said, “It has been raining since morning.”
b) Change the following into passive voice. 2
The children sang the national anthem.
c) Punctuate the following sentence 2
kumud said to his friend why had you not come to school yesterday
Literature
Q5. Answer the following questions in about 30-40 words each.
a) What quality of Lencho impressed the postmaster? How did he decide tohelp him? 3
OR “The sight of food maddened him” What does this suggest? Whatcompelled the young seagull to finally fly?
b –What were the sights that moved Buddha? 3
OR What did Rajvir see during his car journey to Dhekiabari?
Q6.Answer any one of the following in about 60 words: 4
a) How did the bus conductor receive Valli? b) Why does Anne Frank want to keep a diary?
Q7. Mention some characteristics of any two animals from the poem ‘How toTell Wild Animals’. 3
OR Write four lines of any poem prescribed in your syllabus. (Do not copy the linesgiven in the question paper)
Q8. Write the central Idea of any one of the following poems (in about 40-50words) 3
a) A Tiger in the Zoo b) The Trees c) For Anne Gregory
Q9. Answer any one of the following in about 30-40 words: 3
a) What extraordinary things happen at the inn in the story ‘Foot PrintsWithout Feet’?
b) Mention any two characteristics of Ausable that differentiate him fromMax.
Q10. Answer any one of the following in about 60 words? 4
a) If you get an opportunity to work like Richard Ebright on projects andexperiments which field would you like to work on and why?
b) What could have happened if Matilda had not lost the necklace?
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How to Download UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026?
Follow the steps to download the official model papers:
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Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in
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Go to the Model Papers / Downloads section
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Select Class 10 Model Papers 2026
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Click on the subject you want to download
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The PDF will open: save it for offline practice
The release of UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2026-27 is a major boost for students preparing for the High School examinations. With updated formats, chapter-wise coverage, and free access to all subjects, these model papers serve as the perfect guide for mastering the UP Board syllabus. Students are advised to download and practise these papers consistently to improve accuracy, speed, and overall performance in the 2026 board exams.
Executive
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