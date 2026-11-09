UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for Free Here

Q 1-3: Read the following passage carefully and choose the correct option to answer the questions that follow- Half an hour later Swaminathan sat in his father’s room in a chair, with aslate in his hand and pencil ready. Father held the arithmetic book open anddictated: “Rama has ten mangoes with which he wants to earn fifteen annas.Krishna wants only four mangoes. How much will Krishna have topay?”Swaminathan gazed and gazed at this sum, and every time he read it, itseemed to acquire a new meaning. He had the feeling of having stepped into afearful maze. His mouth began to water at the thought of mangoes. He wonderedwhat made Rama fix fifteen annas for ten mangoes. What kind of a man wasRama? Probably he was like Sankar. Somehow one couldn’t help feeling thathe must have been like Sankar with his ten mangoes and his irondetermination to get fifteen annas.Here Swaminathan felt an unaccountablesympathy for Krishna. “Have you done the sum?” father asked, looking over the newspaper hewas reading. “Father, will you tell me if the mangoes were ripe?” (1)What kind of a child Swaminathan seems to be? 1 A-Lazy B-Imaginative C-Creative D-Disciplined (2)Which of the following can be determined on the basis of thepassage? 1 (i) Swaminathan and Sankar are best friends. (ii) Swaminathan likes mangoes. (iii) Swaminathan is poor in Mathematics. (iv) Krishna needs six annas to buy four mangoes. A-Only (i) and (iii) B-Only (i), (ii) and (iii) C-Only (ii) and (iv) D-Only (ii), (iii) and (iv) (3) Which word in the passage means ‘to obtain’? 1 A-want B-wonder C-regard D-acquire Q 4-8: Choose the correct option to answer the following: (4) Tell me --------------- help me. 1 i. if you had ii. if you will iii. if you can iv. if you want A-Only i and ii B- Only ii and iii C- Only iii and iv D- Only i and iv (5) What is the time------------ your watch? 1 A-in B-at C-by D-on (6) Rearrange the following words cluster to make a meaningful sentence: last/raining/it/been/has/night/since 1 A-It been since night last has raining. B-It has been raining since last night. C-Night has been last raining its since. D-Been raining last night since it has. (7) Which of the following word is misspelt? 1 A-acceptance B-accept C-acceptible D-accepted (8) He spent a lot of money on purchasing costly clothes. (Identify theword ‘spent’) 1 A-noun B-verb C-pronoun D-adverb Q 9-10: Read the following passage carefully and choose the correctoption to answer the questions that follow: The bus was now going along the bank of a canal. The road was very narrow.On one side there was the canal and, beyond it, palm trees, grass land, distant mountains, and the blue, blue sky. On the other side was a deep ditch and then acresand acres of green fields – green, green, green, as far as the eye could see. Oh it wasall so wonderful ! Suddenly she was startled by a voice. “Listen, child,” said the voice, “You shouldn’t stand like that. Sit down.” (9). Why is ‘she’ startled by the voice? 1 A. She was lost in the forest. B. She was lost in gazing at the natural beauty. C. She was not expecting a human voice there. D. The voice was very frightening. (10). Why have the words ‘blue’ and ‘green’ been repeated? 1 A. The narrator likes the two colours. B. The scenes outside had only these two colours. C. To show the fine weather and the lush greenery outside. D. The little girl could identify only blue and green colours. Q 11-13: Choose the correct option to the answer the following questions: (11) Lencho’s house was situated… 1 A- in the middle of field. B- in the corner of the garden. C- on the top of a low hill in a valley. D- on the top of a high hill (12) What was the name of the narrator’s plane in the story ‘The BlackAeroplane’? 1 A- Dakota DG 088 B- Dakota DG 089 C- Dakota DS 088 D- Dakota DS 089 (13)The baker’s musical instrument is specially made of ………….1 A- plastic B- iron C- bamboo stuff D- steel Q 14-15: Read the given extract and choose the correct option toanswer the following questions: (I am an orphan, roaming the street. I pattern soft dust with my hushed, bare feet. The silence is golden the freedom is sweet.) 14- Who does ‘I’ refer to in the above extract? 1 A- father B- poet C- mother D- Amanda 15- Which word is opposite of ‘restriction’ in the extract’? 1 A- Orphan B- Pattern C- Freedom D- Hushed Q 16-20: Choose the correct option to answer the following questions: (16) Which of the following is/are true with reference to the story ‘A Triumph of Surgery’ ? 1 i- Mrs. Pumphrey was a poor lady ii- Tricki suffered because of overeating. iii- Tricki was a very active dog. iv- James Herriot was a veterinary surgeon. A- Only (ii) B- Only (ii) and (iv) C- Only (i), (ii) and (iv) D- All of the above 17- What did Hari Singh actually want from Anil? 1 A- Money B- Work C- Home D- Eatables 18- What does Horace Danby mean by ‘honour among thieves’? 1 A- Thieves should not steal amongst themselves. B- Thieves must respect one another. C- Thieves must not deceive one another. D- All of the above. 19- What was the age of Bholi when Mangla was married? 1 A- Five years old B- Seven years old C- Ten years old D- Twenty years old 20- Why did Think Tank say ‘no invasion today’? 1 A- He misinterpreted the rhyme. B- He wanted to sleep. C- He did not want to fight. D- All of the above.