Bihar STET 2026 Postponed: New Exam Date 22 November, Check Revised Admit Card Date and Details Here

Key Points Bihar STET 2026 exam rescheduled from 11 Nov 2026 to 22 Nov 2026 due to holiday.

Revised admit cards for STET 2026 will be available from 12 November 2026.

The exam was postponed due to a public holiday on 11 Nov 2026 for Chitragupta Puja.

Bihar STET 2026 Postponed: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has changed the date of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. The exam was earlier planned for 11 November 2026. However, the General Administration Department, Bihar, has declared a public holiday on this date for Chitragupta Puja and Bhai Dooj. Because of this, BSEB has now rescheduled the one-day exam to 22 November 2026. Candidates will get the revised admit card from 12 November 2026. They can download it from the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. In this article, we share the new exam date, admit card details and other important information for all candidates. #Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/Y7H2nFANKz — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 9, 2026

Bihar STET Exam 2026 Highlights The Bihar School Examination Board has released an important notice about the STET 2026 exam date. The table below gives all the key points in one place, so candidates can check them quickly. Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 Earlier Exam Date 11 November 2026 New Exam Date 22 November 2026 Reason for Change Public holiday on 11 November for Chitragupta Puja and Bhai Dooj Holiday Declared By General Administration Department, Bihar Exam Duration One day Revised Admit Card Date From 12 November 2026 Official Website stetregistration.cbrt.co.in Bihar STET 2026 New Exam Date The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a new date for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. The exam was earlier scheduled for 11 November 2026. But the General Administration Department, Bihar, has announced a holiday on this day for Chitragupta Puja and Bhai Dooj. Due to this, the board has moved the exam to 22 November 2026. The one-day exam will now be held on this new date. Candidates who have already applied do not need to take any extra step. They should prepare well and wait for the revised admit card, which will be available from 12 November 2026.