Bihar STET 2026 Postponed: New Exam Date 22 November, Check Revised Admit Card Date and Details Here
Bihar STET Exam 2026: BSEB has rescheduled the Bihar STET 2026 exam from 11 November to 22 November 2026 due to the Chitragupta Puja and Bhai Dooj holiday. The revised admit card will be available from 12 November 2026 at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
Key Points
- Bihar STET 2026 exam rescheduled from 11 Nov 2026 to 22 Nov 2026 due to holiday.
- Revised admit cards for STET 2026 will be available from 12 November 2026.
- The exam was postponed due to a public holiday on 11 Nov 2026 for Chitragupta Puja.
Bihar STET 2026 Postponed: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has changed the date of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. The exam was earlier planned for 11 November 2026. However, the General Administration Department, Bihar, has declared a public holiday on this date for Chitragupta Puja and Bhai Dooj. Because of this, BSEB has now rescheduled the one-day exam to 22 November 2026. Candidates will get the revised admit card from 12 November 2026. They can download it from the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. In this article, we share the new exam date, admit card details and other important information for all candidates.
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/Y7H2nFANKz— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 9, 2026
Bihar STET Exam 2026 Highlights
The Bihar School Examination Board has released an important notice about the STET 2026 exam date. The table below gives all the key points in one place, so candidates can check them quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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Exam Name
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Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026
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Earlier Exam Date
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11 November 2026
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New Exam Date
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22 November 2026
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Reason for Change
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Public holiday on 11 November for Chitragupta Puja and Bhai Dooj
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Holiday Declared By
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General Administration Department, Bihar
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Exam Duration
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One day
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Revised Admit Card Date
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From 12 November 2026
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Official Website
Bihar STET 2026 New Exam Date
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a new date for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. The exam was earlier scheduled for 11 November 2026. But the General Administration Department, Bihar, has announced a holiday on this day for Chitragupta Puja and Bhai Dooj. Due to this, the board has moved the exam to 22 November 2026. The one-day exam will now be held on this new date. Candidates who have already applied do not need to take any extra step. They should prepare well and wait for the revised admit card, which will be available from 12 November 2026.
Bihar STET 2026 Revised Admit Card
BSEB will release the revised admit card for the Bihar STET 2026 exam on 12 November 2026. The new admit card will show the changed exam date, 22 November 2026, in place of 11 November 2026. Candidates should download it from the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in, and keep a printout ready for the exam day. Please check all the details on the admit card carefully, such as name, roll number, exam date and exam centre. If you find any mistake, contact the board as soon as possible.
How to Download Bihar STET 2026 Revised Admit Card
Candidates who applied for the exam must download the revised admit card to appear on 22 November. The process is simple and takes only a few minutes.
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Visit the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
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Click on the revised admit card link on the home page. It will be active from 12 November 2026.
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Enter your login details, such as registration number and password.
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Submit the details and the admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check the exam date (22 November 2026), name, roll number and exam centre.
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Download the admit card and take a clear printout for the exam day.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com