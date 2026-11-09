NTA Revises Rashtriya Military School CET 2026 Class 9 Social Science Syllabus, Check New Topics

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the Social Science syllabus for students appearing in the Class 9 Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026. The agency has issued a corrigendum detailing the changes and updated topics that candidates will need to cover while preparing for the entrance examination.

The revision is specifically applicable to the Class 9 Social Science paper. Students preparing for the examination should refer to the updated syllabus instead of relying entirely on the earlier version. The revised syllabus is available on the official NTA website, exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.

The updated syllabus covers topics from history, geography, civics, economics and India’s cultural heritage. It is organised into two parts under the textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond.