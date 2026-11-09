MP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here!

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) prescribes the English syllabus for Class 9 students to help them develop reading, writing, grammar and communication skills. The syllabus covers different sections, including prose, poetry, supplementary stories, grammar and writing activities. Students should understand all these sections to prepare effectively for their annual examinations. The official MPBSE Academics website lists separate documents for the 2026-27 syllabus, subject-wise marking scheme and practical/project work. Students should refer to the relevant English documents rather than follow an older syllabus for 2025-26. MP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: Complete Details The MP Board Class 9 English syllabus is divided into four major sections: Reading Skills, Writing Skills, Grammar and Textbooks. Each section tests a different language skill. The textbook section includes chapters from Beehive and the supplementary reader Moments.

1. Section-wise English syllabus and marks distribution The theory examination carries 75 marks, while 25 marks are allotted to internal assessment. The theory paper is conducted for three hours. Section Topics covered Marks A. Reading Skills Unseen passages and comprehension 10 B. Writing Skills Note making, letter writing, essay/article/paragraph and picture composition 16 C. Grammar Tenses, articles, prepositions, verbs, modals, sentence transformation and other grammar topics 10 D. Textbooks Beehive (Prose and Poetry) and Moments 39 Total Theory 75 Internal Assessment School-based assessment 25 Total 100 2. Beehive: Prose and Poetry syllabus Beehive is the main English textbook. It contains prose chapters and poems. Students need to understand the stories, characters, central ideas and messages of each lesson.

The following chapters and poems are included in the Class 9 syllabus for 2026-27. Beehive – Chapter-wise syllabus Unit Prose chapter Poem 1 The Fun They Had The Road Not Taken 2 The Sound of Music Wind 3 A Truly Beautiful Mind The Lake Isle of Innisfree 4 The Snake and the Mirror A Legend of the Northland 5 My Childhood No Men Are Foreign 6 Reach for the Top On Killing a Tree 7 Kathmandu A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal 8 If I Were You — What should students study in Beehive? Prose: Read the complete stories and understand their main events, characters, important incidents and messages

Poetry: Understand the central idea, meaning of difficult words, poetic expressions and message of every poem

Question practice: Prepare textbook-based multiple-choice questions, extracts, short answers and long answers

For example, The Fun They Had explains how children might study with mechanical teachers in the future. The Road Not Taken talks about choices and decisions in life. Understanding these ideas will help students write better answers. 3. Moments: Supplementary Reader syllabus Moments is the supplementary English reader. It includes nine stories that help students improve their reading and understanding of different situations, characters and experiences. No. Chapter name What students will learn 1 The Lost Child A child's experience at a village fair and his search for his parents 2 The Adventures of Toto The funny and troublesome activities of a pet monkey 3 Iswaran the Storyteller The storytelling skills and imaginative experiences of Iswaran 4 In the Kingdom of Fools A story about foolish decisions and the importance of wisdom 5 The Happy Prince A story about kindness, sacrifice and helping others 6 Weathering the Storm in Ersama A young boy's courage and efforts to help people after a cyclone 7 The Last Leaf A story about friendship, hope and sacrifice 8 A House Is Not a Home A story about loss, emotional support and finding a sense of belonging 9 The Beggar A story about change, kindness and the power of helping someone

What should students prepare from Moments? Students should understand the complete story, important characters, major incidents and the message of each chapter. They should also practise short-answer and long-answer questions based on the supplementary reader. 4. MP Board Class 9 English Grammar syllabus 2026-27 Grammar is an important part of the English examination. It tests whether students can use correct words, sentence structures and grammatical rules while writing and speaking English. The main grammar areas include: Grammar topic Explanation Tenses Learn how to describe actions happening in the present, past and future Prepositions Words such as in, on, at, under and between that show the relationship between words Verbs Words that describe an action or state, such as play, read, write and sleep Conjunctions Words such as and, but, because and although that join words or sentences Articles Correct use of A, An and The Modals Words such as can, could, should, must and may that express ability, advice or possibility Determiners Words such as this, that, some, many and each that give information about nouns Voice Understanding active and passive sentences Transformation of Sentences Changing the form of a sentence without changing its basic meaning Clauses Understanding groups of words that form part of a sentence

The examination includes fill-in-the-blanks and Do as Directed questions. Students should practise these topics through regular exercises rather than simply memorising definitions. 5. MP Board Class 9 English Writing Skills syllabus Writing Skills tests how clearly students can express their thoughts in English. Students should practise different types of writing, paying attention to grammar, spelling, sentence formation and proper format. Writing topic What students need to prepare Note Making Read a passage, identify its important points and arrange them under a suitable title and headings Letter Writing Write formal and informal letters using the correct format Essay Writing Write an organised essay on a given topic Article Writing Present information and opinions about a particular subject Paragraph Writing Explain one topic in a short and meaningful paragraph Picture Composition Observe a given picture and describe the people, activities and events shown in it

Note Making: Students are required to read a passage and prepare short notes. Marks are given for the title, numbering and indenting, key or glossary and the notes themselves. Letter Writing: Students should practise both formal and informal letters. They should learn the correct format, greeting, main content and closing. Essay and Paragraph Writing: Students should practise writing in simple and grammatically correct English. Their answers should have a clear beginning, middle and conclusion. Picture Composition: Students need to observe a picture carefully and describe what is happening in it using meaningful sentences. 6. MP Board Class 9 English Reading Skills syllabus Reading Skills tests how well students understand a passage and identify important information from it. The section carries 10 marks and includes two unseen passages.

Reading topic Details Unseen Passage 1 A passage followed by comprehension questions Unseen Passage 2 Another passage testing understanding, interpretation and vocabulary Question types Objective and multiple-choice questions based on the passages Total marks 10 Students should read both passages carefully and answer questions based on the information provided. Regular reading practice can improve vocabulary, understanding and reading speed. MP Board Class 9 English Syllabus PDF Download Students can download the complete MP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27. Subject Official Syllabus PDF MP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27 Download PDF