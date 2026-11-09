Gujarat School Holiday in November 2026: Check Dates for Diwali, Bestu Varas and Labh Pancham

Gujarat School Holidays in November 2026: The Government of Gujarat has announced a 21-day Diwali vacation for schools from November 5 to November 25, 2026, as part of the academic calendar for 2026-27. Schools will reopen on November 26, marking the beginning of the second academic term. The holiday period includes major festivals such as Diwali, Bestu Varas, Bhai Bij and Labh Pancham, which are widely celebrated across the state. Check the article to know the complete list of Gujarat school holidays in November 2026 along with important festival dates and school reopening details. Gujarat School Holidays in November 2026: Complete List November is one of the major holiday periods for students in Gujarat because of the extended Diwali vacation. The 21-day break covers several important religious and cultural occasions celebrated across the state. Apart from the scheduled vacation students should also be aware of important festival dates and government-declared holidays falling during the month.Here is the list of important dates in November 2026

Date Day Festival/Holiday November 5, 2026 Thursday Diwali Vacation Begins November 6, 2026 Friday Dhanteras November 7, 2026 Saturday Kali Chaudas November 8, 2026 Sunday Diwali November 10, 2026 Tuesday Bestu Varas (Gujarati New Year) November 11, 2026 Wednesday Bhai Bij November 14, 2026 Saturday Labh Pancham November 24, 2026 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti November 25, 2026 Wednesday Diwali Vacation Ends November 26, 2026 Thursday Second Academic Term Begins Gujarat School Diwali Vacation 2026: 21-Day Holiday Schedule The Directorate of Primary Education has announced a 21-day Diwali vacation for recognised primary schools across Gujarat. According to the announced schedule, the vacation started on November 5 and will continue until November 25, 2026.

The dates follow the academic calendar released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) for the 2026-27 academic session. The schedule provides students with an extended break after the completion of the first academic term.The first term is scheduled to conclude on November 4, 2026. Following the vacation, the second academic term will begin on November 26, 2026. The education authorities have also directed district-level officials to coordinate the implementation of the vacation schedule so that schools can follow a uniform timetable. This includes coordination between District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Primary Education Officers (DPEOs).The extended break allows students to participate in Diwali celebrations, spend time with their families and prepare for the next academic term.

Important Festivals in Gujarat in November 2026 Gujarat has a rich tradition of celebrating Diwali and the festivals associated with the Gujarati New Year. Several important occasions fall during November 2026, making this month particularly significant for students and families across the state.Here are the major festivals and their significance. Dhanteras (November 6, 2026) Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. People traditionally purchase gold, silver, utensils and other household items, as the day is considered auspicious for buying valuables.Devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi and pray for good health, prosperity and financial well-being. Markets and shopping areas across Gujarat are generally decorated with lights and festive displays during this period.

Kali Chaudas (November 7, 2026) Kali Chaudas also known as Naraka Chaturdashi is observed a day before Diwali. The festival has religious significance in Gujarat and is associated with the removal of negativity and the victory of good over evil.People traditionally perform rituals and prayers to seek protection and prosperity. In some Gujarati households, special preparations and traditional customs are followed as part of the Diwali celebrations. Diwali (November 8, 2026) Diwali, popularly known as the Festival of Lights, was celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. It is one of the most important festivals in Gujarat and marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Families celebrate the occasion by decorating their homes with diyas, candles and rangoli. Lakshmi Puja is performed to seek blessings for wealth and prosperity. People also exchange sweets and gifts, visit relatives and celebrate with their communities.Diwali is particularly significant for businesses and traders in Gujarat, as many perform traditional account-book worship and begin preparations for the Gujarati New Year.

Bestu Varas (November 10, 2026) Bestu Varas also known as the Gujarati New Year, will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. It marks the beginning of the new year according to the Gujarati calendar, Vikram Samvat 2083.The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Gujarat. People visit temples, exchange New Year greetings and seek blessings from elders. Families prepare festive meals and visit friends and relatives to welcome the new year. For many business communities, Bestu Varas also marks the beginning of a new financial and accounting year. Shopkeepers and traders perform traditional prayers and seek prosperity for their businesses. Bhai Bij (November 11, 2026) Bhai Bij, also known as Bhai Dooj, will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. It is a festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters.On this occasion, sisters apply tilak to their brothers, perform aarti and pray for their long life and well-being. Brothers traditionally give gifts to their sisters as a gesture of affection and appreciation.The festival is celebrated after the Gujarati New Year and forms an important part of the Diwali festivities in the state.

Labh Pancham (November 14, 2026) Labh Pancham, also called Saubhagya Panchami, will fall on Saturday, November 14, 2026. It is considered an auspicious day in Gujarat, particularly for business owners and traders.Many businesses reopen after the Diwali break on this occasion. Shopkeepers perform prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and seek blessings for success, growth and prosperity. The day is also considered favourable for starting new ventures, making business investments and beginning important activities. Labh Pancham holds particular importance in Gujarat because of its association with commercial traditions and the Gujarati New Year celebrations. Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24, 2026) Guru Nanak Jayanti is an important Sikh festival celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. In Gujarat, the festival is observed with great devotion, especially in cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, where Sikh communities organise special prayers and celebrations at gurudwaras. Devotees visit gurudwaras to offer prayers, listen to hymns (kirtan) and remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings of equality, kindness, honesty and helping others. Many gurudwaras also organise langar, a free community meal served to everyone, regardless of their religion or background. In some places, processions called Nagar Kirtan are organised, with devotees singing hymns and spreading messages of peace and unity. Schools may remain closed on this day depending on the holiday calendar followed by the institution.

When Will Gujarat Schools Reopen After Diwali Vacation 2026? Gujarat schools are scheduled to reopen on November 26, 2026, following the 21-day Diwali vacation. The second academic term will begin on the same date, marking the resumption of regular classroom activities.Students will return to their regular academic routine after the festive break. Schools will continue with the remaining syllabus, classroom assessments and other academic activities planned for the second term.Parents and students should check announcements from their respective schools regarding reopening instructions, class timings and any changes to the regular timetable. Schools following individual academic calendars may communicate additional details directly to parents. Do All Schools in Gujarat Follow the Same Diwali Vacation Dates?