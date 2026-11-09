Kerala NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Published, Download at cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2026 Kerala NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round allotment result has been published. Candidates can download the allotment memo through the candidate portal online.
Kerala NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy: CEE Kerala has released the Special Stray Vacancy round allotment result for Kerala NEET UG counselling. Students who have applied for the MBBS/ BDS courses in the special stray vacancy round can visit the official website to download the allotment result.
Candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round can check their allotment status and download the allotment memo through the candidate portal. According to the notification released, the allotted candidates can take a printout of the allotment memo from the candidate portal. The details of allotment of a candidate, such as Name, Roll Number, Allotted Course, Allotted College, Category of Allotment, Fee details, etc are available on the candidate homepage and the allotment memo. Students must make sure they carry a copy of the allotment memo with them for reporting.
Candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round must submit the fee as shown in the allotment memo to the allotted colleges and join from November 9 to 12, 2026. As per the official notification, candidates who have an allotment can download the ‘Data Sheet’containing the basic details of the candidates by clicking the menu ‘Data Sheet’ available in the home page of the candidate. Those candidates who have an allotment should join the course/college as per the allotment memo before 2:00 PM on November 12, 2026. Vacancies, if any, existing after special stray vacancy filling will be filled immediately through Second Phase Special Stray Vacancy Filling considering the options registered in this phase. Those candidates who do not join the course/college allotted within the stipulated time will lose their allotment, and the registration fee of such candidates will not be refunded.
Kerala NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy - Click Here
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Allotment Memo
The Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round allotment result has been released online. Candidates can download the special stray vacancy round allotment result through the candidate portal.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on KEAM 2026
Step 3: Login using the application number and password
Step 4: Click on the allotment memo
Step 5: Download for further reference
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.