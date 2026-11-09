Kerala NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Published, Download at cee.kerala.gov.in

News

Kerala NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy: CEE Kerala has released the Special Stray Vacancy round allotment result for Kerala NEET UG counselling. Students who have applied for the MBBS/ BDS courses in the special stray vacancy round can visit the official website to download the allotment result. Candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round can check their allotment status and download the allotment memo through the candidate portal. According to the notification released, the allotted candidates can take a printout of the allotment memo from the candidate portal. The details of allotment of a candidate, such as Name, Roll Number, Allotted Course, Allotted College, Category of Allotment, Fee details, etc are available on the candidate homepage and the allotment memo. Students must make sure they carry a copy of the allotment memo with them for reporting.