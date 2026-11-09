Karnataka 1st PUC Exams 2027: Board to Prepare Common Exam Question Paper and Timetable

Karnataka government has decided to introduce state-level question papers for the Karnataka 1st PUC Annual Exam 2027. As per reports, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will prepare the KSEAB 1st PUC Question Papers, while the Department of School Education (Pre-University) will be conducting the exams.

According to reports, an order has been issued by the government which states that the new decision will bring uniformity in question paper standards and evaluation across pre-university colleges in the state. Individual colleges have prepared, printed and distributed the question papers for the 1st PUC Examinations until now, which had difficulties in terms of question paper difficulty level, syllabus coverage and evaluation standards.

The new question paper system is expected to ensure that students across all government, aided and private colleges get the same question paper based on a common standard. With the new arrangement, question papers will be prepared confidentially at the state level and sent digitally to colleges on the exam day. All pre-university colleges will also have a common timetable. However, it must be noted that the government will be involved only until the question paper setting stage.