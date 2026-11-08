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NTA Releases ACC CEE January 2027 Application Form at exams.nta.nic.in; Register by November 30

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 8, 2026, 15:23 IST

NTA has released the Army Cadet College (ACC) January 2027 Common Entrance Examination applications. The link to register and apply is available at exams.nta.nic.in.

NTA Releases ACC CEE January 2027 Application Form at exams.nta.nic.in; Register by November 30
NTA Releases ACC CEE January 2027 Application Form at exams.nta.nic.in; Register by November 30
Register for Result Updates

Army Cadet College Common Entrance Examination Jan 2027: The National Testing Agency has commenced the online registration process for the Army Cadet College (ACC) January 2027 session. Candidates interested in applying for the ACC Common Entrance Examination can complete the online registration and application process through the link on the official website.

According to the official notification released, the last date for students to submit the online application is November 30, 2026. The window for students to complete corrections to the particulars in the online application form is December 4 to 6, 2026. The ACC CEE 2027 exams are scheduled to be held on January 4, 2027. 

The application link for ACC CEE 2027 is available on the official website: exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.

ACC CEE 2027 Registration and Application Process - Click Here

ACC CEE January 2027 Important dates

Check the complete schedule for the Army Cadet College (ACC) January 2027 session

Particulars

Dates

Online registration begins

November 6, 2026

Last date to apply

November 30, 2026, up to 9 pm

Last date for fee payment

November 30, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Application with late fee

December 1 to 3, 2026

Application correction window

December 4 to 6, 2026

Exam city intimation

December 21, 2026

Admit card download

December 28, 2026

Entrance examination

January 4, 2027

ACC CEE 2027 Registration and Application Process

The application window is available on the official website. Candidates applying can also follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA ACC CEE

Step 2: Click on the online registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

ACC CEE January 2027 Application Fee

The application fee for the entrance examination needs to be submitted online. The category-wise fee must be submitted via Net Banking Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI.

Category Application Fee Late Fees
General / Unreserved/OBC/OBC-(NCL) ₹ 1150/-

₹ 500/-

(Rs Five Hundred Only)
SC /ST ₹ 950/-

Common Entrance Exam for ACC - January 2027

The exam will be Bilingual (English and Hindi) in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates must answer 150 questions for a duration of 180 minutes. Check the exam pattern below

Common Entrance Exam for ACC (10+2)-136, SCO Ser 61/Med (NT

Part Subject No. of Questions (Objective Type) Marks of each correct answer Negative marks each incorrect answer Minimum marks to qualify
Part-I Reasoning 25 2 -0.50 100
Part-II Mathematics 25
Part-III General Knowledge 25
Part-IV English 25
Part-V General Science 25
Part-VI Humanities 25
Total 125 300

Common Entrance Exam for ACC (Graduate) 136

Part Subject No. of Questions (Objective Type) Marks of each correct answer Negative marks each incorrect answer Minimum marks to qualify
Part-I English 50 2 -0.50 100
Part-II General Knowledge 50
Part-III Elementary Mathematics 50
Total 150 300

Also Read: NTA Invites Applications for Empanelment of CBT and PPT Examination Centres; Submit Applications by December 6 Through Portal

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 8, 2026, 15:22 IST
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