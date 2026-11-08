NTA Releases ACC CEE January 2027 Application Form at exams.nta.nic.in; Register by November 30
NTA has released the Army Cadet College (ACC) January 2027 Common Entrance Examination applications. The link to register and apply is available at exams.nta.nic.in.
Army Cadet College Common Entrance Examination Jan 2027: The National Testing Agency has commenced the online registration process for the Army Cadet College (ACC) January 2027 session. Candidates interested in applying for the ACC Common Entrance Examination can complete the online registration and application process through the link on the official website.
According to the official notification released, the last date for students to submit the online application is November 30, 2026. The window for students to complete corrections to the particulars in the online application form is December 4 to 6, 2026. The ACC CEE 2027 exams are scheduled to be held on January 4, 2027.
The application link for ACC CEE 2027 is available on the official website: exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.
ACC CEE 2027 Registration and Application Process - Click Here
ACC CEE January 2027 Important dates
Check the complete schedule for the Army Cadet College (ACC) January 2027 session
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Online registration begins
|
November 6, 2026
|
Last date to apply
|
November 30, 2026, up to 9 pm
|
Last date for fee payment
|
November 30, 2026, up to 11:50 pm
|
Application with late fee
|
December 1 to 3, 2026
|
Application correction window
|
December 4 to 6, 2026
|
Exam city intimation
|
December 21, 2026
|
Admit card download
|
December 28, 2026
|
Entrance examination
|
January 4, 2027
ACC CEE 2027 Registration and Application Process
The application window is available on the official website. Candidates applying can also follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA ACC CEE
Step 2: Click on the online registration link
Step 3: Complete the registration process
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
ACC CEE January 2027 Application Fee
The application fee for the entrance examination needs to be submitted online. The category-wise fee must be submitted via Net Banking Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI.
|Category
|Application Fee
|Late Fees
|General / Unreserved/OBC/OBC-(NCL)
|₹ 1150/-
|
₹ 500/-
(Rs Five Hundred Only)
|SC /ST
|₹ 950/-
Common Entrance Exam for ACC - January 2027
The exam will be Bilingual (English and Hindi) in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates must answer 150 questions for a duration of 180 minutes. Check the exam pattern below
Common Entrance Exam for ACC (10+2)-136, SCO Ser 61/Med (NT
|Part
|Subject
|No. of Questions (Objective Type)
|Marks of each correct answer
|Negative marks each incorrect answer
|Minimum marks to qualify
|Part-I
|Reasoning
|25
|2
|-0.50
|100
|Part-II
|Mathematics
|25
|Part-III
|General Knowledge
|25
|Part-IV
|English
|25
|Part-V
|General Science
|25
|Part-VI
|Humanities
|25
|Total
|125
|300
Common Entrance Exam for ACC (Graduate) 136
|Part
|Subject
|No. of Questions (Objective Type)
|Marks of each correct answer
|Negative marks each incorrect answer
|Minimum marks to qualify
|Part-I
|English
|50
|2
|-0.50
|100
|Part-II
|General Knowledge
|50
|Part-III
|Elementary Mathematics
|50
|Total
|150
|300
Also Read: NTA Invites Applications for Empanelment of CBT and PPT Examination Centres; Submit Applications by December 6 Through Portal
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.