NTA Releases ACC CEE January 2027 Application Form at exams.nta.nic.in; Register by November 30

Army Cadet College Common Entrance Examination Jan 2027: The National Testing Agency has commenced the online registration process for the Army Cadet College (ACC) January 2027 session. Candidates interested in applying for the ACC Common Entrance Examination can complete the online registration and application process through the link on the official website.

According to the official notification released, the last date for students to submit the online application is November 30, 2026. The window for students to complete corrections to the particulars in the online application form is December 4 to 6, 2026. The ACC CEE 2027 exams are scheduled to be held on January 4, 2027.

The application link for ACC CEE 2027 is available on the official website: exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.