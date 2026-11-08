India's Forex Reserves Fall By $2.69 Billion: How Will It Affect The Indian Economy? List Of Key Impacts

India's foreign exchange reserves are facing fresh pressure, putting the spotlight on the Indian Rupee and the country's economic health.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported a $2.69 billion drop in forex reserves to $717.056 billion for the week ended October 30, 2026. The fall comes as the rupee faces pressure from foreign investor outflows and rising global oil prices.

Although India's dollar reserves remain comfortable, a prolonged decline could make imports costlier, fuel inflation and test investor confidence. After all, these reserves are the economy's financial safety net.

India's Forex Reserves Fall From September Peak: Latest RBI Data

According to the RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement released on November 6, 2026, India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $717.056 billion for the week ended October 30, compared with $719.748 billion a week earlier. This marks the second consecutive weekly decline. Reserves have dropped by approximately $68.65 billion from their record high of $785.706 billion in September. The fall was driven by a decline in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, along with changes in asset valuations and RBI interventions to manage rupee fluctuations. However, reserves remain higher than their March 2026 level.