CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow, Over 2,01,464 Candidates Registered

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Application: The National Testing Agency will close the CSIR UGC NET 2026 December Exam application window tomorrow, November 9, 2026. Candidates who are yet to apply for the NET Exams are advised to complete the application process by tomorrow.

According to the official notification issued, over 2,01,464 candidates have submitted their registration and paid the required fee for CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2026. As per the numbers given by NTA, 2,39,582 candidates have submitted their registration forms. Earlier, NTA closed the window for students to make changes to their online application form on November 4, 2026.

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 14, 2026 to December 18, 2026 and on December 21, 2026. Candidates interested in applying are advised to complete the application process by the deadline.