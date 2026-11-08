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CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow, Over 2,01,464 Candidates Registered

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 8, 2026, 13:45 IST

NTA will close the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application window tomorrow, November 9, 2026. Eligible candidates yet to apply can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow, Over 2,01,464 Candidates Registered
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow, Over 2,01,464 Candidates Registered
Register for Result Updates

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Application: The National Testing Agency will close the CSIR UGC NET 2026 December Exam application window tomorrow, November 9, 2026. Candidates who are yet to apply for the NET Exams are advised to complete the application process by tomorrow.

According to the official notification issued, over 2,01,464 candidates have submitted their registration and paid the required fee for CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2026. As per the numbers given by NTA, 2,39,582 candidates have submitted their registration forms. Earlier, NTA closed the window for students to make changes to their online application form on November 4, 2026. 

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 14, 2026 to December 18, 2026 and on December 21, 2026. Candidates interested in applying are advised to complete the application process by the deadline. 

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Registration and Application

CSIR UGC NET 2026 Online registration and application link is available on the official website. Candidates need to register through the link provided, after which they can fill out the application form and submit the requisite fee. Follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website for CSIR UGC NET

Step 2: Click on New Registration

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Application Fee

The link for students to submit the application fee will remain active until November 9, 2026. The application fee can be submitted through Net Banking Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI facilities.

General/Unreserved Rs. 1150/-
Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL Rs. 600/-
Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Third Gender Rs. 325/-
Person with Disability (PwD) / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Rs. 325/-

Also Read: NTA Invites Applications for Empanelment of CBT and PPT Examination Centres; Submit Applications by December 6 Through Portal

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 8, 2026, 13:45 IST
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