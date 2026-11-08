CLAT 2027 Mock Test Dates Released, First Mock Test on November 10 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2027 mock test dates have been announced. Students appearing for the entrance exams can attempt the mock test as per the schedule provided.
CLAT 2027 Mock Test: The Consortium of NLUS has released the mock test dates for the Common Law Admission Test. Candidates who have applied for CLAT 2027 can attempt the mock tests before their main exams through the link on the official website.
As per the schedule released, CLAT 2027 mock tests will be conducted twice. The first mock test will be held on November 10, 2026, and the second mock test will be conducted on November 20, 2026.
CLAT 2027 examination will be conducted offline, as notified, on Sunday, 6 December 2026,
from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Candidates appearing for the exam can attempt the mock tests to get a clear idea of the way the exam will be conducted, the exam time and the question paper pattern.
Official Notification - Click Here
CLAT 2027: Instructions for Mock Test
1. The duration of the test is 2 hours.
2. The test consists of 120 questions. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, while each incorrect answer incurs a penalty of 0.25 marks. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.
3. Please ensure that you have a stable and reliable internet connection before attempting the sample questions to ensure a smooth testing experience.
4. The sample test is designed to be completed in a single sitting over a period of two hours. Once you have submitted your attempt, you can review your score and performance. You may retake the sample test as many times as you wish.
5. We recommend that you attempt the sample test in one sitting to simulate the actual examination environment. However, you may navigate between sections and questions as you deem appropriate.
6. Each set of questions in this sample paper is based on a passage. You are required to answer each question based on the information stated or implied in the corresponding passage and the question itself. Where more than one option appears to provide a partially correct answer, select the option that most accurately and comprehensively addresses the question.
7. Use the arrow buttons located at the bottom-right corner of the screen to navigate to the next or previous set of questions.
8. Once you have completed the test, click the 'Submit' button to submit your answers and review your score. Please do not click the 'Submit' button until you have completed your attempt, as doing so will end your current test session.
9. You may retake the sample test as many times as you wish for further practice and self-assessment.
CLAT 2027 Admit Card
The Admit Card/Hall ticket can be downloaded by the candidate by logging into their account. The exact date on which the hall tickets will be made available will be intimated on the website. Only those candidates who have submitted the CLAT applications will be issued their admit card. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The exam details, schedule, exam centre, reporting time and other instructions will be mentioned on the admit card.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.