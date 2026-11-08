CLAT 2027 Mock Test Dates Released, First Mock Test on November 10 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

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CLAT 2027 Mock Test: The Consortium of NLUS has released the mock test dates for the Common Law Admission Test. Candidates who have applied for CLAT 2027 can attempt the mock tests before their main exams through the link on the official website. As per the schedule released, CLAT 2027 mock tests will be conducted twice. The first mock test will be held on November 10, 2026, and the second mock test will be conducted on November 20, 2026. CLAT 2027 examination will be conducted offline, as notified, on Sunday, 6 December 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Candidates appearing for the exam can attempt the mock tests to get a clear idea of the way the exam will be conducted, the exam time and the question paper pattern. Official Notification - Click Here CLAT 2027: Instructions for Mock Test 1. The duration of the test is 2 hours.

2. The test consists of 120 questions. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, while each incorrect answer incurs a penalty of 0.25 marks. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions. 3. Please ensure that you have a stable and reliable internet connection before attempting the sample questions to ensure a smooth testing experience. 4. The sample test is designed to be completed in a single sitting over a period of two hours. Once you have submitted your attempt, you can review your score and performance. You may retake the sample test as many times as you wish. 5. We recommend that you attempt the sample test in one sitting to simulate the actual examination environment. However, you may navigate between sections and questions as you deem appropriate. 6. Each set of questions in this sample paper is based on a passage. You are required to answer each question based on the information stated or implied in the corresponding passage and the question itself. Where more than one option appears to provide a partially correct answer, select the option that most accurately and comprehensively addresses the question.