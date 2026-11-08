NTA Invites Applications for Empanelment of CBT and PPT Examination Centres; Submit Applications by December 6 Through Portal

The National Testing Agency has invited interest from government and private schools, colleges and universities and testing agencies for the empanelment of CBT and PPT examination centres.

As per the official notification, NTA invites online applications from eligible personnel currently serving in or retired from Government Institutions/Colleges across the country for empanelment as Observers for the conduct of various NTA examinations in Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Test (PPT) modes

Registration Link - Click Here

Interested and eligible personnel are advised to review the prescribed guidelines and submit their online application through the portal from November 7, 2026 to December 6, 2026.

Official Notification - Click Here

Eligibility and Category

Applications are invited from persons, serving or retired, of Central and State Universities, Government Colleges, Polytechnics, Kendriya Vidyalayas/Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other Government schools, in the categories listed below, as well as retired officers of the Indian Armed Forces/Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Applicants must be free of any pending disciplinary/vigilance proceedings, must be physically fit to discharge Observer duties and must be willing to travel outside their headquarters if required