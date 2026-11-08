NTA Invites Applications for Empanelment of CBT and PPT Examination Centres; Submit Applications by December 6 Through Portal
NTA invites online applications from eligible parties to conduct CBT and PPT examinations. The last date to apply is December 6, 2026
The National Testing Agency has invited interest from government and private schools, colleges and universities and testing agencies for the empanelment of CBT and PPT examination centres.
As per the official notification, NTA invites online applications from eligible personnel currently serving in or retired from Government Institutions/Colleges across the country for empanelment as Observers for the conduct of various NTA examinations in Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Test (PPT) modes
Registration Link - Click Here
Interested and eligible personnel are advised to review the prescribed guidelines and submit their online application through the portal from November 7, 2026 to December 6, 2026.
Official Notification - Click Here
Eligibility and Category
Applications are invited from persons, serving or retired, of Central and State Universities, Government Colleges, Polytechnics, Kendriya Vidyalayas/Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other Government schools, in the categories listed below, as well as retired officers of the Indian Armed Forces/Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Applicants must be free of any pending disciplinary/vigilance proceedings, must be physically fit to discharge Observer duties and must be willing to travel outside their headquarters if required
Categories
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Category
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Description
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Age / Engagement Terms
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Category A
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Retired Central/State Government officers (i.e. persons who have retired from service under the Central Government or a State Government) above Pay Level 8 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (or the corresponding State-Government pay level).
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Between 60 and 65 years of age as on the last date of application; engaged on contract for a period of 2 years.
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Category B
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Retired personnel of the Indian Armed Forces / CAPF of the rank of Subedar Major (or equivalent, i.e. Master Warrant Officer in the Air Force, Master Chief Petty Officer in the Navy, and Subedar Major / Inspector-equivalent in CAPF) and above. This is treated as broadly equivalent to Category A's Pay Level 8 requirement.
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Up to 65 years of age as on the last date of application (no lower age bar for retired Armed Forces / CAPF personnel); engaged on contract for a period of 2 years.
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Category C
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Retired or serving teachers and professors from Government schools, colleges and universities, in the eligible sub-categories set out in Section 3.2.
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Retired members: between 60 and 65 years of age, engaged on contract for a period of 2 years. Serving members: engaged for a period of 2 years, subject to satisfactory service and NOC from employer; no upper age limit applies so long as the member is in service.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expanding its nationwide assessment infrastructure. We are inviting Expressions of Interest from eligible educational institutions, universities, and dedicated test service providers for the empanelment of CBT and PPT examination centres. If your facility meets the specified workstation and seating capacities, partner with us in this national initiative. Apply by December 6, 2026, at https://t.co/CAeP1CiMYa— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 7, 2026
Overseas Test Centres
The official notification states that for test centres located outside India, NTA will empanel Observers from among Indian nationals resident in the same city as the test centre, including serving and retired officials of the Indian Mission (Embassy / High Commission / Consulate) in that country, retired officers of the Ministry of External Affairs, and other Indian nationals of eligible profile locally available. Empanelled domestic Observers may be deployed to an overseas centre only in exceptional circumstances where a suitable local observer is not available, on terms to be separately notified at the time of deployment.
Document Verification, Vetting and Conflict of Interest
The list of documents required for the application is given below
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Photo identity card and latest appointment/service certificate from the employer or parent institution.
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For serving applicants: a vigilance clearance certificate from the employer/parent institution confirming that no disciplinary or vigilance proceeding is pending against the applicant.
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For retired applicants: a Police Verification / Character Certificate from the local police authority of the applicant's place of residence, not older than 12 months, along with the last vigilance-clearance status recorded at the time of retirement (where obtainable).
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A self-declaration / undertaking by the applicant, in the format prescribed under Section 12 (Application Format), that no disciplinary, vigilance or criminal proceeding is pending against the applicant and that the applicant has not been convicted of any offence involving moral turpitude.
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A standing declaration of conflict of interest, updated before every deployment, covering:
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(i) any close relative of the applicant appearing as a candidate in any NTA examination in that cycle;
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(ii) any interest, financial or otherwise, in a coaching or test-preparation institute; and
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(iii) any interest in publishing or content-development for examination-preparation material.
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For this purpose, "close relative" means the applicant's spouse; parents, siblings and children (whether natural, adoptive or step); parents-in-law, siblings-in-law and children-in-law; and the spouses of any of the foregoing
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.