RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 4651 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has released the RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification on November 6, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 4,651 apprentice posts will be filled under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The recruitment is conducted for various divisions, workshops and units across Northern Railway. The online application process will start on November 11, 2026 and candidates can submit their applications until December 11, 2026.

Candidates can check this article for details about the notification, eligibility criteria, vacancies and application fee.

RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The RRC Northern Railway has published the official notification under Notification No. RRC/NR/03/2026/Act Apprentice. Candidates who want to apply for the apprenticeship posts must read the notification once before submitting the application form. The notification contains crucial details about trade wise vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, reservation and the selection process. Check the direct link to download RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification below.