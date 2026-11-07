RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 4651 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has released the notification for 4,651 Apprentice vacancies under the RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The online application process will begin on November 11, 2026 and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at rrcnr.org until December 11, 2026. Check all the details here.
Key Points
- RRC NR released notification on Nov 6, 2026, for 4,651 apprentice posts.
- Online applications start Nov 11, 2026, and close on Dec 11, 2026.
- Eligibility: 10th pass with 50% + ITI; age 15-24 as of Dec 11, 2026.
RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has released the RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification on November 6, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 4,651 apprentice posts will be filled under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The recruitment is conducted for various divisions, workshops and units across Northern Railway. The online application process will start on November 11, 2026 and candidates can submit their applications until December 11, 2026.
Candidates can check this article for details about the notification, eligibility criteria, vacancies and application fee.
RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The RRC Northern Railway has published the official notification under Notification No. RRC/NR/03/2026/Act Apprentice. Candidates who want to apply for the apprenticeship posts must read the notification once before submitting the application form. The notification contains crucial details about trade wise vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, reservation and the selection process. Check the direct link to download RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification below.
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RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
RRC NR Apprentice Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway
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Post Name
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Act Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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4,651
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Notification Date
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November 6, 2026
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Application Start Date
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November 11, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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December 11, 2026
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Eligibility
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10th Pass + ITI
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Age Limit
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15 to 24 Years
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Selection Process
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Merit-Based
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Job Location
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Northern Railway
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Official Website
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rrcnr.org
RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility requirements mentioned in the official notification. Check the details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) or an equivalent examination .
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Also they must have a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in Class 10.
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In addition they should also possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognised by the Government of India.
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Candidates whose Class 10 or ITI results were awaited on November 6, 2026 are not eligible to apply.
2. Age Limit (As on December 11, 2026)
Candidates must meet the age criteria to be eligible for the RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The age limit is an important factor in determining who can apply for the apprentice programme. Check all the details below.
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Category
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Age Limit
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Minimum Age
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15 Years
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Maximum Age
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24 Years
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SC/ST
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5 Years Relaxation
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OBC
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3 Years Relaxation
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PwBD
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10 Years Relaxation
RRC NR Apprentice Vacancy Distribution 2026
The Northern Railway has announced a total of 4,651 apprentice training slots across different clusters. The cluster wise vacancy distribution is given below in the table.
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Cluster
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Vacancies
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Lucknow
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1,525
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Delhi
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1,312
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Firozpur
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740
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Moradabad
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63
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Ambala
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979
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Jammu
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32
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Grand Total
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4,651
RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must have to pay the application fee online while submitting the application form. The category wise application fee details are provided below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/OBC
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Rs 100
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SC/ST
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No Fee
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PwBD
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No Fee
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Women Candidates
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No Fee
For more details and official updates candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Also Read- DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1075 Posts, Check Eligibility & Apply Online Date Here
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.