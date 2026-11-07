Delhi Becomes World's Most Polluted City, AQI Twice That of No. 2: Check Other Indian Cities on List
Delhi pollution: The national capital has emerged as the world's most polluted major city ahead of Diwali 2026. Check the latest AQI rankings and the other Indian cities on the list.
Delhi's pollution levels have become a major concern ahead of Diwali 2026 as the national capital has now become the world's most polluted major city. According to a report by Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir, Delhi ranked first in the global pollution rankings on Saturday morning.
The national capital recorded an AQI that was nearly double that of the second-ranked city, Lahore in Pakistan. These figures are particularly concerning as Delhi's pollution levels have already reached the hazardous category on the US AQI scale and one of India's biggest festivals is just a day away.
World's Top 10 Most Polluted Cities Today
According per ranking, Delhi recorded a AQI reading of 581 at 10:35 AM on Saturday, November 7. Pakistan's Lahore ranked second with an AQI of 285.
|
Rank
|
City
|
Country
|
AQI⁺
|
1
|
Delhi
|
India
|
581
|
2
|
Lahore
|
Pakistan
|
285
|
3
|
Kolkata
|
India
|
198
|
4
|
Dhaka
|
Bangladesh
|
184
|
5
|
Kabul
|
Afghanistan
|
171
|
6
|
Birmingham
|
United Kingdom
|
160
|
7
|
Karachi
|
Pakistan
|
159
|
8
|
Chengdu
|
China
|
154
|
9
|
Kathmandu
|
Nepal
|
153
|
10
|
Mumbai
|
India
|
142
Which Other Indian Cities Are on the List?
Apart from Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai have also featured in the global pollution rankings. Kolkata ranked third with an AQI of 198, while Mumbai occupied the 10th position with an AQI of 142.
AQI Scale
|
AQI Level
|
Air Quality
|
0–50
|
Good
|
51–100
|
Moderate
|
101–150
|
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
|
151–200
|
Unhealthy
|
201–300
|
Very Unhealthy
|
301–500+
|
Hazardous
GRAP Stage III Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Check Restrictions
With pollution levels continuing to remain a major concern, Delhi administration has invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire Delhi-NCR region.
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Constructions works: Non-essential constructions and demolitions, excavations, and road repairs have been prohibited in the Delhi-NCR region, except for certain exceptions.
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Old vehicles: All BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel and older four-wheelers are prohibited in the NCR regions.
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Goods vehicles: Certain BS-IV diesel and older light and medium vehicles are not allowed to enter Delhi.
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Classes in schools: Schools up to the fifth grade shall run classes in hybrid mode, which will allow online participation if possible.
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Working from home: Governments can allow only 50% of employees to attend in government or private organizations; others should work from home.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com