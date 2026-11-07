Delhi Becomes World's Most Polluted City, AQI Twice That of No. 2: Check Other Indian Cities on List

Delhi's pollution levels have become a major concern ahead of Diwali 2026 as the national capital has now become the world's most polluted major city. According to a report by Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir, Delhi ranked first in the global pollution rankings on Saturday morning.

The national capital recorded an AQI that was nearly double that of the second-ranked city, Lahore in Pakistan. These figures are particularly concerning as Delhi's pollution levels have already reached the hazardous category on the US AQI scale and one of India's biggest festivals is just a day away.

World's Top 10 Most Polluted Cities Today

According per ranking, Delhi recorded a AQI reading of 581 at 10:35 AM on Saturday, November 7. Pakistan's Lahore ranked second with an AQI of 285.