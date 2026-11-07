RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Women Supervisor Final Response Sheet PDF Link Here
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Final Answer Key 2026 has been released on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination conducted on July 24, 2026 can now download the final answer key PDF and check their responses. Check all the important details here.
Key Points
- The RSSB released the Women Supervisor Final Answer Key on November 6, 2026.
- The written examination for the supervisor posts was held on July 24, 2026.
- Results were declared on November 4, 2026, for 72 supervisor vacancies.
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Women Supervisor Final Answer Key 2026 on November 6, 2026 on its official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for the RSSB Women Supervisor Exam was declared on November 4, 2026. The written examination was conducted on July 24, 2026 in two shifts across the state. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the final answer key and response sheet. Through this recruitment drive a total of 72 vacancies will be filled in the Women and Child Development Department.
The final answer key helps candidates calculate their probable scores in the examination. The results have been prepared based on the final answer key.
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now check and download the Rajasthan Women Supervisor Answer Key 2026 through the direct link given below. They are advised to review the answer key and calculate their probable scores. The answer key has been released for Paper 1. Check the details below.
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RSSB Women Supervisor Final Answer Key 2026 Paper 1 (4HJ3)
Rajasthan Women Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam was conducted on July 24, 2026 in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. There are a total of 172 posts that would be filled for the TSP & NTSP area . Check the table below for details related to the recruitment process.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
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Exam Name
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RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026
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Exam Date
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July 24, 2026
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Total Vacancies
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72
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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September 8, 2026
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Final Answer Key Release Date
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November 7, 2026
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Mode of Answer Key
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Online
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Steps to Download the RSSB Women Supervisor Final Answer Key 2026
Candidates can now check and download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 by following the steps given below-
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Visit the the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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The homepage will appear then you will find the Answer Key link.
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Click on the answer key link titled Supervisor (Woman) 2026
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The answer key pdf will be displayed on your screen.
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Download the PDF to calculate your final score.
Details Mentioned on RSSB Mahila Supervisor Response Sheet PDF 2026
The following things are mentioned in RSSB Women Supervisor Answer Key 2026:
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Exam Name: Supervisor (Women) Direct Recruitment Examination 2026
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Conducting Authority: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Exam Code: 4HJ3
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Exam Date: July 24, 2026
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Answer Key Type: Final Answer Key
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Total Questions: 150
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Correct Answers: Options A, B, C and D
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Deleted Questions: Questions 58, 103, 120 and 137
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Answer Key Release Date: November 6, 2026
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Official Authority Signature: Secretary, RSSB
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Also Read- RSSB Computer Instructor Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download BCI & SCI Final Response Sheet PDF Link Here
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.