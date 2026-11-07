Rajasthan Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here!

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has prescribed the Class 12 Physics syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination in 2027 should understand the complete syllabus before starting their preparation. The syllabus covers important topics related to electricity, magnetism, light, modern physics and electronic devices. It also provides the marks distribution for different chapters, helping students understand which topics they need to prepare. The Physics subject includes both theoretical and practical examinations. Students should prepare the concepts, numerical problems, diagrams and experiments included in the prescribed syllabus. Below, students can check the complete chapter-wise syllabus explained. Also read: RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects

Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 12 Subject Physics Academic session 2026-27 Examination year 2027 Subject code 40 Total marks 100 Theory assessment 70 marks (56 written paper + 14 sessional marks) Practical examination 30 marks Theory paper duration 3 hours 15 minutes Practical examination duration 4 hours The official RBSE website lists the Class 12 syllabus for examination year 2027. Students can access it through the board's syllabus section. RBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27 The Physics syllabus is divided into nine major units and 14 chapters. The written examination carries 56 marks, while 14 marks are allotted for sessional assessment. Unit Chapter name Marks 1. Electrostatics Electric Charges and Fields 4 Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance 3 2. Current Electricity Current Electricity 3 3. Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Moving Charges and Magnetism 5 Magnetism and Matter 3 4. Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current Electromagnetic Induction 4 Alternating Current 5 5. Electromagnetic Waves Electromagnetic Waves 2 6. Optics Ray Optics and Optical Instruments 6 Wave Optics 5 7. Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 4 8. Atoms and Nuclei Atoms 4 Nuclei 2 9. Electronic Devices Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits 6 Total 14 chapters 56

Complete RBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27: All Chapters Explained The following tables explain the prescribed chapters and their topics in simple language so that students can understand what they need to study. Unit 1: Electrostatics This unit explains electric charges, the forces between them and how electrical energy is stored. Chapter Topics included in the syllabus 1. Electric Charges and Fields Introduction to electric charges; conductors and insulators; basic properties of electric charge, including addition, conservation and quantisation of charge; Coulomb's law; forces between multiple charges; electric field due to a system of charges; importance of electric fields; electric field lines; electric flux; electric dipole and its electric field; electric dipole on the axis and equatorial plane; dipole in a uniform external electric field; continuous charge distribution; Gauss's law; applications of Gauss's law to an infinitely long charged wire, an infinite charged plane sheet and a uniformly charged thin spherical shell. 2. Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Electrostatic potential; potential due to a point charge, an electric dipole and a system of charges; equipotential surfaces; relationship between electric field and potential; potential energy of a system of charges; potential energy in an external electric field; electrostatics of conductors; electric field inside and on the surface of a conductor; electrostatic shielding; dielectrics and polarisation; capacitors and capacitance; parallel plate capacitor; effect of dielectric on capacitance; capacitors connected in series and parallel; energy stored in a capacitor (formula only).

These chapters explain how electric charges behave, how they attract or repel each other and how devices such as capacitors store electrical energy. Unit 2: Current Electricity Chapter Topics included in the syllabus 3. Current Electricity Introduction to electric current; electric current in conductors; Ohm's law; movement of electrons and the origin of resistivity; mobility of electrons; limitations of Ohm's law; resistivity of different materials; effect of temperature on resistivity; electrical energy and power; cells, electromotive force (EMF) and internal resistance; cells connected in series and parallel; Kirchhoff's rules; Wheatstone bridge. This chapter explains how electricity flows through wires, why materials offer resistance to current and how electrical circuits work. Unit 3: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Chapter Topics included in the syllabus 4. Moving Charges and Magnetism Introduction to magnetic force; sources of magnetic fields; Lorentz force; magnetic force on a current-carrying conductor; motion of charged particles in a magnetic field; magnetic field due to a current element; Biot-Savart law; magnetic field on the axis of a circular current loop; Ampere's circuital law; solenoid; force between two parallel current-carrying wires; torque on a current loop; magnetic dipole; circular current loop as a magnetic dipole; moving coil galvanometer. 5. Magnetism and Matter Bar magnet; magnetic field lines; bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid (qualitative study only); dipole in a uniform magnetic field; comparison between electrostatic and magnetic fields; magnetism and Gauss's law; magnetisation and magnetic intensity; magnetic properties of materials, including diamagnetism, paramagnetism and ferromagnetism.

These chapters explain the relationship between electricity and magnetism, how electric current produces magnetic fields and why different materials behave differently in a magnetic field. Unit 4: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current Chapter Topics included in the syllabus 6. Electromagnetic Induction Introduction to electromagnetic induction; experiments of Faraday and Henry; magnetic flux; Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction; Lenz's law and conservation of energy; motional electromotive force; inductance, including mutual inductance and self-inductance; AC generator. 7. Alternating Current Introduction to alternating current; AC voltage applied to a resistor; representation of AC current and voltage using rotating vectors (phasors); AC voltage applied to an inductor and capacitor; AC voltage applied to a series LCR circuit; phasor diagram and resonance; power in an AC circuit; power factor; transformers.

Students learn how changing magnetic fields produce electricity, how alternating current works and how transformers are used to change voltage. Unit 5: Electromagnetic Waves Chapter Topics included in the syllabus 8. Electromagnetic Waves Introduction to electromagnetic waves; displacement current; electromagnetic waves and their sources; nature of electromagnetic waves; electromagnetic spectrum, including radio waves, microwaves, infrared waves, visible light, ultraviolet rays, X-rays and gamma rays. This chapter explains how electromagnetic waves travel and how different types of waves are used in communication, medical equipment and everyday technology. Unit 6: Optics This unit explains the behaviour of light, how images are formed and how light waves travel. Chapter Topics included in the syllabus 9. Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Introduction to ray optics; reflection of light; spherical mirrors; mirror formula; refraction of light; total internal reflection and its applications; optical fibres; refraction at spherical surfaces; lenses; thin lens formula; lens maker's formula; magnification; power of a lens; combination of thin lenses in contact; refraction through a prism; dispersion of light; scattering of light; optical instruments, including microscopes and telescopes. 10. Wave Optics Introduction to wave optics; wavefronts; Huygens' principle; reflection and refraction of plane waves using Huygens' principle; proof of the laws of reflection and refraction; coherent and incoherent addition of waves; interference of light; Young's double-slit experiment; diffraction of light due to a single slit; width of the central maximum; resolving power of optical instruments (qualitative idea); polarisation of light; plane-polarised light; Brewster's law and uses of polarisation.

Ray optics explains how mirrors and lenses form images, while wave optics explains how light behaves like a wave, including interference, diffraction and polarisation. Unit 7: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Chapter Topics included in the syllabus 11. Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Introduction to the dual nature of light and matter; electron emission; photoelectric effect; Hertz's observations; Hallwachs' and Lenard's observations; experimental study of the photoelectric effect; effect of light intensity on photocurrent; effect of potential on photoelectric current; effect of frequency of incident radiation on stopping potential; photoelectric effect and wave theory of light; Einstein's photoelectric equation; energy quantum of radiation; particle nature of light (photon); wave nature of matter.

This chapter explains that light can behave both as a wave and as a particle. It also introduces the photoelectric effect, in which light falling on a material can release electrons. Unit 8: Atoms and Nuclei This unit explains the structure of atoms, the nucleus and how nuclear energy is produced. Chapter Topics included in the syllabus 12. Atoms Introduction to atoms; alpha-particle scattering experiment; Rutherford's nuclear model of the atom; path of alpha particles; electron orbits; atomic spectra; Bohr model of the hydrogen atom; formula for the radius of the nth orbit only; energy levels; hydrogen line spectrum (qualitative study only); de Broglie's explanation of Bohr's second postulate of quantisation. 13. Nuclei Introduction to nuclei; atomic masses and composition of the nucleus; discovery of the neutron; size of the nucleus; mass-energy relationship; nuclear binding energy; nuclear forces; radioactivity; nuclear energy; nuclear fission; nuclear fusion; energy generation in stars; controlled thermonuclear fusion.

These chapters explain the structure of atoms, how electrons move around the nucleus and how nuclear energy is produced through processes such as fission and fusion. Unit 9: Electronic Devices This unit explains how semiconductor materials work and how they are used in electronic devices. Chapter Topics included in the syllabus 14. Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Introduction to semiconductors; classification of metals, conductors and semiconductors based on electrical conductivity and energy bands; intrinsic semiconductors; extrinsic semiconductors; n-type and p-type semiconductors; formation of a p-n junction; semiconductor diode; p-n junction diode under forward bias and reverse bias; application of a junction diode as a rectifier. This chapter explains how semiconductor materials work and how electronic components such as diodes are used to control the flow of electricity.

RBSE Class 12 Physics Practical Syllabus 2026-27 Apart from the theory examination, students also have to appear for the Physics practical examination. The practical assessment carries 30 marks and includes experiments, activities, project work, practical records and viva questions. Practical Examination Marks Distribution Practical component Marks One experiment 10 Two activities (one from each section) 8 Project work 4 Practical record (experiments and activities) 4 Viva voce 4 Total 30 Important Physics Practical Experiments Students should prepare the prescribed practical experiments, including: Determining the resistance per unit length of a wire using a V-I graph

Finding the resistivity of a wire using a metre bridge

Verifying the laws of combination of resistances

Comparing the EMF of two primary cells using a potentiometer

Determining the internal resistance of a primary cell

Finding the resistance and figure of merit of a galvanometer

Converting a galvanometer into an ammeter or voltmeter

Determining the frequency of AC using a sonometer

Finding the focal length of a concave mirror

Determining the focal length of convex and concave lenses

Finding the refractive index of a prism

Determining the refractive index of a glass slab

Determining the refractive index of water using optical methods

Drawing the I-V characteristics of a p-n junction diode

Studying the characteristics of a Zener diode

Studying the characteristics of a transistor