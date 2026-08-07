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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th History Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here for Board Exam

By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 17:38 IST

Download Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Class 12th History Syllabus 2026-27 PDF with the latest chapter-wise topics, exam pattern, syllabus wise key pdf details here.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th History Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here for Board Exam
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th History Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here for Board Exam

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, has officially released the syllabus for Class 12 History for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic session. This revised syllabus is now available on the official website and also in this article below. The syllabus aims to provide the History course structure with new educational standards. History is a core subject for class 12th board exam, students who have opted for humanities. 

Students preparing for the Class 12 board exam, the syllabus will give you an exact idea of how to go through the syllabus for the exam, what are the important topics to study and course structure and more. Students can check and download the syllabus and familiarise with the topics and concepts. Check out the full syllabus below here.

Check: RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 for all subjects

RBSE Class 12th History Division of Marks

In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.

Particulars

Marks 

Theory

80

Practical

20

Total

100

RBSE Class 12th History Syllabus 2026-27

The below table contains important topics related to the Rajasthan board history syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can find complete RBSE history syllabus PDF in this article below.

Themes in Indian History Part I 

Part I- Theme 1- 4

  1. Bricks, Beads and Bones : The Harappan Civilisation Beginnings, Subsistence Strategies –Agricultural technologies, Mohenjodaro-A Planned Urban Centre, Laying out drains, Domestic architecture, The Citadel,Tracking Social Differences-Burials, Looking for Luxuries, Finding Out About Craft-Production-Identifying centres of production, Strategies for Procuring Materials - Materials from the subcontinent and beyond,Contact with distant lands, Seals, Script, Weights- Seals and sealings, An enigmatic script, Weights, Ancient AuthorityPalaces and kings, The End of the Civilisation, Discovering the Harappan Civilisation- Cunningham's confusion, A new old civilisation, New techniques and Questions, Problems of Piecing Together the Past- Classifying finds, Problems of interperetation. 

  1. Kings, Farmers and Towns : Early States and Economies (C. 600 BCE-600 CE) Prinsep and Piyadassi, The Earliest States –The sixteen mahajanapadas, First amongst the sixteen : Magadha , An Early Empire- Finding out about the mauryas, Administering the empire , Importance of Maurya Empire, New Notions of Kingship- Chiefs and Kings in the south , Divine kings , A Changing Countryside, Popular perceptions of kings , Strategies for increasing production, Differences in rural society, Land grants and new rural elites, Towns and Trade – New cities, Urban populations : Elites and Craftspersons, Trade in the subcontinent and beyond,Coins and kings, Back to basics: inscriptions deciphered, Deciphering Brahmi, Kharosthi Script, Historical evidence from inscriptions, The Limitations of Inscriptional Evidence.

  1. Kinship, Caste and Class : Early Societies (C. 600 BCE-600 CE) The Critical Edition of the Mahabharata , Kinship and Marriage ; Many Rules and Varied Practices – Finding out about families, The ideal of patriliny, Rules of marriage, The gotra of women, Importance of Mothers, Social Differences: Within and Beyond the Framework of Caste- The right occupation, Non-kshatriya kings, Jatis and social mobility, Beyond the four varnas : Integration, Beyond the four varnas : Subordination and conflict , Beyond Birth : Resources and status- Gendered access to property, Varna and access to property, An alternative social scenario : Sharing wealth, Explaining Social Differences: A Social Contract, Handling Texts : Historians and the Mahabharata – Language and content, Author and dates, The search for convergence, A Dynamic Text.

  1. Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings : Cultural Developments (C. 600 BCE-600 C.E) A Glimpse of Sanchi,The Background: Sacrifices and Debates- The sacrificial tradition, New questions, Debates and discussions, Beyond Worldly Pleasures : The Message of Mahavira – The spread of jainism , The Buddha and the Quest for Enlightenment, The Teachings of the Buddha, Followers of the Buddha, Stupas – Construction of stupas, The structure of the stupa, Discovering Stupas : The Fate of Amaravati and Sanchi, Sculpture – Stories in stone, symbols of worship, Popular traditions, New Religious Traditions – The development of mahayana Buddhism, The growth of puranic Hinduism, Building temples, rich visual traditions of the past, Grappling with the unfamiliar, Text and image do not match.

Themes in Indian History Part-II 

Part –II- Theme 5 - 8

  1. Through the Eyes of Travellers : Perceptions of Society (C.Tenth to Seventeenth Century) Al-Biruni and the Kitab-ul-Hind – From Khwarizm to the Punjab, The Kitab-ul-Hind, Ibn Battuta’s Rihla – An early globe-trotter, The "enjoyment of curiosities", François Bernier : A Doctor with a Difference –Comparing "East"and "West" , Making Sense of an Alien World : Al-Biruni and the SanskriticTradition – Overcoming barriers to understanding, Al-Biruni's description of the caste system , Ibn-Battuta and the excitement of the Unfamiliar – The coconut and the paan, Ibn Battuta and Indian cities, A unique system of communication,. Bernier and the Degenerate East - landownership, A more complex social reality, Women : Slaves, Sati and Labourers. 

  1. Bhakti-Sufi Traditions : Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts (C. Eighth to Eighteenth Century) A Mosaic of Religious Beliefs and Practices – The integration of cults, Difference and conflict, Poems of Prayer Early Traditions of Bhakti – The alvars and Nayanars of Tamil Nadu, Attitudes towards caste, Women devotees, Relastions with the state, The Virashaiva Tradition in Karnataka, Religious Ferment in North India, New Strands in the Fabric- Islamic Traditions – Faiths of rulers and subjects, The popular practice of Islam, Names for communities, The Growth of Sufism – Khanqahs and silsilas, Outside the Khanqah, The Chishtis in the Subcontinent – Life in the chishti khanqah, Chishti devotionalism : Ziyarat and qawwali, Languages and communication, Sufis and the state, New Devotional Paths Dialogue and Dissent in Northern India – Weaving a divine fabric : Kabir, Baba Guru Nanak and the sacred Word, Mirabai , the devotee princess, Reconstructing Histories of Religious Traditions.

  1. An Imperial Capital : Vijayanagara (c. Fourteenth to Sixteenth Century) The Discovery of Hampi, Rayas, Nayakas and Sultans – Kings and traders, The apogee and decline of the empire, The rayas and the nayakas, Vijayanagara The Capital and its Environs - Water resoures, Fortifications and roads, The urban core , The Royal Centre- The mahanavami dibba, Other buildings in the royal centre, The Sacred Centre – Choosing a capital, Gopurams and mandapas, Plotting Palaces, Temples and Bazaars, Study fo protected buildings.

  1. Peasants, Zamindars and the State : Agrarian Society and the Mughal Empire (c. SixteenthSeventeenth Centuries) Peasants and Agricultural Production – Looking for sources, Peasants and their lands, Irrigation and technology,An abundance of crops, The Village Community – Caste and the rural milieu, Panchayats and headmen, Village artisans, A little rpublic, Women in Agrarian Society, Forests and Tribes - Beyond settled villages, Inroads into forests, The Zamindars, Land Revenue System, The Flow of Silver, The Ain-i Akbari of Abu’l Fazl Allami.

Themes in Indian History Part-III 

Part –III- Theme 9 - 12

  1. Colonialism and the Countryside : Exploring Official Archives Bengal and the Zamindars – An auction in Burdwan,The problem of unpaid revenue, Inability of zamindars to payments, The rise of the Jotedars, The zamindars resist, The Fifth Report, The Hoe and the Plough- In the hills of Rajmahal, The Santnals : Poineer settlers, The accounts of Buchanan, A Revolt in the Countryside : The Bombay Deccan – Account books are burnt,A new revenue system, Revenue demand and peasant debt, Cotton boom, Credit dries up, The experience of injustice, The Deccan Riots Commission. 

  1. Rebels and the Raj : The Revolt of 1857 and Its Representations. Pattern of the Rebellion –The mutinies, Lines of communication, Leaders and followers, Rumours and porphecies, Poople believing in rumours, Awadh in Revolt- Firangi raj and the end of a world, The desire of the rebels - The vision of unity, Against the symbols of opperession, The search for alternative power, Repression, Images of the Revolt-Celebrating the saviours, English women and the honour of Britain, Vegeance and retribution, The performance of terror , No time for clemency, Nationalist imageries. 

  1. Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement : Civil Disobedience and Beyond A Leader Announces Himself , The Making and Unmaking of Non-cooperation – Knitting a popular movement,A people's leader, The Salt Satyagraha : A Case Study – Dandi, Dialogues, Quit India, The Last Heroic Days , Knowing Gandhi – Public voice and private scripts, Framing a picture, Through police eyes, From newspapers.

  1. Framing the Constitution : The Beginning of a New Era A Tumultuous Time - The making of the constituent Assembly, The dominant voices , The Vision of the Constitution – The will of the people, Defining Rights - The problem with separate electorates, The Powers of the State- The Language of the Nation – A plea for hindi, The fear of domination . 

RBSE Class 12th History Syllabus 2026-27 Download

To downoad complete History Class 12 syllabus for the academic year 2026-27. Studnts can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.

Download Here: RBSE Class 12th History Syllabus PDF 

The RBSE Class 12 History Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear roadmap for students preparing for their 2027 board exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 17:38 IST

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