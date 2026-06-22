HPU Result 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download HPU Student Portal Result PDF at hpuniv.ac.in

Key Points HPU released even semester results for various UG/PG courses, exams held April/June 2026.

Results for BSc 2nd year, BVoc, BFA, OT Shastri were released on July 16, 2026.

Students can check HPU results online at hpuniv.ac.in using their registration number.

hpuniv.ac.in Result OUT: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has recently released the HPU even semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams. The HPU recently released BSc 2nd year, BVoc 2nd, 4th, 6th Semester, BFA 6th Semester, OT Shastri 2nd year. PG Diploma (Tabla) 2nd Semester results of the examinations held in April/June 2026. Himachal Pradesh University result 2026 has been released online on the official website: hpuniv.ac.in. All the students who appeared for the examinations held in April/May 2026 can check and download their HPU results on the HPU Student Portal Result using the direct link provided below. To check the HPU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. HPU Even Semester Result 2026 Key Highlights The HPU has released the even semester result for the exams held in April/May 2026. The table provided below shows the key highlights of the even semester result:

HPU Student Portal Result Link Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) released the results of the semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Himachal Pradesh University results 2026 on the official website, hpuniv.ac.in. HPU Student Portal Result Link Click here Steps to Check HPU Even Semester Result PDF. Candidates can check their semester Himachal Pradesh University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the HPU result PDF. Step 1: Visit the official website- hpuniv.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment given in the menu bar. Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 4: The HPU result PDF will open. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.