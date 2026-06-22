HPU Result 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download HPU Student Portal Result PDF at hpuniv.ac.in
HPU Student Portal Result OUT: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) declared the even semester results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website, hpuniv.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the HPU result.
Key Points
- HPU released even semester results for various UG/PG courses, exams held April/June 2026.
- Results for BSc 2nd year, BVoc, BFA, OT Shastri were released on July 16, 2026.
- Students can check HPU results online at hpuniv.ac.in using their registration number.
hpuniv.ac.in Result OUT: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has recently released the HPU even semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams. The HPU recently released BSc 2nd year, BVoc 2nd, 4th, 6th Semester, BFA 6th Semester, OT Shastri 2nd year. PG Diploma (Tabla) 2nd Semester results of the examinations held in April/June 2026. Himachal Pradesh University result 2026 has been released online on the official website: hpuniv.ac.in. All the students who appeared for the examinations held in April/May 2026 can check and download their HPU results on the HPU Student Portal Result using the direct link provided below. To check the HPU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.
HPU Even Semester Result 2026 Key Highlights
The HPU has released the even semester result for the exams held in April/May 2026. The table provided below shows the key highlights of the even semester result:
HPU Student Portal Result Link
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) released the results of the semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Himachal Pradesh University results 2026 on the official website, hpuniv.ac.in.
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HPU Student Portal Result Link
Steps to Check HPU Even Semester Result PDF.
Candidates can check their semester Himachal Pradesh University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the HPU result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website- hpuniv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment given in the menu bar.
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: The HPU result PDF will open.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Problems in downloading the HPU Result 2026
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the HPU result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Direct Links to Download HPU Result PDF
Check the direct link below to view and download the HPU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their HPU results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Link
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BSc 2nd year result of the examinations held in April/June, 2026
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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BVoc 2nd, 4th, 6th Semester result of the examinations held in April/June, 2026
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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BFA 6th Semester result of the examinations held in April/June, 2026
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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OT Shastri 2nd year result of the examinations held in April/June, 2026
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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PG Diploma (Tabla) 2nd Semester result of the examinations held in April/June, 2026
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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BCA VIth Semester examinations held in April/May, 2026
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June 24, 2026
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PhD Course work in Physical Education, Sociology, Commerce, History, English, Economics, Political Science and Education (CBCS 1st Semester) examinations held in March 2026
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April 25, 2026
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MSc (Microbiology) 1st and 3rd Semester examinations held in Oct./Nov. 2025
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March 25, 2026
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MSc Biotechnology (CBCS) 1st and 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec, 2025
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March 20, 2026
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MA (English) (CBCS) 2nd and 4th Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec, 2025
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March 20, 2026
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MA Psychology (CBCS) 1st and 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec, 2025
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March 19, 2026
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PG Diploma in (Tabla) 1st Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec, 2025
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March 19, 2026
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MPEd (CBCS) 1st and 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec, 2025
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March 19, 2026
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MSc Environmental Science 1st and 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov.- Dec. 2025
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March 12, 2026
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MA Education 2nd, 3rd and 4th Semester examinations held in Nov.- Dec. 2025
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March 12, 2026
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MA Sanskrit 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec. 2025
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March 12, 2026
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MSc Geology 1st, 2nd, 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec. 2025
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March 12, 2026
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PG Diploma in Tribal Studies 1st Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec. 2025
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March 12, 2026
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MCom 1st, 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov-Dec. 2025
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March 10, 2026
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MSc Physics 1st, 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov-Dec. 2025
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March 10, 2026
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MA History 1st, 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov-Dec. 2025
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March 10, 2026
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MA Hindi 1st, 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov-Dec. 2025
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March 10, 2026
Details Mentioned on HPU Marksheet 2026
Himachal Pradesh University has released the HPU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The HPU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU): Highlights
Himachal Pradesh University is located in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. It was established in the year 1970. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The University has a total of 13 faculties, 11 of which comprise 52 departments and 5 centres and institutes, which run 132 academic programs.
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Himachal Pradesh University: Highlights
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University Name
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Himachal Pradesh University
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Established
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1970
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Location
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Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
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HPU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc