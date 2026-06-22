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HPU Result 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download HPU Student Portal Result PDF at hpuniv.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 19:52 IST

HPU Student Portal Result OUT: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) declared the even semester results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website, hpuniv.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the HPU result.

HPU Student Portal Result OUT
HPU Student Portal Result OUT

Key Points

  • HPU released even semester results for various UG/PG courses, exams held April/June 2026.
  • Results for BSc 2nd year, BVoc, BFA, OT Shastri were released on July 16, 2026.
  • Students can check HPU results online at hpuniv.ac.in using their registration number.

hpuniv.ac.in Result OUT: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has recently released the HPU even semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams. The HPU recently released BSc 2nd year, BVoc 2nd, 4th, 6th Semester, BFA 6th Semester, OT Shastri 2nd year. PG Diploma (Tabla) 2nd Semester results of the examinations held in April/June 2026. Himachal Pradesh University result 2026 has been released online on the official website: hpuniv.ac.in. All the students who appeared for the examinations held in April/May 2026 can check and download their HPU results on the HPU Student Portal Result using the direct link provided below. To check the HPU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.

HPU Even Semester Result 2026 Key Highlights

The HPU has released the even semester result for the exams held in April/May 2026. The table provided below shows the key highlights of the even semester result:

 

HPU Student Portal Result Link

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) released the results of the semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Himachal Pradesh University results 2026 on the official website, hpuniv.ac.in. 

HPU Student Portal Result Link 

Click here

Steps to Check HPU Even Semester Result PDF.

Candidates can check their semester Himachal Pradesh University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the HPU result PDF. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- hpuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: The HPU result PDF will open.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Problems in downloading the HPU Result 2026

If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the HPU result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.

  • Close your Internet browser and try again.

  • Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

  • Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

  • Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.

Direct Links to Download HPU Result PDF

Check the direct link below to view and download the HPU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their HPU results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

BSc 2nd year result of the examinations held in April/June, 2026

 July 16, 2026  Click here 

BVoc 2nd, 4th, 6th Semester result of the examinations held in April/June, 2026

 July 16, 2026  Click here 

BFA 6th Semester result of the examinations held in April/June, 2026

 July 16, 2026  Click here 

OT Shastri 2nd year result of the examinations held in April/June, 2026

 July 16, 2026  Click here 

PG Diploma (Tabla) 2nd Semester result of the examinations held in April/June, 2026

 July 16, 2026 Click here 

BCA VIth Semester examinations held in April/May, 2026

June 24, 2026

Click here

PhD Course work in Physical Education, Sociology, Commerce, History, English, Economics, Political Science and Education (CBCS 1st Semester) examinations held in March 2026

April 25, 2026

Click here

MSc (Microbiology) 1st and 3rd Semester examinations held in Oct./Nov. 2025

March 25, 2026

Click here

MSc Biotechnology (CBCS) 1st and 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec, 2025

March 20, 2026

Click here

MA (English) (CBCS) 2nd and 4th Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec, 2025

March 20, 2026

Click here

MA Psychology (CBCS) 1st and 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec, 2025

March 19, 2026

Click here

PG Diploma in (Tabla) 1st Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec, 2025

March 19, 2026

Click here

MPEd (CBCS) 1st and 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec, 2025

March 19, 2026

Click here

MSc Environmental Science 1st and 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov.- Dec. 2025

March 12, 2026

Click here

MA Education 2nd, 3rd and 4th Semester examinations held in Nov.- Dec. 2025

March 12, 2026

Click here

MA Sanskrit 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec. 2025

March 12, 2026

Click here

MSc Geology 1st, 2nd, 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec. 2025

March 12, 2026

Click here

PG Diploma in Tribal Studies 1st Semester examinations held in Nov.-Dec. 2025

March 12, 2026

Click here

MCom 1st, 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov-Dec. 2025

March 10, 2026

Click here

MSc Physics 1st, 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov-Dec. 2025

March 10, 2026

Click here

MA History 1st, 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov-Dec. 2025

March 10, 2026

Click here

MA Hindi 1st, 3rd Semester examinations held in Nov-Dec. 2025

March 10, 2026

Click here

Details Mentioned on HPU Marksheet 2026

Himachal Pradesh University has released the HPU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The HPU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU): Highlights

Himachal Pradesh University is located in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. It was established in the year 1970. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University has a total of 13 faculties, 11 of which comprise 52 departments and 5 centres and institutes, which run 132 academic programs. 

Himachal Pradesh University: Highlights

University Name

Himachal Pradesh University

Established

1970

Location

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

HPU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Jun 22, 2026, 12:32 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the HPU Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The HPU Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the HPU Student Portal result.
  • How can I check the HPU Student Portal Result?
    +
    Students can check their HPU Student Portal results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The HPU Student Portal result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What should I do if there is an error in my HPU result?
    +
    If students find any discrepancy in their marks or personal details, they should immediately contact the Himachal Pradesh university examination department. The university will provide guidance on the correction process.

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