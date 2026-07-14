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RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 17:21 IST

RBSE has released the Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Download the latest Rajasthan Board subject-wise PDF and check the exam pattern, preparation tips, and important details.

RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects
RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially released the Class 12 syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students appearing for the RBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027 can now download the latest syllabus PDF from the Rajasthan Board’s website. The revised syllabus includes the current curriculum, chapter-wise topics, marking scheme, practical guidelines, and subject-specific instructions for all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts). This article provides a PDF of the syllabus for RBSE 12th all the subjects below. Students are asked to download the Class 12 subject-wise syllabus, which is easily available in PDF format. Students are advised to download the latest syllabus before beginning their board exam preparation to ensure they study only the given topics.

RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights

Particular

Details

Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)

Class

Class 12

Academic Session

2026-27

Exam Year

RBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027

Streams

Science, Commerce & Arts

Availability

Online PDF

Includes

Subject-wise syllabus, marking scheme, exam pattern, practical guidelines

RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 PDF: All Subjects

Check the below table to get the syllabus of RBSE Class 12. The syllabus is provided for all subjects of the three streams: Science, Commerce and Arts.

RBSE Class 12 Science Stream Syllabus 2026-27

Physics 

Download RBSE 12 Physics Syllabus

Chemistry

Download RBSE 12 Chemistry Syllabus

Biology

Download RBSE 12 Biology Syllabus

RBSE Class 12 Commerce Stream Syllabus 2026-27

Mathematics

Download RBSE 12 Mathematics Syllabus

Accountancy

Download RBSE 12 Accountancy Syllabus

Business Studies

Download RBSE 12 Business Studies Syllabus

RBSE Class 12 Arts Stream Syllabus 2026-27

History

Download RBSE 12 History Syllabus

Geography

Download RBSE 12 Geography Syllabus

Political Science

Download RBSE 12 Political Science Syllabus

Economics

Download RBSE 12 Economics Syllabus

RBSE Class 12 Language Syllabus 2026-27

English Literature

Download RBSE 12 English Literature Syllabus

English Compulsory

Download RBSE 12 English Compulsory Syllabus

Hindi Literature

Download RBSE 12 Hindi Literature Syllabus

Hindi Compulsory

Download RBSE 12 Hindi Compulsory Syllabus

Note: The subject-wise PDF provided in this article covers major subjects from all the streams, Science, Commerce and Arts. Students who are looking for the syllabus of the other subjects can refer to the official RBSE Syllabus link provided below to download the respective syllabus. 

RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Official LINK

What Does the RBSE Class 12 Syllabus Include?

The latest syllabus provides students with comprehensive academic information, including:

  • Unit-wise and chapter-wise topics
  • Learning outcomes
  • Marks distribution
  • Practical and project work guidelines
  • Internal assessment details
  • Prescribed textbooks
  • Subject-wise examination instructions

RBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27

Students should also understand the exam pattern while preparing for the board exam. Most RBSE Class 12 theory subjects carry 80 marks, while 20 marks are for practical work or internal assessment wherever applicable. The exams are conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode.  Question papers include objective, very short answer, short answer, and long answer questions, for students to assess conceptual understanding and analytical skills. The exact assessment scheme may vary depending on the subject. 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 17:21 IST

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