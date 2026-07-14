RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially released the Class 12 syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students appearing for the RBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027 can now download the latest syllabus PDF from the Rajasthan Board’s website. The revised syllabus includes the current curriculum, chapter-wise topics, marking scheme, practical guidelines, and subject-specific instructions for all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts) . This article provides a PDF of the syllabus for RBSE 12th all the subjects below. Students are asked to download the Class 12 subject-wise syllabus, which is easily available in PDF format. Students are advised to download the latest syllabus before beginning their board exam preparation to ensure they study only the given topics.

Check the below table to get the syllabus of RBSE Class 12. The syllabus is provided for all subjects of the three streams: Science, Commerce and Arts.

Note: The subject-wise PDF provided in this article covers major subjects from all the streams, Science, Commerce and Arts. Students who are looking for the syllabus of the other subjects can refer to the official RBSE Syllabus link provided below to download the respective syllabus.

RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Official LINK

What Does the RBSE Class 12 Syllabus Include?

The latest syllabus provides students with comprehensive academic information, including:

Unit-wise and chapter-wise topics

Learning outcomes

Marks distribution

Practical and project work guidelines

Internal assessment details

Prescribed textbooks

Subject-wise examination instructions

RBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27

Students should also understand the exam pattern while preparing for the board exam. Most RBSE Class 12 theory subjects carry 80 marks, while 20 marks are for practical work or internal assessment wherever applicable. The exams are conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode. Question papers include objective, very short answer, short answer, and long answer questions, for students to assess conceptual understanding and analytical skills. The exact assessment scheme may vary depending on the subject.