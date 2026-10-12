Antaragni IIT Kanpur: From F1 Cars to Dance Beats Pre-Fest Sets The Stage For The 61st Annual Cultural Fest

Antaragni IIT Kanpur: For 60 years the campus of IIT Kanpur has been setting a mood each year with several performances and this is their 61st year of continuing with the legacy. IIT Kanpur has come alive once again with the roar of redbull F1 cars, energetic dance performances. The pre-fest offered a glimpse of the celebration for the awaiting students at the main event, with a mix of high energy interactions with a lot of cultural performances. The F1 car emerged as the main spotlight of the evening’s major interaction, drawing the attention across the campus. Alongside this, vibrant dance performances, the pulse of the Juggernaut beat kept the atmosphere lively and the stand up comedy by Rajat Sood.This combination of motorsport inspired experiment,cultural performance and entertainment gave the students a memorable start to the annual cultural fest.

Pratibha Singh, one of the students from the campus captured the atmosphere saying,”The campus didn’t just wake up; it roared to life with the sound of an F1 car and the pulse of the Juggernaut beat.” Antaragni 6 Decades Of Annual Cultural Festival Founded in 1965 as culfest and renamed Antaragni in 1993, the festival has grown into one of the IIT’s major student run cultural fest, providing a platform for students across the country. According to the figures shared by the core team, Antaragni attracts over 160,000 football, generates 350,000 eyeballs and features over 75 events, extending over 400 colleges, 60 government organizations and 150 corporates. The fest brings together music, dance, fashion, theater, literature and other creative departments offering students a 4 days of break from academic stress and providing a platform for them to showcase their talent.

IIT Kanpur Official Website: Direct LINK From Sunidhi Chauhan To This Year Mystery Last year’s event featured four major entertainment nights. Raaga Magic, with Anurag Halder blending Bollywood, retro and rock, opened rock night. Mohammed Irfan performed Bollywood and sufi songs during Fusion Night, while DJ Terimiko brought electronic music to EDM Night. Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan closed the night with her amazing vocals. With performances like these, they sure have set the bar high, creating a curiosity among the students across the country applying for the events. The theme and Artist for this year is still a mystery and going to get posted on their social media soon. Readers can visit previous year editions through the fest’s aftermovies and highlights while waiting for the latest announcement.