NIRF 2026: Check Top 20 Universities 2025 Rankings, Overall Scores, and Median Salary
This article provides the list of top 20 overall universities in India according to NIRF 2025 rankings. The list provides NIRF Rankings, scores and median packages provided by these top universities. Candidates can check this article for a detailed list and make informative decisions.
NIRF 2026 rankings are still awaited as the Ministry of Education has not yet announced the dates but till that time students can check out the Top 20 Universities of India according to NIRF 2025 rankings. Students aiming for these universities should check this article below for the list with official NIRF rankings, scores and median packages offered by them in the latest placement year.
NIRF scores are not only calculated according to the placements but Teaching, Learning and Resources plays a key role by having a 30% weightage in the NIRF score calculations. Another 30% weightage is given to Research and Professional Practice so the majority 60% weightage is given to teaching and research so high NIRF rank doesn’t always mean highest packages. The list is dominated by government universities with names such as IISc, DU, JNU etc, and some top private universities are Manipal University, BITS, SRM etc. Candidates can check out the list below which will help them make better decisions based on the lists and analysis.
Check | NIRF Overall Top 20 Colleges: Check 2025 Median Package and Placement Details Here
NIRF 2026: List of Top 20 Universities
This list contains the top 20 universities of India according to NIRF 2025 rankings. The top rankings are mostly dominated by government universities like Indian Institute of Science, JNU, DU etc, followed by some private universities like Manipal Academy Of Higher Education, BITS etc. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Rank
|
College Name
|
City
|
Score
|
1
|
Bengaluru
|
85.05
|
2
|
New Delhi
|
71
|
3
|
Manipal
|
69.25
|
4
|
New Delhi
|
69.1
|
5
|
Delhi
|
67.38
|
6
|
Varanasi
|
67.28
|
7
|
Pilani
|
67.24
|
8
|
Coimbatore
|
67.05
|
9
|
Kolkata
|
65.42
|
10
|
Aligarh
|
65.35
|
11
|
Chennai
|
65.26
|
12
|
Mumbai
|
65.08
|
13
|
Chennai
|
65.04
|
14
|
Vellore
|
64.64
|
15
|
Bhubaneswar
|
63.14
|
16
|
New Delhi
|
62.89
|
17
|
Bhubaneswar
|
62.87
|
18
|
Hyderabad
|
61.83
|
19
|
Mohali
|
61.27
|
20
|
Chennai
|
61.22
NIRF 2026: Median Packages of Top 20 Universities
BITS with NIRF ranking 7 provides the highest median package of INR 17.7 LPA followed by Homi Bhabha National Institute with NIRF ranking of 12 and median package of INR 14.4 LPA. Private universities provide better median packages in this list whereas top government institutes like Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore give the median package of INR 3 LPA and Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) provide median package of INR 6.5 LPA which is lower in comparison to private universities in the list. Candidates can check the list given below for detailed information.
|
Institute Name
|
Median Packages
|
Indian Institute of Science
|
300000
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
650000
|
Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal
|
430000
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
780000
|
University of Delhi
|
550000
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
800000
|
Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani
|
1770000
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
303000
|
Jadavpur University
|
575000
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
575000
|
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|
300000
|
Homi Bhabha National Institute
|
1440000
|
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|
430000
|
Vellore Institute of Technology
|
306000
|
Siksha O Anusandhan
|
360000
|
Indian Agricultural Research Institute
|
696000
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|
630000
|
University of Hyderabad
|
600000
|
Chandigarh University
|
320000
|
Anna University
|
800000
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