NIRF 2026: Check Top 20 Universities 2025 Rankings, Overall Scores, and Median Salary

NIRF 2026 rankings are still awaited as the Ministry of Education has not yet announced the dates but till that time students can check out the Top 20 Universities of India according to NIRF 2025 rankings. Students aiming for these universities should check this article below for the list with official NIRF rankings, scores and median packages offered by them in the latest placement year.

NIRF scores are not only calculated according to the placements but Teaching, Learning and Resources plays a key role by having a 30% weightage in the NIRF score calculations. Another 30% weightage is given to Research and Professional Practice so the majority 60% weightage is given to teaching and research so high NIRF rank doesn’t always mean highest packages. The list is dominated by government universities with names such as IISc, DU, JNU etc, and some top private universities are Manipal University, BITS, SRM etc. Candidates can check out the list below which will help them make better decisions based on the lists and analysis.