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NIRF 2026: Check Top 20 Universities 2025 Rankings, Overall Scores, and Median Salary

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 19:08 IST

This article provides the list of top 20 overall universities in India according to NIRF 2025 rankings. The list provides NIRF Rankings, scores and median packages provided by these top universities. Candidates can check this article for a detailed list and make informative decisions.

NIRF 2026: Check Top 20 Universities 2025 Rankings, Overall Scores, and Median Salary
NIRF 2026: Check Top 20 Universities 2025 Rankings, Overall Scores, and Median Salary

NIRF 2026 rankings are still awaited as the Ministry of Education has not yet announced the dates but till that time students can check out the Top 20 Universities of India according to NIRF 2025 rankings. Students aiming for these universities should check this article below for the list with official NIRF rankings, scores and median packages offered by them in the latest placement year.

NIRF scores are not only calculated according to the placements but Teaching, Learning and Resources plays a key role by having a 30% weightage in the NIRF score calculations. Another 30% weightage is given to Research and Professional Practice so the majority 60% weightage is given to teaching and research so high NIRF rank doesn’t always mean highest packages. The list is dominated by government universities with names such as IISc, DU, JNU etc, and some top private universities are Manipal University, BITS, SRM etc. Candidates can check out the list below which will help them make better decisions based on the lists and analysis.

Check | NIRF Overall Top 20 Colleges: Check 2025 Median Package and Placement Details Here

NIRF 2026: List of Top 20 Universities

This list contains the top 20 universities of India according to NIRF 2025 rankings. The top rankings are mostly dominated by government universities like Indian Institute of Science, JNU, DU etc, followed by some private universities like Manipal Academy Of Higher Education, BITS etc. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Rank

College Name

City

Score

1

Indian Institute of Science

Bengaluru

85.05

2

Jawaharlal Nehru University

New Delhi

71

3

Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal

Manipal

69.25

4

Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi

69.1

5

University of Delhi

Delhi

67.38

6

Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi

67.28

7

Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani

Pilani

67.24

8

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore

67.05

9

Jadavpur University

Kolkata

65.42

10

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh

65.35

11

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

Chennai

65.26

12

Homi Bhabha National Institute

Mumbai

65.08

13

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Chennai

65.04

14

Vellore Institute of Technology

Vellore

64.64

15

Siksha O Anusandhan

Bhubaneswar

63.14

16

Indian Agricultural Research Institute

New Delhi

62.89

17

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

Bhubaneswar

62.87

18

University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad

61.83

19

Chandigarh University

Mohali

61.27

20

Anna University

Chennai

61.22

NIRF 2026: Median Packages of Top 20 Universities

BITS with NIRF ranking 7 provides the highest median package of INR 17.7 LPA followed by Homi Bhabha National Institute with NIRF ranking of 12 and median package of INR 14.4 LPA. Private universities provide better median packages in this list whereas top government institutes like Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore give the median package of INR 3 LPA and Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) provide median package of INR 6.5 LPA which is lower in comparison to private universities in the list. Candidates can check the list given below for detailed information.

Institute Name

Median Packages

Indian Institute of Science

300000

Jawaharlal Nehru University

650000

Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal

430000

Jamia Millia Islamia

780000

University of Delhi

550000

Banaras Hindu University

800000

Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani

1770000

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

303000

Jadavpur University

575000

Aligarh Muslim University

575000

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

300000

Homi Bhabha National Institute

1440000

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

430000

Vellore Institute of Technology

306000

Siksha O Anusandhan

360000

Indian Agricultural Research Institute

696000

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

630000

University of Hyderabad

600000

Chandigarh University

320000

Anna University

800000

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 19:08 IST
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