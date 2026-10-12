Nepal Flash Flood 2026 Updates: Check Rescue Operations and Trekking Areas Affected
Nepal’s Gorkha district is witnessing the 2nd day of rescue operations after flash floods hit the Budhi Gandaki River area on October 11. Check the latest updates on rescue efforts, infrastructure damage and stranded tourists.
The rescue operation in Nepal’s Gorkha district has now entered its 2nd day. Flash floods hit the area near the Budhi Gandaki River on Sunday, October 11, following a suspected landslide.
Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported so far, but the floods have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, with several bridges being washed away and hydropower projects also affected.
Check the latest updates and details about rescue operations in Nepal Flash Floods today.
Nepal Flash Flood 2026 Latest Update as of October 12
As per reports, upto 10 people remain missing. However, no fatalities have been reported so far. The Nepal Army is continuing evacuation operations across different affected areas. A total of 95 people have been rescued, including 9 foreign nationals.
Several helicopters and ground teams of the Nepal Army have been involved in the rescue operations, while various relief materials have been sent to remote areas. The reported damage to houses has now reached 72, up from the earlier estimate of around 20 to 30 houses.
Apart from this, bridges, roads and hydropower projects have also been heavily affected by the flash floods.
Nepal Flash Flood: Rescue Operations Underway
According to the details shared by Prime Minister Balendra Shah on October 12, the following rescue and relief measures are underway.
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Rescue Measure
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Details
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Nepal Army
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127 personnel deployed
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Nepal Police
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133 personnel deployed
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Armed Police Force
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177 personnel deployed
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Helicopters
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4 Nepal Army helicopters involved in rescue operations
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Evacuation
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48 people, including 12 hydropower project employees, moved to safety
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Flood Investigation
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3-member team using a drone to investigate the cause
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Early Warnings
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Around 200,000 SMS alerts sent
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Relief Supplies
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Supplies delivered by road and air
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Road Repairs
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Teams assessing road reopening and Bailey bridge installation
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Medical Support
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Emergency teams and health workers on standby in Gorkha, Lamjung and Tanahun
Source: radionepalonline
Which Trekking Areas Are Affected in Nepal?
The area surrounding the site of the flash floods in Nepal is known for its natural beauty and trekking circuits. As per reports, 100+ tourists have been stranded as several places and roads have been damaged.
The major affected points include Jagat, Lokpa, Chhekampar and Chum Valley. However, the exact number of stranded tourists has not been confirmed so far, and the figures are based on media reports.
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He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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