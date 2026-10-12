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Nepal Flash Flood 2026 Updates: Check Rescue Operations and Trekking Areas Affected

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 18:44 IST

Nepal’s Gorkha district is witnessing the 2nd day of rescue operations after flash floods hit the Budhi Gandaki River area on October 11. Check the latest updates on rescue efforts, infrastructure damage and stranded tourists.

Nepal Flash Flood (Image Source: X.com)
Nepal Flash Flood (Image Source: X.com)

The rescue operation in Nepal’s Gorkha district has now entered its 2nd day. Flash floods hit the area near the Budhi Gandaki River on Sunday, October 11, following a suspected landslide. 

Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported so far, but the floods have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, with several bridges being washed away and hydropower projects also affected.

Check the latest updates and details about rescue operations in Nepal Flash Floods today. 

Nepal Flash Flood 2026 Latest Update as of October 12

As per reports, upto 10 people remain missing. However, no fatalities have been reported so far. The Nepal Army is continuing evacuation operations across different affected areas. A total of 95 people have been rescued, including 9 foreign nationals.

Several helicopters and ground teams of the Nepal Army have been involved in the rescue operations, while various relief materials have been sent to remote areas. The reported damage to houses has now reached 72, up from the earlier estimate of around 20 to 30 houses. 

Apart from this, bridges, roads and hydropower projects have also been heavily affected by the flash floods.

Nepal Flash Flood: Rescue Operations Underway

According to the details shared by Prime Minister Balendra Shah on October 12, the following rescue and relief measures are underway.

Rescue Measure

Details

Nepal Army

127 personnel deployed

Nepal Police

133 personnel deployed

Armed Police Force

177 personnel deployed

Helicopters

4 Nepal Army helicopters involved in rescue operations

Evacuation

48 people, including 12 hydropower project employees, moved to safety

Flood Investigation

3-member team using a drone to investigate the cause

Early Warnings

Around 200,000 SMS alerts sent

Relief Supplies

Supplies delivered by road and air

Road Repairs

Teams assessing road reopening and Bailey bridge installation

Medical Support

Emergency teams and health workers on standby in Gorkha, Lamjung and Tanahun

Source: radionepalonline 

Which Trekking Areas Are Affected in Nepal?

The area surrounding the site of the flash floods in Nepal is known for its natural beauty and trekking circuits. As per reports, 100+ tourists have been stranded as several places and roads have been damaged. 

The major affected points include Jagat, Lokpa, Chhekampar and Chum Valley. However, the exact number of stranded tourists has not been confirmed so far, and the figures are based on media reports.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 13:33 IST
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