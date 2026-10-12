The rescue operation in Nepal’s Gorkha district has now entered its 2nd day. Flash floods hit the area near the Budhi Gandaki River on Sunday, October 11, following a suspected landslide.

Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported so far, but the floods have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, with several bridges being washed away and hydropower projects also affected.

Check the latest updates and details about rescue operations in Nepal Flash Floods today.

Nepal Flash Flood 2026 Latest Update as of October 12

As per reports, upto 10 people remain missing. However, no fatalities have been reported so far. The Nepal Army is continuing evacuation operations across different affected areas. A total of 95 people have been rescued, including 9 foreign nationals.

Several helicopters and ground teams of the Nepal Army have been involved in the rescue operations, while various relief materials have been sent to remote areas. The reported damage to houses has now reached 72, up from the earlier estimate of around 20 to 30 houses.