Nepal has been once again hit by a flash flood in the Gorkha district on Sunday, October 11, 2026. However, the exact cause of the landslide has not yet been confirmed, although multiple reports suggest that a suspected landslide may have triggered the sudden flooding. It has been a tough year for Nepal. In August 2026, a massive flash flood triggered by a glacier collapse along the Nepal-China border made headlines across the world. The devastating disaster claimed more than 1400 lives and several thousand people missing. The Soti Khola bridge has been completely swept away in Gorkha district, Nepal by the devastating Budhi Gandaki River flood today, October 11, 2026. https://t.co/mg2UeJyuDp — Ananda Nepali (@anandanepali99) October 11, 2026 What Caused the Flash Flood in Gorkha, Nepal? As per early reports, a landslide blocked the flow of the Budhi Gandaki River in Nepal's Gorkha district, followed by a sudden release of water that led to flash flooding downstream.

According to The Kathmandu Post, a landslide near Chumchet blocked a tributary of the Budhi Gandaki River before the water was suddenly released. Satellite images also showed a large landslide in the area, although the exact cause of the flooding still remained under investigation. Key Details Information Date Sunday, October 11, 2026 Country Nepal Affected district Gorkha Affected river Budhi Gandaki River Suspected cause Landslide related river blockage followed by a sudden release of water Sequence: 1. Landslide: A significant landslide of soil, rocks, and debris supposedly occurred. 2. Blockage: There was an obstruction of the river channel that limited water flow. 3. Release: The water flow was suddenly released. 4. Flooding: The water and sediments flooded houses and other infrastructure near the river.

What Are the Damages Reported in Nepal Flash Flood? As per early reports, areas such as Chumnubri and Dharche have affected. Tens of houses have reportedly been swept away in the affected areas. There have also been reports of significant infrastructure damage, including 6 bridges, comprising footbridges and motorable bridges. The Budhi Gandaki hydropower project has also suffered damage. However, the relief is that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far in the initial reports. The Nepali Army has been carrying out rescue operations. Damage Details Houses Around 35–40 houses were reportedly swept away. Bridges Reports indicate that 6 bridges, including footbridges and motorable bridges, were swept away. Hydropower projects The Budhi Gandaki hydropower project's construction camp and equipment were damaged. Other hydropower projects also reportedly suffered damage. Downstream flood risk Benighat, Mugling, Chitwan, and Nawalparasi were placed on alert because of the risk of rising river levels. Casualties and rescue No casualties or injuries had been confirmed in initial reports.