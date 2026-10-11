Nepal Flash Flood: What Caused the Flood in Gorkha? Check Key Details
A flash flood hit Nepal’s Gorkha district on October 11, 2026. Check the suspected cause, areas affected, reported damage and why Nepal experiences frequent flash floods.
Nepal has been once again hit by a flash flood in the Gorkha district on Sunday, October 11, 2026. However, the exact cause of the landslide has not yet been confirmed, although multiple reports suggest that a suspected landslide may have triggered the sudden flooding.
It has been a tough year for Nepal. In August 2026, a massive flash flood triggered by a glacier collapse along the Nepal-China border made headlines across the world. The devastating disaster claimed more than 1400 lives and several thousand people missing.
The Soti Khola bridge has been completely swept away in Gorkha district, Nepal by the devastating Budhi Gandaki River flood today, October 11, 2026. https://t.co/mg2UeJyuDp— Ananda Nepali (@anandanepali99) October 11, 2026
What Caused the Flash Flood in Gorkha, Nepal?
As per early reports, a landslide blocked the flow of the Budhi Gandaki River in Nepal's Gorkha district, followed by a sudden release of water that led to flash flooding downstream.
According to The Kathmandu Post, a landslide near Chumchet blocked a tributary of the Budhi Gandaki River before the water was suddenly released. Satellite images also showed a large landslide in the area, although the exact cause of the flooding still remained under investigation.
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Key Details
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Information
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Date
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Sunday, October 11, 2026
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Country
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Affected district
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Gorkha
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Affected river
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Budhi Gandaki River
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Suspected cause
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Landslide related river blockage followed by a sudden release of water
Sequence:
1. Landslide: A significant landslide of soil, rocks, and debris supposedly occurred.
2. Blockage: There was an obstruction of the river channel that limited water flow.
3. Release: The water flow was suddenly released.
4. Flooding: The water and sediments flooded houses and other infrastructure near the river.
What Are the Damages Reported in Nepal Flash Flood?
As per early reports, areas such as Chumnubri and Dharche have affected. Tens of houses have reportedly been swept away in the affected areas.
There have also been reports of significant infrastructure damage, including 6 bridges, comprising footbridges and motorable bridges. The Budhi Gandaki hydropower project has also suffered damage.
However, the relief is that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far in the initial reports. The Nepali Army has been carrying out rescue operations.
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Damage
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Details
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Houses
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Around 35–40 houses were reportedly swept away.
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Bridges
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Reports indicate that 6 bridges, including footbridges and motorable bridges, were swept away.
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Hydropower projects
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The Budhi Gandaki hydropower project's construction camp and equipment were damaged. Other hydropower projects also reportedly suffered damage.
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Downstream flood risk
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Benighat, Mugling, Chitwan, and Nawalparasi were placed on alert because of the risk of rising river levels.
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Casualties and rescue
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No casualties or injuries had been confirmed in initial reports.
Meanwhile, in India, West Champaran, a border district in Bihar is on alert following a significant rise in the water flow of the Gandak River. Although the impact is expected to be negligible, residents in low lying areas have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures.
Why Does Nepal Experience Frequent Flash Floods?
1. Mountainous Topography: Nepal consists of mountainous regions where water moves fast down the slopes.
2. Monsoons: Nepal experiences monsoons that bring in a lot of rainfall, leading to floods.
3. Landslides: Landslides that may obstruct the flow of water will suddenly release large quantities of water after the obstruction is removed.
4. Melting Glaciers: High temperatures have led to glacier melting, increasing the possibility of flash floods from glacial lakes.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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