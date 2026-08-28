Nepal Flash Flood: The Science Behind the Himalayan Glacial Collapse

When the news about the destructive flash flood spreading around the Himalayan valleys located at great heights came out, the whole world was shocked.

The first readings taken on the seismograph indicated strong vibrations on the ground, and reports of an earthquake that occurred with a magnitude of 4.4 emerged. But later, the scientists and the satellite monitoring systems proved that it was not an earthquake.

What happened became possible due to the large destruction of a glacier the ice and stones were torn from the mountaintop destroying the valley and bringing debris and rocks with the water to the region.

What is a Flash Flood?

In order to comprehend the concept of flash floods it is necessary to distinguish this phenomenon from standard flooding. Standard flooding

Imagine a big river overflowing due to some gentle rain lasting for days. It is a normal situation when people get ample time to cover their houses with sandbags and leave.