AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Check AIIMS Jodhpur's NEET UG 2026 admission and rank analysis during different rounds provided below. The admission closed at 343 in Round 1 to 281 in Round 3, reflecting high competition. This round-wise analysis helps candidates understand admission trends and optimize their choice-filling for future counselling.
NEET UG 2026: Admission to AIIMS Jodhpur during Round 3 ranged between 281 ranks (general category). The medical college has high preference amongst candidates, therefore, the seats for different categories have already filled during the Round 2 counselling. During the second phase of admission, seat allocation closed at 305 rank (general category) while in Round 1 the admission closed at 343 rank (general).
By analyzing the shifts in the rank through rounds and the closing cutoff in each round is helpful for the students to check the chances of getting an admission and also analyzing past trends to optimize their choice-filling process.
Check| AIIMS New Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
AIIMS Jodhpur: Overview
Candidates can check admission and counselling details for AIIMS Jodhpur shared in the table below.
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Particulars
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Description
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Registration Date
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September 22 to 27, 2026
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Round 3 Result
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October 26, 2026
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Round 3 Cutoff Rank
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General- 281-281
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Selection Process
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Seat Quotas
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Academic Eligibility
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Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.
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Factors Influencing Cutoff
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in/
AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check AIIMS, Jodhpur, Round 3 opening and closing ranks for Open seat quota shared below. Since the seats for other categories were already filled during Round 2 counselling, only general category seat allocation was conducted for AIIMS Jodhpur.
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Candidate Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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281
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281
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AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check Round 2 opening and closing ranks under open seat quota shared below.
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Candidate Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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53
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305
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OBC
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204
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724
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EWS
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347
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794
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SC
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2033
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2751
AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to AIIMS Jodhpur shared below.
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Candidate Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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53
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343
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OBC
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197
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714
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EWS
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310
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879
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SC
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918
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3941
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ST
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1133
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4457
AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement Analysis
When looking at the variations in the ranks across the counselling rounds, the level of competition for admissions in AIIMS Jodhpur can be understood clearly. As for the General category aspirants, the closing ranks become more and more competitive as the rounds proceed, going from 343 in Round 1 to 281 in Round 3. Meanwhile, the SC category saw the steepest decline of 1,190 ranks between the first two rounds, while the seats in the ST category were filled immediately, thus showing the popularity and demand for the seats.
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Category
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R1 Closing
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R2 Closing
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R3 Closing
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R1→R2
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R2→R3
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R1→R3
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Trend
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General
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343
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305
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281
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-38
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-24
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-62
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Steady Tightening
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OBC
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714
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724
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NA
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10
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NA
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NA
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Slight Relaxation
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EWS
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879
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794
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NA
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-85
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NA
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NA
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Rank Tightening
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SC
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3941
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2751
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NA
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-1190
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NA
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NA
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Sharp Tightening
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ST
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4457
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NA
|
NA
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NA
|
NA
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NA
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Instant Exhaustion
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.