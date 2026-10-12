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AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 23:52 IST

Check AIIMS Jodhpur's NEET UG 2026 admission and rank analysis during different rounds provided below. The admission closed at 343 in Round 1 to 281 in Round 3, reflecting high competition. This round-wise analysis helps candidates understand admission trends and optimize their choice-filling for future counselling.

AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

NEET UG 2026: Admission to AIIMS Jodhpur during Round 3 ranged between 281 ranks (general category). The medical college has high preference amongst candidates, therefore, the seats for different categories have already filled during the Round 2 counselling. During the second phase of admission, seat allocation closed at 305 rank (general category) while in Round 1 the admission closed at 343 rank (general). 

By analyzing the shifts in the rank through rounds and the closing cutoff in each round is helpful for the students to check the chances of getting an admission and also analyzing past trends to optimize their choice-filling process.

Check| AIIMS New Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

AIIMS Jodhpur: Overview 

Candidates can check admission and counselling details for AIIMS Jodhpur shared in the table below. 

Particulars 

Description

Registration Date

September 22 to 27, 2026

Round 3 Result 

October 26, 2026

Round 3 Cutoff Rank

General- 281-281

Selection Process

  • Qualify for the NEET UG 2026 exam

  • Register for MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) and State Counselling for the counselling process.

Seat Quotas

  • All India Quota- 15% reservation

  • State Quota- 85% reservation

Academic Eligibility 

Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.

Factors Influencing Cutoff


  • Number of Candidates

  • Seat Quota and Category Reservation

  • Exam Paper Difficulty

  • Seat Availability

Official Website 

mcc.nic.in/

AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check AIIMS, Jodhpur, Round 3 opening and closing ranks for Open seat quota shared below. Since the seats for other categories were already filled during Round 2 counselling, only general category seat allocation was conducted for AIIMS Jodhpur. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

281

281

Check| Datta Meghe Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis 

AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check Round 2 opening and closing ranks under open seat quota shared below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

53

305

OBC

204

724

EWS

347

794

SC

2033

2751

AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to AIIMS Jodhpur shared below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

53

343

OBC

197

714

EWS

310

879

SC

918

3941

ST

1133

4457

AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement Analysis 

When looking at the variations in the ranks across the counselling rounds, the level of competition for admissions in AIIMS Jodhpur can be understood clearly. As for the General category aspirants, the closing ranks become more and more competitive as the rounds proceed, going from 343 in Round 1 to 281 in Round 3. Meanwhile, the SC category saw the steepest decline of 1,190 ranks between the first two rounds, while the seats in the ST category were filled immediately, thus showing the popularity and demand for the seats.

Category

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R3 Closing

R1→R2

R2→R3

R1→R3

Trend

General

343

305

281

-38

-24

-62

Steady Tightening

OBC

714

724

NA

10

NA

NA

Slight Relaxation

EWS

879

794

NA

-85

NA

NA

Rank Tightening

SC

3941

2751

NA

-1190

NA

NA

Sharp Tightening

ST

4457

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Instant Exhaustion

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 23:52 IST
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