AIIMS Jodhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

NEET UG 2026: Admission to AIIMS Jodhpur during Round 3 ranged between 281 ranks (general category). The medical college has high preference amongst candidates, therefore, the seats for different categories have already filled during the Round 2 counselling. During the second phase of admission, seat allocation closed at 305 rank (general category) while in Round 1 the admission closed at 343 rank (general).

By analyzing the shifts in the rank through rounds and the closing cutoff in each round is helpful for the students to check the chances of getting an admission and also analyzing past trends to optimize their choice-filling process.

Check| AIIMS New Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

AIIMS Jodhpur: Overview

Candidates can check admission and counselling details for AIIMS Jodhpur shared in the table below.