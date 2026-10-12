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SSC GD Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 19:41 IST

SSC GD Written Exam Cut Off 2026-27 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check SSC GD Result 2026 PDF along with prelim cutoff provided here. The article includes category-wise cutoff for female and male seats, state-wise cutoff.

SSC GD Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks Here
SSC GD Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the the SSC GD Constable Cut Off result on October 12, 2026. The exam was conducted in computer-based exam. Candidates who took part in the nationwide recruitment process can check whether they are eligible and what cut-off marks can vist the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in. The exam eligibility are based on a number of out-of-state vacancies, the number of candidates who apply and difficulty of the exam. By understanding the official cutoff scores, candidates can check whether they will qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical tests. From here candidates can access state-wise cutoff, cutoff for female and male candidates and other details shared below. 

SSC GD Cutoff 2026 OUT

SSC has released the GD results for SSF, and Riffleman. The table contains a snapshot of overall cutoff ranks, candidates can access the complete SSC GD 2026 state-wise cutoff from the link shared below.

SSC GD 2026 State-Wise PDF Cutoff

Male candidates shortlisted against All-India vacancies of SSF is shared in the table below. 

Force

Category

Candidates Available

Cut-off Marks

Part A Cut-off Marks

Part B Cut-off Marks

Part C Cut-off Marks

Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY)

SSF

EWS

30

144.20658

40.00

29.25

40.00

21-03-2005

SSF

SC

45

140.95414

40.00

22.00

40.00

14-08-2006

SSF

ST

30

135.03155

40.00

26.75

33.25

08-08-2003

SSF

ESM

30

100.52099

24.75

18.00

31.50

21-02-1991

SSF

OBC

90

145.55766

40.00

33.50

40.00

07-10-2004

SSF

UR

150*

146.17817

40.00

25.00

40.00

14-12-2005

SSC GD Female Candidates 

The table shares SSC GD Female seats shared below. 

Category

Number of Candidates 

EWS

1344

SC

2149

ST

1774

OBC

3453

UR

7039*

ESM

23

Total Candidates

15782

SSC GD Cut Off 2026: Overview 

SSC GD Result 2026 has been released on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The Staff Selection Commission exam conducted the SSC GD Constable exam between from 27th April to 30th May 2026. A total of 21,56,776 candidates appeared in the Computer Based Examination. The result has been releasd October 12, 2026.

Parameter

Details

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name

SSC GD Constable Examination 2026

Participating Forces / Services

BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, Assam Rifles (Rifleman), and NCB (Sepoy)

Total Notified Vacancies

25,487 Posts

Selection Stages

Computer-Based Examination (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Document Verification

Total Marks (CBT)

160 Marks (80 Objective Questions; 2 marks per correct answer)

Negative Marking

0.25 marks per incorrect answer

Minimum Qualifying Thresholds

• Unreserved (UR): 30% (48 Marks)

• OBC / EWS: 25% (40 Marks)

• SC / ST / ESM: 20% (32 Marks)

Official Portal

ssc.gov.in

How to Check SSC GD Cutoff 2026?

The step by step process to check and download SSC GD cutoff 2026 is shared below. 

Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC through ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the cut off and result link on the homepage.

Step 3: The cut-off PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Take a download of the SSC GD cut-off PDF for future use.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 19:41 IST
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