SSC GD Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks Here
SSC GD Written Exam Cut Off 2026-27 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check SSC GD Result 2026 PDF along with prelim cutoff provided here. The article includes category-wise cutoff for female and male seats, state-wise cutoff.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the the SSC GD Constable Cut Off result on October 12, 2026. The exam was conducted in computer-based exam. Candidates who took part in the nationwide recruitment process can check whether they are eligible and what cut-off marks can vist the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in. The exam eligibility are based on a number of out-of-state vacancies, the number of candidates who apply and difficulty of the exam. By understanding the official cutoff scores, candidates can check whether they will qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical tests. From here candidates can access state-wise cutoff, cutoff for female and male candidates and other details shared below.
SSC GD Cutoff 2026 OUT
SSC has released the GD results for SSF, and Riffleman. The table contains a snapshot of overall cutoff ranks, candidates can access the complete SSC GD 2026 state-wise cutoff from the link shared below.
SSC GD 2026 State-Wise PDF Cutoff
Male candidates shortlisted against All-India vacancies of SSF is shared in the table below.
|
Force
|
Category
|
Candidates Available
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Part A Cut-off Marks
|
Part B Cut-off Marks
|
Part C Cut-off Marks
|
Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY)
|
SSF
|
EWS
|
30
|
144.20658
|
40.00
|
29.25
|
40.00
|
21-03-2005
|
SSF
|
SC
|
45
|
140.95414
|
40.00
|
22.00
|
40.00
|
14-08-2006
|
SSF
|
ST
|
30
|
135.03155
|
40.00
|
26.75
|
33.25
|
08-08-2003
|
SSF
|
ESM
|
30
|
100.52099
|
24.75
|
18.00
|
31.50
|
21-02-1991
|
SSF
|
OBC
|
90
|
145.55766
|
40.00
|
33.50
|
40.00
|
07-10-2004
|
SSF
|
UR
|
150*
|
146.17817
|
40.00
|
25.00
|
40.00
|
14-12-2005
SSC GD Female Candidates
The table shares SSC GD Female seats shared below.
|
Category
|
Number of Candidates
|
EWS
|
1344
|
SC
|
2149
|
ST
|
1774
|
OBC
|
3453
|
UR
|
7039*
|
ESM
|
23
|
Total Candidates
|
15782
SSC GD Cut Off 2026: Overview
SSC GD Result 2026 has been released on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The Staff Selection Commission exam conducted the SSC GD Constable exam between from 27th April to 30th May 2026. A total of 21,56,776 candidates appeared in the Computer Based Examination. The result has been releasd October 12, 2026.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
SSC GD Constable Examination 2026
|
Participating Forces / Services
|
BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, Assam Rifles (Rifleman), and NCB (Sepoy)
|
Total Notified Vacancies
|
25,487 Posts
|
Selection Stages
|
Computer-Based Examination (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Document Verification
|
Total Marks (CBT)
|
160 Marks (80 Objective Questions; 2 marks per correct answer)
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks per incorrect answer
|
Minimum Qualifying Thresholds
|
• Unreserved (UR): 30% (48 Marks)
• OBC / EWS: 25% (40 Marks)
• SC / ST / ESM: 20% (32 Marks)
|
Official Portal
|
ssc.gov.in
How to Check SSC GD Cutoff 2026?
The step by step process to check and download SSC GD cutoff 2026 is shared below.
Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC through ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the cut off and result link on the homepage.
Step 3: The cut-off PDF will open on your screen.
Step 4: Take a download of the SSC GD cut-off PDF for future use.
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