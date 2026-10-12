SSC GD Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the the SSC GD Constable Cut Off result on October 12, 2026. The exam was conducted in computer-based exam. Candidates who took part in the nationwide recruitment process can check whether they are eligible and what cut-off marks can vist the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in. The exam eligibility are based on a number of out-of-state vacancies, the number of candidates who apply and difficulty of the exam. By understanding the official cutoff scores, candidates can check whether they will qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical tests. From here candidates can access state-wise cutoff, cutoff for female and male candidates and other details shared below.

SSC GD Cutoff 2026 OUT

SSC has released the GD results for SSF, and Riffleman. The table contains a snapshot of overall cutoff ranks, candidates can access the complete SSC GD 2026 state-wise cutoff from the link shared below.