Robotics 2027 Cut Off IIT Delhi: Candidates who aspire to get admission into the M.Tech Robotics (JRB) programme at IIT Delhi in the year 2027 will need the assistance of GATE scores, category-wise cut off marks and selection process to determine their chances of securing admission. Since there is no official release of 2027 cut off marks until the completion of the GATE examination and COAP shortlisting process, candidates refer to the most recent category-wise shortlisting criteria where GATE score cut off mark for full-time admissions were as follows – General/EWS: 700, OBC: 650, SC: 520 and ST/PwD: 400 along with other GPA criteria for sponsored students, part-time admissions and qualifying IIT and CFTIs graduates. Applicants must also clear a Programming Aptitude Test (PAT) and an interview round before getting the admission offer, paying the fee and COAP seat allocation. Below is a comprehensive overview of IIT Delhi Robotics 2027 cutoffs, shortlisting criteria, fee structure and selection process.

IIT Delhi Robotics Cutoff 2027: Expected GATE Scores

According to the given information, the minimum criteria of percentage and GPA for General/EWS and OBC candidates is 70% and 7, respectively, whereas for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, it is 65% and 6.5, respectively.

S. No. Category Minimum Percentage Minimum GPA 1 General / EWS 70% 7 2 OBC 70% 7 3 SC 65% 6.5 4 ST 65% 6.5 5 PwD 65% 6.5

Shortlisting Criteria for JRB (MTech in Robotics) at IIT Delhi

GATE score cut-off for shortlisting of full-time M.Tech applicants for the admission to M.Tech in Robotics (JRB) program for 1st Semester, 2026-27 at IIT Delhi are 700 for General / EWS, 650 for OBC, 520 for SC, and 400 for ST and PwD categories.

For Full-time MTech candidates: