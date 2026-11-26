IIT Delhi Robotics Cutoff 2027: Check GATE Scores, Shortlisting Criteria and Fee Structure
IIT Delhi's M.Tech Robotics program for 2027 requires specific GATE scores and a selection process including a Programming Aptitude Test and interview. Candidates should review category-wise cutoffs, GPA criteria, and the fee structure for admission.
Robotics 2027 Cut Off IIT Delhi: Candidates who aspire to get admission into the M.Tech Robotics (JRB) programme at IIT Delhi in the year 2027 will need the assistance of GATE scores, category-wise cut off marks and selection process to determine their chances of securing admission. Since there is no official release of 2027 cut off marks until the completion of the GATE examination and COAP shortlisting process, candidates refer to the most recent category-wise shortlisting criteria where GATE score cut off mark for full-time admissions were as follows – General/EWS: 700, OBC: 650, SC: 520 and ST/PwD: 400 along with other GPA criteria for sponsored students, part-time admissions and qualifying IIT and CFTIs graduates. Applicants must also clear a Programming Aptitude Test (PAT) and an interview round before getting the admission offer, paying the fee and COAP seat allocation. Below is a comprehensive overview of IIT Delhi Robotics 2027 cutoffs, shortlisting criteria, fee structure and selection process.
IIT Delhi Robotics Cutoff 2027: Expected GATE Scores
According to the given information, the minimum criteria of percentage and GPA for General/EWS and OBC candidates is 70% and 7, respectively, whereas for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, it is 65% and 6.5, respectively.
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Minimum Percentage
|
Minimum GPA
|
1
|
General / EWS
|
70%
|
7
|
2
|
OBC
|
70%
|
7
|
3
|
SC
|
65%
|
6.5
|
4
|
ST
|
65%
|
6.5
|
5
|
PwD
|
65%
|
6.5
Shortlisting Criteria for JRB (MTech in Robotics) at IIT Delhi
GATE score cut-off for shortlisting of full-time M.Tech applicants for the admission to M.Tech in Robotics (JRB) program for 1st Semester, 2026-27 at IIT Delhi are 700 for General / EWS, 650 for OBC, 520 for SC, and 400 for ST and PwD categories.
For Full-time MTech candidates:
|
Category
|
GATE Score
|
General / EWS
|
700
|
OBC
|
650
|
SC
|
520
|
ST
|
400
|
PwD
|
400
IIT Delhi Robotics 2027 Fee Structure
For a full-time student receiving an institute assistantship:
|
Fee
|
Amount
|
Tuition per semester
|
17,500
|
Duration
|
4 semesters
|
Total tuition
|
70,000
For sponsored / non-teaching students:
-
Tuition per semester: 75,000
-
Total for 2 years: 3,00,000
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.