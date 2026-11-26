The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, has released the second phase final allotment result for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026. Candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses can now check their allotment status through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment covers Government Medical Colleges, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, Malabar Cancer Centre, Kannur, and private self-financing medical colleges across the state. As per the official notification dated November 26, 2026, additional vacancies that arose after the publication of the provisional allotment list have also been included in the second phase allotment process. Candidates who have secured seats must complete their admission formalities within the given deadline.

Kerala NEET PG Round 2 Allotment 2026 Reporting Dates As per the CEE Kerala notification, candidates allotted seats in the second phase must physically report to their respective colleges between November 26 and November 30, 2026, before 5 PM. Candidates must carry the required documents mentioned in their allotment memo and the official prospectus. They must also produce the allotment memo before the admitting authority and remit the prescribed admission fee at the allotted college. The college authorities must approve the list of admitted candidates through the Online Admission Management System (OAMS) before 11:30 AM on December 1, 2026. The board has also clarified that inclusion in the allotment list does not guarantee admission. The allotted seat will be confirmed only after the verification of the original documents supporting the candidate’s eligibility claims.