Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Final Allotment Result OUT, Check Reporting Dates
The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, has released the second phase final allotment result for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026. Candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses can now check their allotment status through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment covers Government Medical Colleges, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, Malabar Cancer Centre, Kannur, and private self-financing medical colleges across the state. As per the official notification dated November 26, 2026, additional vacancies that arose after the publication of the provisional allotment list have also been included in the second phase allotment process. Candidates who have secured seats must complete their admission formalities within the given deadline.
Kerala NEET PG Round 2 Allotment 2026 Reporting Dates
As per the CEE Kerala notification, candidates allotted seats in the second phase must physically report to their respective colleges between November 26 and November 30, 2026, before 5 PM. Candidates must carry the required documents mentioned in their allotment memo and the official prospectus. They must also produce the allotment memo before the admitting authority and remit the prescribed admission fee at the allotted college. The college authorities must approve the list of admitted candidates through the Online Admission Management System (OAMS) before 11:30 AM on December 1, 2026.
The board has also clarified that inclusion in the allotment list does not guarantee admission. The allotted seat will be confirmed only after the verification of the original documents supporting the candidate’s eligibility claims.
Also check, School Holiday on November 27 2026: Are Schools Closed in Delhi, UP, Tamil Nadu, Punjab? Check State-Wise Updates
How to Check Kerala NEET PG Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to access their second phase allotment result using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Open the PG Medical 2026 candidate portal.
- Log in using the application number and password
- Click on the allotment result link.
- Check the allotted college and course details.
- Access the allotment memo and download it for admission.
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: What Happens Next?
CEE Kerala has also outlined the third phase allotment process. Vacant seats remaining after the second phase will be considered for the next round. Fresh option registration will be available, and applicable category conversions will also take place. Candidates should note that those who fail to join their allotted colleges within the prescribed deadline will forfeit their allotment. They should regularly check the official CEE Kerala website for further counselling updates.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.