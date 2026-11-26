CMAT Cutoff 2027: Check Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Analysis
This article provides a comprehensive guide to CMAT 2027 cutoffs, including expected scores and percentile trends. It offers a detailed college-wise analysis to help candidates determine target scores for MBA/PGDM admissions.
CMAT Cutoff 2027: Before the forthcoming CMAT 2027 exam series (which will probably take place in February 2027), it is important to be aware of expected admission cutoffs and previous years' trends to determine realistic target scores and MBA/PGDM colleges. Since there is no official cutoff declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for CMAT, each participating B-school independently decides the score and percentile cutoff for admissions every year depending on various factors. The most reputed B-schools like JBIMS and SIMSREE still require a 99.95+ percentile (around 340-360 scores). However, average and AICTE approved management colleges generally take candidates from 70-95+ percentiles. Here’s a complete guide to expected CMAT 2027 cutoffs, yearly changes in score versus percentile and institute wise CMAT 2027 cutoff analysis.
What is CMAT Exam?
Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is an entrance test at the national level which is held once a year by NTA (National Testing Agency) to provide admissions to various management courses such as MBA and PGDM in over 1,300 Indian management institutes approved by AICTE such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, GIM Goa, Great Lakes, and KJ Somaiya Institute of Management. It is a computer-based test which is to be completed in 3 hours and contains 400 marks for 100 multiple choice questions spread equally across five sections with +4 marks per correct question and -1 mark per incorrect one.
CMAT 2027: Expected Cut-Off
The table shares expected cutoff for CMAT 2027 admission. The expected percentile is calculated based on the previous year trends.
|
Category
|
Expected Percentile
|
Target Score
|
General (UR)
|
85 - 99.9
|
235 - 360
|
EWS
|
82 - 99
|
220 - 310
|
OBC-NCL
|
80 - 99
|
210 - 310
|
SC
|
75 - 98
|
190 - 285
|
ST
|
70 - 95
|
175 - 270
|
PwD
|
60 - 90
|
150 - 250
CMAT 2027 Expected College-Wise Cut-Offs
The table shares top colleges that accepts admission to management programs through CMAT exam. It highlights category-wise percentile to help candidates understand the admission expectations in each college.
|
College
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
JBIMS, Mumbai
|
99.99
|
99
|
97
|
94
|
90 - 95
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.95 - 99.97
|
97
|
95
|
90
|
85 - 90
|
K.J. Somaiya, Mumbai
|
98 - 99
|
97
|
95
|
90
|
75 - 85
|
GIM, Goa
|
95 - 99
|
95
|
85 - 90
|
80 - 85
|
75 - 80
|
Great Lakes, Chennai
|
95 - 99
|
85 - 90
|
80 - 85
|
75 - 80
|
70 - 80
|
Welingkar (PGDM)
|
80 - 85
|
80+
|
75+
|
70+
|
70 - 75
Previous Years College-Wise CMAT Cut-Offs
To analyse and make a insightful observation, candidates can check out college-wise previous year percentile range shared below.
|
College
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Trend
|
JBIMS, Mumbai
|
99.92
|
99.8
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
Locked Peak
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.4
|
99.64
|
99.95+
|
99.95+
|
99.96
|
99.97
|
Steady Peak
|
GIM, Goa
|
99.85
|
95 - 99
|
95 - 99
|
95 - 99
|
95 - 99
|
99.85
|
Stable High
|
K.J. Somaiya, Mumbai
|
99.2
|
99.2
|
95 - 99
|
97.5
|
98+
|
99.2
|
Firm Upper
|
Great Lakes, Chennai
|
99.06
|
95 - 99
|
95 - 99
|
95 - 99
|
90 - 95
|
99.06
|
High Band
|
XISS, Ranchi
|
95
|
80 - 85
|
95
|
95
|
95
|
95
|
Flat 95
|
BIMTECH, Noida
|
75
|
75
|
95
|
95
|
85 - 90
|
75
|
High Swing
|
IFIM, Bengaluru
|
85
|
85 - 90
|
85
|
85
|
85
|
85
|
Flat 85
|
Jaipuria, Noida
|
75
|
80
|
85
|
85
|
85
|
82
|
Mild Rise
|
D.Y. Patil, Pune
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
Flat 75
What Changed in CMAT Over the Years?
From 2021 through 2027, CMAT experienced six key transitions on both the test pattern and cutoff:
-
5th Section: From being an optional section in 2021 to becoming mandatory in 2025-2027 (80 marks)
-
Exam Month: From April-May (2021-2024) to January-February (2025-2027); leading to fast admissions.
-
Shifts: Reduced from 2 shifts (2023-24) to 1 shift (2026), leading to no normalization of scores.
-
Pool Size: Decreased from 75k-77k registrations previously to 53.5k registrations in 2026; leading to a 30% decrease in the number of applicants.
-
99 Percentile Score: Reduced from 292-315 previously to 291-295 recently; resulting in a narrower high band score.
-
90 Percentile Score: Reduced from 240-282 previously to 245-258 recently; resulting in a volatile middle band score.
|
Factor
|
Earlier (2021-2024)
|
Recent (2025-2027)
|
Impact
|
5th Section
|
Optional (2021)
|
Mandatory (80 marks)
|
Full weight
|
Exam Month
|
Apr - May
|
Jan - Feb
|
Faster admissions
|
Shifts
|
2 shifts (2023-24)
|
1 shift (2026)
|
No normalisation
|
Pool Size
|
75k-77k reg.
|
53.5k reg. (2026)
|
30% smaller pool
|
99 Percentile Score
|
292 - 315
|
291 - 295
|
Tighter top band
|
90 Percentile Score
|
240 - 282
|
245 - 258
|
Volatile mid band
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.