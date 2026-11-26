CMAT Cutoff 2027: Before the forthcoming CMAT 2027 exam series (which will probably take place in February 2027), it is important to be aware of expected admission cutoffs and previous years' trends to determine realistic target scores and MBA/PGDM colleges. Since there is no official cutoff declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for CMAT, each participating B-school independently decides the score and percentile cutoff for admissions every year depending on various factors. The most reputed B-schools like JBIMS and SIMSREE still require a 99.95+ percentile (around 340-360 scores). However, average and AICTE approved management colleges generally take candidates from 70-95+ percentiles. Here’s a complete guide to expected CMAT 2027 cutoffs, yearly changes in score versus percentile and institute wise CMAT 2027 cutoff analysis.

What is CMAT Exam?

Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is an entrance test at the national level which is held once a year by NTA (National Testing Agency) to provide admissions to various management courses such as MBA and PGDM in over 1,300 Indian management institutes approved by AICTE such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, GIM Goa, Great Lakes, and KJ Somaiya Institute of Management. It is a computer-based test which is to be completed in 3 hours and contains 400 marks for 100 multiple choice questions spread equally across five sections with +4 marks per correct question and -1 mark per incorrect one.

CMAT 2027: Expected Cut-Off

The table shares expected cutoff for CMAT 2027 admission. The expected percentile is calculated based on the previous year trends.