Thanksgiving Week is here and the NFL is all set to entertain American football fans with an exciting line up of matches.

The National Football League (NFL) is one of the most popular professional sports leagues in the United States of America. It features 32 teams that compete across 2 conferences – the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC).

This year, the NFL will have 5 games played across 3 days as part of its Thanksgiving Week schedule. The matches will feature some of the most prominent names in the league and will also have an impact on the teams' positions in the standings.

What is NFL Thanksgiving?

NFL’s Thanksgiving games are special regular season games which have been organized by the league each year since this special day. The tradition dates back to 1934 when the Detroit Lions played their first ever Thanksgiving game.