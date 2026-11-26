NFL Thanksgiving Week 2026: 5 Games Across 3 Days, Check Full Fixtures and Details
NFL Thanksgiving Week 2026 will feature 5 games across 3 days, including the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve fixture. Check the complete schedule, team records and broadcasting details.
Thanksgiving Week is here and the NFL is all set to entertain American football fans with an exciting line up of matches.
The National Football League (NFL) is one of the most popular professional sports leagues in the United States of America. It features 32 teams that compete across 2 conferences – the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC).
This year, the NFL will have 5 games played across 3 days as part of its Thanksgiving Week schedule. The matches will feature some of the most prominent names in the league and will also have an impact on the teams' positions in the standings.
What is NFL Thanksgiving?
NFL’s Thanksgiving games are special regular season games which have been organized by the league each year since this special day. The tradition dates back to 1934 when the Detroit Lions played their first ever Thanksgiving game.
Every year the NFL thanksgiving day is celebrated on fourth Thursday of November month.
In the years 2006 onwards, the NFL has scheduled three games on the Thanksgiving day annually. This year, the NFL has increased the number of games from three to four by scheduling one on the eve of Thanksgiving day and another on Black Friday.
NFL Thanksgiving Week 2026: Full Schedule
Below is the complete schedule of all 5 games along with their match timings and broadcasting details. The timings are given in Eastern Time (ET) and Indian Standard Time (IST).
|
Match
|
Date (ET)
|
Time (ET)
|
Time (IST)
|
Broadcaster
|
Packers vs Rams
|
Nov 25
|
8:00 PM
|
Nov 26, 6:30 AM
|
Netflix
|
Bears vs Lions
|
Nov 26
|
1:00 PM
|
Nov 26, 11:30 PM
|
CBS
|
Eagles vs Cowboys
|
Nov 26
|
4:30 PM
|
Nov 27, 3:00 AM
|
FOX
|
Chiefs vs Bills
|
Nov 26
|
8:20 PM
|
Nov 27, 6:50 AM
|
NBC
|
Broncos vs Steelers
|
Nov 27
|
3:00 PM
|
Nov 28, 1:30 AM
|
Prime Video
NFL Thanksgiving Week 2026: Team Standings
Here are the records of all 10 teams involved in the Thanksgiving Week fixtures as of November 26, 2026.
|
Team
|
Wins
|
Losses
|
Buffalo Bills
|
9
|
1
|
Chicago Bears
|
8
|
2
|
Detroit Lions
|
8
|
2
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
8
|
2
|
Denver Broncos
|
8
|
2
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
6
|
4
|
Green Bay Packers
|
6
|
5
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
7
|
4
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
5
|
6
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
3
|
7
Where to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Week 2026?
For America, the games will be shown on broadcast television networks and streaming sites. The Packers vs Rams game was streamed on Netflix. The Thanksgiving Day games will be shown on CBS, FOX and NBC. The Black Friday game between the Broncos and Steelers will be streamed on Prime Video.
For India, fans can watch the games on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Star Sports. The mentioned Indian broadcast includes both sites but fans are advised to check their local listings before the games.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com