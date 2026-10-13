SSC GD Result 2026 (OUT): Download Constable Exam Merit List PDF at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Key Points The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 result was released on October 12, 2026.

A total of 25,487 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The SSC GD Exam was conducted from April 27, 2026, to May 30, 2026.

SSC GD Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Constable (GD) Examination 2026 on October 12, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the GD Constable Exam can now check and download their results through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The result has been released in PDF format and contains the details of candidates shortlisted to appear for PET and PST against the available vacancies. Candidates can check the merit list cutoff marks and other result related details below. The SSC GD Exam was conducted from April 27, 2026 to May 30, 2026. A total of 21,56,776 candidates appeared in the Computer Based Examination. Out of which 1,81,251 male candidates have been shortlisted against State or UT wise vacancies of Forces other than SSF. Similarly a total of 15,782 female candidates have been shortlisted.

Under this recruitment drive a total of 25,487 vacancies would be filled in various CAPF. These vacancies include posts across forces such as BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles and SSF. SSC GD Result 2026 Download Link Candidates who have participated in the SSC GD Constable Exam CBT exam can now check and download their results from the official website. Check the direct link to download the result and official notification PDF in the table below. SSC GD Result 2026 Write UP Click Here SSC GD Result Shortlisted Candidates List 1 (Female) Click Here SSC GD Result Shortlisted Candidates List 2 (Male) Click Here SSC GD Result 2026 List 3 (Withheld) Click Here Check- SSC GD Result 2026 SSC GD Cutoff 2026 OUT SSC GD Constable 2026 Result Highlights The SSC GD Constable 2026 result has been declared. Candidates can now check their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Check the table for details related to SSC GD Result 2026.

Particulars Details Examination Name SSC Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Result Release Date October 12, 2026 Total Vacancies 25,487 Selection Process Computer Based Test

Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test

Document Verifcation Official Website ssc.gov.in Steps to Download SSC GD Result 2026 Candidates can follow the steps elucidated below to download and check the SSC GD Constable Result 2026- Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The home page will appear and check the 'Notice Board'.

Click on the link that states SSC GD Result 2026

The result PDF and the result will open on your screen.

Download and save the PDF for future references.

SSC GD Score Card 2026 Release Date The SSC GD Constable 2026 scorecard and individual marks are expected to be released shortly by the commission. Going by the Previous year trends and key analysis the scorecard is generally released after 15 days of the date of declaration of result. So candidates are advised to keep checking the website for official updates related to this. SSC GD Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise and State Wise Marks The SSC GD cut off marks are used to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the selection process. The Commission has prepared the cut offs based on normalized marks and applicable NCC bonus marks. The official result write up includes state wise and category wise cut off details for male and female candidates. Check the direct link to download the SSC GD Constable Cutoff 2026.

SSC GD Constable 2026 Cutoff Click Here SSC GD Constable Result 2026: Details Mentioned in the PDF The SSC GD merit list PDF contains the details of candidates shortlisted for the next stage. Candidates must check the following details in the result PDF- Candidate name and roll number

Shortlisting status for PET/PST

Gender wise candidate list

Category wise and state wise cut off marks in the official result write-up. SSC GD Result 2026: Key Statistics Along with the SSC GD Constable Result 2026 the commission has also released the gender wise qualifying data. It includes shortlisted candidates numbers across various categories such as UR, OBC, SC, ST and ESM. Check the data below. Category Female Candidates Male Candidates EWS 1,344 16,296 SC 2,149 27,215 ST 1,774 16,546 OBC 3,453 41,400 UR 7,039 78,459 ESM 23 1,335 Total 15,782 1,81,251

SSC GD Result 2026 Minimum Qualifying Marks Candidates are selected for the next steps on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test). The minimum qualifying marks that were required across categories were as follows Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR/ General 30% OBC/EWS 25% SC/ST/ESM 20% SSC GD Result 2026: Important Dates Candidates who have appeared and successfully qualified in the SSC GD Constable Stage 1 Exam can check the important dates in the table below. Event Dates SSC GD Notification Release December 1, 2025 Online Application Last Date December 31, 2025 SSC GD Computer-Based Exam (CBE) Dates April 27 – May 30, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date June 15, 2026 SSC GD Result 2026 Declaration Date October 12, 2026 Next Stage (PET / PST) To be announced by CRPF

What After SSC GD Result 2026? Check Next Selection Stage Candidates shortlisted in the SSC GD CBT will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The follwing are the next step for selection process- PET/PST: Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the physical tests.

Call Letter: The CRPF will issue call letters for PET/PST.

Official Updates: Candidates are required to visit the rect.crpf.gov.in for further details and instructions.

Further Selection: Candidates must follow the official notifications for updates on the remaining recruitment stages. SSC GD PET/PST Process 2026: Check Physical Test Details After the declaration of the SSC GD Result candidates who have successfully qualified in the Computer Based Exam (CBE) will now move to the next stage of the selection process which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PST). The PET and PET process is expected to be conducted around the Month of November. Candidates who will appear for the physical test can check the detailed process below.

1) PET Process The SSC GD PET is the second stage of the SSC GD Constable recruitment process which is used to test the physical stamina and endurance of candidates. Check the PET Process below which is followed by the candidates. Category Distance Time Duration Male Candidates 5 km 24 minutes Female Candidates 1.6 km 8.5 minutes Ladakh Region (Male) 1.6 km 7 minutes Ladakh Region (Female) 800 meters 5 minutes 2) PST Process The SSC GD PST process is conducted to assess the physical measurement of candidates and checks whether candidates meet mandatory height, chest, and weight criteria set for General Duty Constables. Check the PST Process below. Height Requirements The height requirements of the SSC GD Constable PST Process are given in the table below.

Category Height Requirement / Criteria General, OBC, and SC Males 170 cm General, OBC, and SC Females 157 cm Relaxations Candidates from ST categories, Hill States (e.g., North East, Garhwal, Kumaon), and specific tribal areas are granted height relaxations as per the official notification. Chest Requirements (Males Only) The chest requirements of the SSC GD Constable PST Process for Males are given in the table below. Category Chest Measurement Requirement Unexpanded 80 cm Expanded Minimum expansion of 5 cm Relaxations ST and certain hilly region candidates have lower minimum unexpanded and expanded chest requirements. For more details and official announcements related to the SSC GD Result 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly or they can keep visiting this page for latest updates.