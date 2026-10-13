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SSC GD Result 2026 (OUT): Download Constable Exam Merit List PDF at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 11:23 IST

The SSC GD Result 2026 was released on October 12, 2026. Candidates can download the result PDF from the official website at ssc.gov.in to check their qualifying status for PET and PST. A total of 25,487 vacancies will be filled across various paramilitary forces including BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles and SSF. The PET and PST are expected to be conducted by the CRPF at a later stage. Check all the key details here.

SSC GD Result 2026 (OUT): Download Constable Exam Merit List PDF at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Here
SSC GD Result 2026 (OUT): Download Constable Exam Merit List PDF at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 result was released on October 12, 2026.
  • A total of 25,487 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
  • The SSC GD Exam was conducted from April 27, 2026, to May 30, 2026.

SSC GD Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Constable (GD) Examination 2026 on October 12, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the GD Constable Exam can now check and download their results  through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The result has been released in PDF format and contains the details of candidates shortlisted to appear for PET and PST against the available vacancies. Candidates can check the merit list cutoff marks and other result related details below. The SSC GD Exam was conducted from April 27, 2026 to May 30, 2026. A total of 21,56,776 candidates appeared in the Computer Based Examination. Out of which 1,81,251 male candidates have been shortlisted against State or UT wise vacancies of Forces other than SSF. Similarly a total of 15,782 female candidates have been shortlisted.

Under this recruitment drive a total of 25,487 vacancies would be filled in various CAPF. These vacancies include posts across forces such as BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles and SSF.

SSC GD Result 2026 Download Link

Candidates who have participated in the SSC GD Constable Exam CBT exam can now check and download their results from the official website. Check the direct link to download the result and  official notification PDF in the table below.

SSC GD Result 2026 Write UP

Click Here

SSC GD Result Shortlisted Candidates List 1 (Female)

Click Here

SSC GD Result Shortlisted Candidates List 2 (Male)

Click Here

SSC GD Result 2026 List 3 (Withheld)

Click Here

 

Check- SSC GD Result 2026

 

          SSC GD Cutoff 2026 OUT

SSC GD Constable 2026 Result Highlights 

The SSC GD Constable 2026 result has been declared. Candidates can now check their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Check the table for details related to SSC GD Result 2026.

Particulars

Details

Examination Name

SSC Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026

Conducting  Body

Staff Selection Commission

Result Release Date

October 12, 2026

Total Vacancies

25,487

Selection Process

  • Computer Based Test

  • Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test

  • Document Verifcation

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Steps to Download SSC GD Result 2026

Candidates can follow the steps elucidated below to download and check the SSC GD Constable Result 2026- 

  • Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

  • The home page will appear and check the 'Notice Board'.

  • Click on the link that states SSC GD Result 2026

  • The result PDF and the result will open on your screen.

  • Download  and save the PDF for future references.

SSC GD Score Card 2026 Release Date

The SSC GD Constable 2026 scorecard and individual marks are expected to be released shortly by the commission. Going by the Previous year trends and key analysis the scorecard is generally released after 15 days of the date of declaration of result. So candidates are advised to keep checking the website for official updates related to this.

SSC GD Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise and State Wise Marks 

The SSC GD cut off marks are used to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the selection process. The Commission has prepared the cut offs based on  normalized marks and applicable NCC bonus marks. The official result write up includes state wise and category wise cut off details for male and female candidates. Check the direct link to download the SSC GD Constable Cutoff 2026.

SSC GD Constable 2026 Cutoff 

Click Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2026: Details Mentioned in the PDF

The SSC GD merit list PDF contains the details of candidates shortlisted for the next stage. Candidates must check the following details in the result PDF-

  • Candidate name and roll number

  • Shortlisting status for PET/PST

  • Gender wise candidate list

  • Category wise and state wise cut off marks in the official result write-up.

SSC GD Result 2026: Key Statistics

Along with the SSC GD Constable Result 2026 the commission has also released the gender wise qualifying data. It includes shortlisted candidates numbers across various categories such as  UR, OBC, SC, ST and ESM. Check the data below.

Category

Female Candidates

Male Candidates

EWS

1,344

16,296

SC 

2,149

27,215

ST

1,774

16,546

OBC

3,453

41,400

UR

7,039

78,459

ESM

23

1,335

Total

15,782

1,81,251

SSC GD Result 2026 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates are selected for the next steps on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test). The minimum qualifying marks that were required across categories were as follows

Category 

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR/ General 

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

SC/ST/ESM

20%

SSC GD Result 2026: Important Dates

Candidates who have appeared and successfully qualified in the SSC GD Constable Stage 1 Exam can check the important dates in the table below.

Event

Dates

SSC GD Notification Release

December 1, 2025

Online Application Last Date

December 31, 2025

SSC GD Computer-Based Exam (CBE) Dates

April 27 – May 30, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Release Date

June 15, 2026

SSC GD Result 2026 Declaration Date

October 12, 2026

Next Stage (PET / PST)

To be announced by CRPF

What After SSC GD Result 2026? Check Next Selection Stage

Candidates shortlisted in the SSC GD CBT will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The follwing are the next step for selection process-

  • PET/PST: Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the physical tests.

  • Call Letter: The CRPF will issue call letters for PET/PST.

  • Official Updates: Candidates are required to  visit the rect.crpf.gov.in for further details and instructions.

  • Further Selection: Candidates must follow the official notifications for updates on the remaining recruitment stages.

SSC GD PET/PST Process 2026: Check Physical Test Details 

After the declaration of the SSC GD Result candidates who have successfully qualified in the Computer Based Exam (CBE) will now move to the next stage of the selection process which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PST). The PET and PET process is expected to be conducted around the Month of November. Candidates who will appear for the physical test can check the detailed process below.

1) PET Process

The SSC GD PET is the second stage of the SSC GD Constable recruitment process which is used to test the physical stamina and endurance of candidates. Check the PET Process below which is followed by the candidates.

Category

Distance

Time Duration

Male Candidates

5 km

24 minutes

Female Candidates

1.6 km

8.5 minutes

Ladakh Region (Male)

1.6 km

7 minutes

Ladakh Region (Female)

800 meters

5 minutes

2) PST Process

The SSC GD PST process is conducted to assess the physical measurement of candidates  and checks whether candidates meet mandatory height, chest, and weight criteria set for General Duty Constables. Check the PST Process below.

Height Requirements

The height requirements of the SSC GD Constable  PST Process are given in the table below. 

Category

Height Requirement / Criteria

General, OBC, and SC Males

170 cm

General, OBC, and SC Females

157 cm

Relaxations

Candidates from ST categories, Hill States (e.g., North East, Garhwal, Kumaon), and specific tribal areas are granted height relaxations as per the official notification.

Chest Requirements (Males Only)

The chest requirements of the SSC GD Constable PST Process for Males are given in the table below. 

Category

Chest Measurement Requirement

Unexpanded

80 cm

Expanded

Minimum expansion of 5 cm

Relaxations

ST and certain hilly region candidates have lower minimum unexpanded and expanded chest requirements.

For more details and official announcements related to the SSC GD Result 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly or they can keep visiting this page for latest updates.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:23 IST
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    FAQs

    • When was the SSC GD Result 2026 released?
      +
      The SSC GD Constable Result 2026 was released on October 12, 2026. Candidates can download the result PDF from the official website at ssc.gov.in.
    • How can I download the SSC GD Result 2026 PDF?
      +
      Candidates must visit the official website and look for the SSC GD Result 2026 link in the Notice Board section. Click on the relevant list to open the PDF and check the result. 
    • How many candidates have been shortlisted for SSC GD PET/PST 2026?
      +
      A total of 1,81,251 male candidates and 15,782 female candidates have been shortlisted. Those who are selected will now proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
    • What is the next stage after the SSC GD Result 2026?
      +
      Candidates who are shortlisted in the Computer Based Examination must appear for PET and PST. The CRPF will announce the physical test schedule and call letter details through its official website.

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