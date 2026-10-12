RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check CEN 06/2026 CBT 1 Tentative Exam Schedule
RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 Exam Dates OUT: RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 exam dates have been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards. The RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 exam is scheduled to be tentatively conducted in the fourth week of December 2026, at designated test centres. Check the complete exam schedule here, along with the RRB NTPC Graduate admit card 2026 release date.
RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 Exam Dates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 tentative exam schedule on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the RRB NTPC Graduate CEN No. 06/2026 exam can check the official exam dates here. According to the official notification, the RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the fourth week of December 2026. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, in multiple shifts per day at various designated centres across the country. Scroll down this page for the latest and complete RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 exam schedule.
RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 Exam Schedule PDF
The RRB has released the detailed RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Schedule 2026 on its official website: rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. These are just a tentative timeline, not the exact exam dates. Candidates are advised to download the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Schedule PDF from the link provided below and carefully check the notice to avoid any confusion.
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RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 Exam Schedule PDF Download Link
RRB NTPC Graduate 2026: Exam dates will be released later
The RRB has clearly mentioned this in it notice that this is just a tentative exam schedule and A separate notice announcing the dates of the examination will be issued once the examination dates are finalised. The tentative schedule is released in the interest of the candidates, enabling them to plan the available time for exam preparation, to make necessary travel arrangements and other examination-related requirements.
RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Dates 2026
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam to select candidates for posts like Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Clerk, Accounts Clerk, and Typist.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Ministry of Railways
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Exam Name
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RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) – Graduate Level
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Notification Number
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CEN No. 06/2026
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Total Vacancies
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3,548 Posts
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Exam Date
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in the fourth week of December 2026 (Tentative)
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Pay Levels (7th CPC)
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Pay Level 5 and Pay Level 6
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Notified Posts
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Goods Train Manager (Level 5), Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor / CCTS (Level 6), Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist / JAA (Level 5), Senior Clerk-cum-Typist (Level 5)
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Selection Process
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1st Stage CBT (Screening), 2nd Stage CBT, Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination
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Official Website
RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Pattern 2026
CBT 1 is a screening test with 100 questions in 90 minutes. CBT 2 is the main test with 120 questions in 90 minutes. Both stages carry negative marking of one-third of a mark for each wrong answer.
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Subject / Section
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CBT 1 (Questions / Marks)
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CBT 2 (Questions / Marks)
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General Awareness
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40
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50
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Mathematics
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30
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35
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General Intelligence & Reasoning
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30
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35
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Total
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100
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120
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc