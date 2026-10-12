RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check CEN 06/2026 CBT 1 Tentative Exam Schedule

RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 Exam Dates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 tentative exam schedule on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the RRB NTPC Graduate CEN No. 06/2026 exam can check the official exam dates here. According to the official notification, the RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the fourth week of December 2026. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, in multiple shifts per day at various designated centres across the country. Scroll down this page for the latest and complete RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 exam schedule.

RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 Exam Schedule PDF

The RRB has released the detailed RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Schedule 2026 on its official website: rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. These are just a tentative timeline, not the exact exam dates. Candidates are advised to download the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Schedule PDF from the link provided below and carefully check the notice to avoid any confusion.